Good Morning, Buffalo: Could Space Force be coming to Niagara Falls? Only if Congress agrees to Space Guard

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

Sept. 11, 2022

Could Space Force be coming to Niagara Falls? Only if Congress agrees to Space Guard

Someday we may be calling the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station the Niagara Falls Air and Space Reserve Station.

That's because advocates for the base want to bring a Space Force National Guard unit to the Falls – that is, if Congress agrees that the Space Force should have its own National Guard.

There's a behind-the-scenes debate about that, with advocates saying the Space Force will be hampered without its own part-time Guard component and with bean counters saying the creation of a new National Guard would cost too much.

But to John Cooper, chairman of the Niagara Military Affairs Council, creating a Space Guard is important to preserving and growing Western New York's largest military facility.

"The Space Force is the future," Cooper said. "We've been trying to educate lawmakers on the importance of this, especially from the perspective of New York State. There are only seven states and one territory that have this mission in the Air National Guard at this point, so we have our foot in the door for the future with the Space Force."

– Jerry Zremski

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

State AG: Judge lacked authority to let former judge walk away after being sentenced: Former state judge John Michalek is due in court Tuesday, his next court appearance after a bizarre sentencing hearing in July in which he first was escorted from the courtroom in handcuffs but then later walked out of the courthouse a free man. His attorney argues he should face no incarceration, but the state Attorney General's Office questioned the judge's ability to change his 16-month sentence. Read more

Local Scout councils will take hit as bankruptcy settlement moves ahead for national organization: Area Boy Scout council leaders sought to reassure members that their organizations are strong and will remain financially viable after they pay into a $2.46 billion settlement for childhood sex abuse victims that was approved Thursday by a federal bankruptcy court judge. Read more

Sean Kirst: In a 'power chair' on Buffalo's Ferris wheel, a long ride to the top: BJ Stasio and Israel Cruz have both provided a powerful voice for the rights of developmentally disabled women and men in Buffalo. Both men were born with cerebral palsy and get around on "power chairs," and it was not until this summer – when an accessible Ferris wheel was built at Buffalo RiverWorks – that Stasio and Cruz understood just how it feels to make a loop on that famed ride ... an experience they now describe with awestruck joy. Read more

Celebrating 20 years of the Music is Art Festival’s beautiful bohemian vibe: “From the beginning, MiA Fest has felt like the biggest day of the year for the Buffalo arts community, an opportunity for us to gather together, celebrate our diversity, marvel at our endurance and indulge in feelings of gratitude,” writes News Music Critic Jeff Miers. Read more

How the Old Pink became the 'new purple' – at least for now: The Old Pink is iconic in Buffalo because it never changes. But now, there is something new at the bar at 223 Allen St. – and it was not by choice. Served an "order of remedy" by the City of Buffalo to remove graffiti from the front of its building within 30 days or face a fine, Molly Brinkworth, whose family has owned the property since 1968, opted for a fresh paint job instead of painting over the spots of graffiti. Read more

WEATHER

Rain in the forecast: Expect considerable cloudiness today with occasional rain showers and a high in the upper 60s. Read more

BILLS

Mailbag: Josh Allen's running is dynamic – but it needs to be reined in: On Thursday night, Allen at times used his speed and ability to create plays, but he also took a lot of hits. What's the best path forward? This week's mailbag has more on that question, plus Jay Skurski's thoughts on the cornerback situation, Devin Singletary's use, trap games, Ed Oliver's availability and more. Read more

Grading each position group: You couldn't have expected that type of performance from the Bills' cornerbacks without Tre'Davious White and against the Rams. But those young corners worked in tandem with Buffalo's veteran safeties. The defense earned itself a perfect score in Mark Gaughan's position-by-position review. How about the offense? Read more

SABRES

'Humble' and 'determined', Sabres' Owen Power prepared for what's next: His remarkable play in eight games with the Sabres last April, combined with a limitless potential that’s drawn comparisons to hall-of-fame defensemen, has generated hype and buzz across the NHL. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• An anonymous University at Buffalo student for the past few years has donned a Spider-Man suit to spread positive energy and boost students' spirits on campus, Stephen T. Watson reports. The student, who spoke to The Buffalo News on condition his name not be published, said wearing the suit has made him more confident and eased his social anxiety. He graduated in May but is taking LSAT classes on campus this fall – and he's mentoring a freshman who wants to follow in his wall-crawling footsteps.

• The start of a school year can be a challenging time emotionally for children. WGRZ’s Melissa Holmes reports how a wellness center in Clarence is helping kids, using mindfulness, yoga and a new tapping technique known as Emotional Freedom Technique.

• Today’s cooler temperatures may have you thinking fall, and autumnal activities are on the horizon. One of the area’s most popular – the Great Pumpkin Farm’s Fall Festival – begins Sept. 17, WIVB reports.

• Browse real estate transactions, listed by municipality, from Erie County for the week ending July 22.

Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.