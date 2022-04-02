Good Morning, Buffalo: Could soccer become a fixture in a new Bills stadium?

COMPILED BY BEN TSUJIMOTO
April 2, 2022
Could soccer become a fixture in a new Bills stadium?
When big soccer events are being planned in the United States, Buffalo rarely is considered as a venue.
That may change with Monday’s announcement of a new Buffalo Bills $1.4 billion stadium with a grass field surface that will be built primarily for football but with soccer also in mind.
While it likely won’t bring a Major League Soccer team to Buffalo, it is a significant boost for soccer fans in the city, according to Nick Mendola, owner of FC Buffalo, one of the longest-running amateur soccer teams in the area.
It is also a chance to bring other large-scale events to a stadium that right now is used only 10 times per year for NFL football and for the occasional outdoor concert or local sporting event.
Probation department probe focuses on tip that Kente Bell had gun, threatened to shoot cops: A month before Kente Bell allegedly led police on a wild gun chase across Buffalo and wounded three police officers, a tipster called in some information about him to an Erie County probation officer. And the tipster allegedly reported to the probation officer that Bell said that if he were pulled over by police again, he would shoot them, the sources said. Read more
Hochul vowed to bring 'new era of transparency.' But budget talks have remained secretive, groups say: Budget negotiations are typically kept quiet as New York's governor, Assembly speaker and Senate majority leader hash out an agreement in the days leading up to the annual April 1 deadline. But some observers say Hochul has remained particularly tight-lipped about some of her budget priorities, notably criminal justice reform and state funding for a new Bills stadium, reports The News' Stephen T. Watson. Read more
Lender takes possession of Buffalo Niagara Marriott after Jemal comes up short in bid: After making two bids for the Buffalo Niagara Marriott hotel at a foreclosure auction at Erie County Hall, developer Douglas Jemal backed away and allowed the lender to take possession of the 10-story Amherst hotel rather than bid any higher than $15.5 million. Read more
NY nursing home staffing mandate takes effect. Trade group says 'it's impossible to comply with': Long-awaited laws requiring minimum staffing levels and investment at New York's nursing homes went into effect Friday, a move applauded by labor unions but criticized by facility operators who had been hoping for another postponement amid a difficult hiring climate. Read more
Eden supervisor says police investigating partial pipe bomb thrown into her home: "One of the written messages indicated that, unless I drop out of this race for Erie County clerk, the next pipe bomb would be live," Melissa Hartman said in a prepared statement. She did not offer any speculation as to who might be trying to intimidate her into dropping out of the clerk's race or why, reports Harold McNeil. Read more
With Seneca payment, casino cash will again flow to Buffalo, Niagara Falls and Salamanca: While the largest chunk of the Senecas' payment will go toward the Bills' new stadium, the state will also send $34.8 million of the $564.8 million to the City of Buffalo, the Governor's Office said. Meanwhile, Niagara Falls will get $38.9 million and Salamanca will share $16.4 million with Cattaraugus County. Read more
WEATHER
Don Paul: The chill is back – along with some snowflakes – to start April: Saturday will be much improved from the rain-snow mix the area saw Friday, with abundant sunshine under a dome of high pressure. With only a light breeze, a high in the mid- to upper 40s will feel comparatively mild, Paul writes. Read more
GUSTO
Take a weirdly wonderful trip with 'Berserker' at Alleyway Theatre: Alleyway's new production is a cautionary tale about facing one’s fears and behaving like a total jerk. Not quite a romp, not really a riot, it’s like what Led Zeppelin fans might call a trip, and a good one at that, writes News contributing reviewer Melinda Miller. Read more
BILLS
O.J. Howard welcomes the chance for a career reset: “Going through the season and seeing how things played out, not getting much playing time, it was starting to get in my head like, ‘Hey, let’s just keep getting better. Chances are going to come in the offseason, you’re going to get a new start to flip the chapter,’ ” Howard said. Read more
SABRES
RJ gets his 'beautiful noise' on amazing night in Sabres history: The roar when Rick Jeanneret walked that blue carpet from the Zamboni entrance to take his place for Friday night's pregame ceremony was epic. And it didn't stop. We haven't heard any sort of ovation like that in KeyBank Center in ages, Mike Harrington writes. Read more
Sabres treat sold-out crowd to complete effort: From Peyton Krebs’ leap into the glass after his opening goal that made the fans roar, to Tage Thompson reaching the 30-goal milestone, the Sabres gave those in attendance more reasons to return in their 4-3 win over the Nashville Predators to kick off the final month of the season. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• A Dyngus Day parade marshal named Bozo – who somehow knows two others also named Bozo – plus Bona's bus breakdowns en route to Madison Square Garden are two of the entries in this week's Lighter Side of The News.
• WGRZ General Manager Jim Toellner reflected on his retirement, made official yesterday on April Fools' Day, over lunch with The News' Alan Pergament. A serious fan of "Star Trek," Toellner referenced Spock, Captain Kirk and McCoy in rehashing his career that saw WGRZ vault up the news rankings.
• Among the best local April Fools' jokes was Vidler's spoof that the 92-year-old East Aurora retailer had been taken over by corporate giant Walmart – and would be forced to change its name. WIVB explains the social post.
• Buffalo's sister-city relationship with Tver, Russia, has been suspended, Deidre Williams reports, at the request of the Ukrainian General Consulate in New York City. The connection would be reconciled once the hostilities end in Ukraine.
