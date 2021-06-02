Good Morning, Buffalo: Counties consider law that allows kids ages 12-13 to hunt deer with guns

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
June 2, 2021
Counties consider law that allows kids ages 12-13 to hunt deer with guns
Children in New York and most states across the country are already allowed to use firearms to hunt certain types of game. But New York is the last to permit youth ages 12 and 13 to hunt deer with a firearm.
But it's not blanket permission. Every county needs to opt into the law, and there are plenty of arguments on both sides about whether opting in is a good or a bad thing.
"Everyone’s entitled to their own opinion. This is a free country," said Springville resident Walter Baranowski, who takes his children hunting with him. "The people who understand wildlife the best, are also the people who hunt them."
Erie County now labeled ‘moderate transmission’ area: Erie County and the Western New York region continue to see improvement as positive Covid-19 cases fall by double-digit percentages each week. But troubling patterns involving vaccination rates and deaths persist. Read more
Ad campaign to open Canadian border goes bicoastal – and binational: What began as a modest ad campaign in Buffalo in mid-May is growing into a binational, big-money effort to reopen the long-shut U.S.-Canadian border. Read more
Brown to look to public for ideas on spending Buffalo’s pandemic relief funds: Buffalo received about $166 million this week from the American Rescue Plan, about half of its $331 million allotment of federal stimulus money. Mayor Byron Brown will ask for public input on how the money should be spent. Read more
[More: Stay current with Covid-19 in WNY with The News' updated maps and statistics]
Clarence invited Planned Parenthood to speak to students – then came backlash and backtracking: A cultural clash broke out at a recent meeting of the Clarence School Board, where speakers debated Covid-19 restrictions, the teaching of critical race theory and abortion. Much of the discussion centered on the district's invitation to Planned Parenthood of Central and Western New York to speak at a Clarence High School health class – an invitation later rescinded in the face of public backlash. Read more
Sean Kirst: Familiar faces, some gone, have big-league presence at Sahlen Field: Mike Myszka lost a close childhood friend and uncle he loved to Covid-19. Both were Buffalo guys who loved baseball, and Myszka's elation at seeing his beloved Toronto Blue Jays playing big-league ball Tuesday at Sahlen Field was tempered by his sadness at the cost of a pandemic that has forced the Jays – unable to casually cross the border – to play before welcoming crowds in Buffalo. Read more
Acquitted Lockport principal, after 5 years and $606,457 of paid leave, resigns with $100K: A jury acquitted James A. Snyder of child endangerment charges in a 2017 trial, but the Lockport City School District did not allow him to return to work. Instead, it lodged “moral character” charges against him with the state Education Department. The school board approved a settlement in May. Read more
From the editor: After 446 days, we are back in The Buffalo News newsroom: On March 13, 2020, as the Covid-19 pandemic spread, Buffalo News reporters, photographers and editors began working from home. News Editor Mike Connelly notes that stragglers wandered through the newsroom from time to time, but most of the staff worked safely from home. On Tuesday, staffers started returning. Read more
Scattered showers will pop up ahead of Thursday front: The first half of Wednesday looks dry with patchy clouds. But the afternoon should bring some scattered showers, predicts WGRZ. Read more
Carnival Cotton Candy IPA is a fun throwback from Rusty Nickel: “We wanted to remind our customers that we are happy to be experimental, trendy and fun,” Rusty Nickel General Manager Katie Brown said of the inspiration behind the brew. Read more
Erik Brady: Longing for a summer trip across the border? Our Canadian friends share your pain: Brady recently wrote a column about missing Canada at the start of a second summer away. The column touched off “a bit of lovefest,” he reports. “It turns out that Ontarians miss us, too.” Read more
Star Lotulelei sighting: Video shows Bills defensive tackle going through workout: Lotulelei, 31, is listed on the Bills' roster at 315 pounds, but appears in the video to be slimmed down. He has not spoken publicly since opting out of the 2020 season. Read more
Bills open salary cap space by restructuring Stefon Diggs' contract – what might they do with it?: According to a report Monday from ESPN's Field Yates, the Bills have converted a portion of wide receiver Stefon Diggs' base salary into a signing bonus, which frees up $7,812,222 in space under the cap. Read more
With best odds to draft No. 1, Sabres have chance to secure a top player: Here’s a look at the players the Sabres might have the opportunity to draft next month. Read more
Sabres opt to not sign center Marcus Davidsson, a second-round draft choice in 2017: One of Jason Botterill’s first draft choices as general manager of the Buffalo Sabres is free to sign with another NHL team. Read more
• Achilles’ traumatic day at Letchworth State Park ended up casting a favorable national spotlight on New York State Park Police. The Labrador retriever plunged at least 150 feet into a park gorge on Sunday. U.S. News & World Report posted a story about a specialized police ropes team that rescued the pooch. Achilles suffered only a broken leg and some minor injuries.
• Former Sabres goalie Clint Malarchuk has cheated death more than once, reports WGRZ’s Claudine Ewing. Fans will never forget a horrific game in Memorial Auditorium 32 years ago when Malarchuk took a skate blade to his jugular vein and nearly died. Since then, he has talked candidly about his mental health struggles which led up to a suicide attempt. Malarchuk’s story was recently highlighted on the Health Interrupted podcast.
• What do the songs “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” “Happy Days Are Here Again” and “When Irish Eyes are Smiling” have in common? They were all written by composers who had ties to Buffalo. Alison Fraser, a two-time Tony Award nominee who wrote a song years ago celebrating these talented composers, chats about her career on WBFO’s Theater Talk.
• “There’s no better way to experience a city than on foot or cycling,” Lauren Genesky writes in Buffalo Rising. She notes that bike rides with her “close bubble of friends” during the pandemic turned into delightful self-guided tours of Buffalo.
