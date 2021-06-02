Good Morning, Buffalo: Counties consider law that allows kids ages 12-13 to hunt deer with guns

[More: Stay current with Covid-19 in WNY with The News' updated maps and statistics]

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Clarence invited Planned Parenthood to speak to students – then came backlash and backtracking: A cultural clash broke out at a recent meeting of the Clarence School Board, where speakers debated Covid-19 restrictions, the teaching of critical race theory and abortion. Much of the discussion centered on the district's invitation to Planned Parenthood of Central and Western New York to speak at a Clarence High School health class – an invitation later rescinded in the face of public backlash. Read more