Good Morning, Buffalo: County exec race begins to take shape; McMurray mulls primary

Jan. 19, 2023

County exec race begins to take shape; McMurray mulls primary

In the local party offices and backroom haunts where political deals are often sealed, attention is turning to potential candidates for the 2023 county executive contest.

Democrat Mark C. Poloncarz is widely viewed as planning for an unprecedented fourth term while showing every indication of running again, The News’ Robert J. McCarthy reports.

But even amid renewed speculation that Poloncarz could assume a post in Gov. Kathy Hochul's administration, he is making nothing official.

As a result, no clear picture of the race has yet to take shape. With only a few weeks remaining before designation petitions begin circulating on Feb. 28, some familiar names are contemplating a candidacy. They include former congressional candidate Nate McMurray who said he is “considering” a Democrat primary challenge to Poloncarz after what he calls an unsatisfactory response by government at all levels to the Christmas weekend blizzard that killed at least 44 people.

Democrats vote down Hochul’s chief judge nominee: The state Senate Judiciary Committee’s 10-9 vote was a historic rebuke of Gov. Hochul by members of her own Democratic Party, one potentially setting up a major legal fight between the Democratic-controlled state Senate and the Democratic governor. Read more

Hochul moves to hire litigator, potentially escalating chief judge fight: The move may heighten an already-tense situation between Hochul, who has continued to push Hector LaSalle’s candidacy despite fierce opposition from her political left, and state Senate Democrats charged with confirming or rejecting him. Read more

Relative of suicide victim describes mental health care system as ‘abysmal at best’ at AG’s hearing: Brendan Orr described the resources available in the Western New York mental health system as "abysmal at best," powerfully and painstakingly describing a system that failed his sister, Jennifer, who died by suicide two months ago. Read more

Playoff game rally brings out hundreds of Bills fans: “Billievers” packed the lobby of Seneca One tower on Wednesday to get some free merchandise from M&T Bank, meet former Bills running back Fred Jackson and to show support for the team. Read more

Coming soon to Canalside: Bathrooms and a visitors center: The new Canalside Gateway Building will contain restrooms on both the street and towpath levels, and will also feature a visitors center on the street level – technically its second floor – as well as a security office. Read more

Erie County Legislature boundaries in Antarctica? Error-riddled descriptions of districts yield lawsuit: Ralph Mohr, the GOP commissioner for the Erie County Board of Elections, said it is impossible to create a map with 11 contiguous districts with some descriptions sending boundaries into Antarctica, the Canadian waters of Lake Erie and Cattaraugus County. Read more

How longtime ties between CEOs helped West Herr and Towne make a deal: Scott Bieler and Frank Downing Jr. – leaders of two of the largest auto dealer groups in the region – are longtime friends and competitors. They have worked together on charitable efforts and industry issues. And both of them see great value in locally owned dealerships serving the Buffalo market. Read more

‘We want him to stay’: McKinley teachers furious about transfer of principal: Moustafa Khalil, appointed McKinley's principal Feb. 11 after the shooting and stabbing at the school that rocked the district, is being transferred to Pfc. William J. Grabiarz School of Excellence. Read more

It was a poke-check, not a crime, DA says as on-ice assault charges are dropped: Prosecutors dropped felony assault charges against a player for an incident during a charity hockey tournament last month at Buffalo RiverWorks. Read more

WEATHER

Rainy day on tap: Rain is likely Thursday with an expected high of 42 degrees. Read more

FOOD & DRINK

A guide to Buffalo Bills-themed beers, ciders for your playoff viewing: When it comes to Bills beers, our local brewers have created something for most tastes, from light and crisp pilsners to bready lagers and kölschs, hazy and fruity IPAs to old-school hoppy pale ales, creamy stouts and everything between. Read more

COLUMNS

Rod Watson: Art imitates life in 'Realtor Racism' video: Based on the experiences of some Black agents, the Buffalo Niagara Association of Realtors put together videos showing how racism works in the industry. Other professions could take a lesson from the association’s willingness to tackle the issue, Watson says. Read more

BILLS

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen 'at his calmest' as playoff pressure mounts: “I think it's internal,” Allen said. “You can have the offensive coordinator say something in the headset, but at the end of the day, it’s the man in the arena. It’s the guy in the helmet that’s got to make the decision.” Read more

Mark Gaughan: Buffalo Bills players not biting in debate over AFC's biggest dog: “They’re the big dogs in the AFC, and rightfully so,” Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver said of the Cincinnati Bengals. “They went to the Super Bowl last year. To be the best, you gotta go beat the best. So I guess we gotta go beat the best.” Read more

Ryan O'Halloran: Confident, experienced, Joe Burrow readies for Buffalo Bills – 'Never feel like an underdog': The Bengals are leaning on their experience last year winning two road games in the AFC playoffs and, of course, the arm of quarterback Joe Burrow to travel to Buffalo with confidence. Read more

SABRES

Mike Harrington: From prospect to retired number legend, Ryan Miller's Sabres career comes full circle: "He would battle, battle and battle even in practice," former Buffalo Sabres goalie Martin Biron said. "The guys saw his passion and they responded to it. That's where the flip really happened that the team felt, 'Yes, this is going to be our superstar goaltender.' " Read more

Miller Times: Moments of note in the career of Ryan Miller: Mike Harrington looks back at 12 key moments in the career of Ryan Miller. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• A World War II Army veteran who has been one of Western New York’s best-known advocates for vets received a unique honor Wednesday. Dr. John B. Long celebrated his 96th birthday at the Buffalo & Erie County Naval and Military Park with more than 75 well-wishers. After being presented with numerous awards, he received the biggest birthday present. A room in Canalside park museum has been named in his honor.

• Many amateur hockey enthusiasts will never forget the man they fondly called “Coach Mike.” The late Mike Steffan worked tirelessly to help local athletes with special needs play the game. WGRZ’s “Selfless Among Us” series looks back on Steffan's profound impact.

• If you’ve ever wondered what happens to all those plastic products that you toss into the recycling bin, Spectrum News Buffalo’s Viktoria Hallikaar shares insights as she visits Buffalo Recycling Enterprises.

• The area’s first yarn store on wheels began as a yarn-dyeing company in 2009 when its owner wanted to expand to a store. Buffalo Rising interviews the owner of Knit Buffalo about the unique mobile business.

