Good Morning, Buffalo: Could soccer become a fixture in a new Bills stadium?

BILLS

O.J. Howard welcomes the chance for a career reset: “Going through the season and seeing how things played out, not getting much playing time, it was starting to get in my head like, ‘Hey, let’s just keep getting better. Chances are going to come in the offseason, you’re going to get a new start to flip the chapter,’ ” Howard said. Read more

SABRES

RJ gets his 'beautiful noise' on amazing night in Sabres history: The roar when Rick Jeanneret walked that blue carpet from the Zamboni entrance to take his place for Friday night's pregame ceremony was epic. And it didn't stop. We haven't heard any sort of ovation like that in KeyBank Center in ages, Mike Harrington writes. Read more