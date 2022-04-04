Good Morning, Buffalo: Could cost of seat licenses price some fans out of new Bills stadium?

MORE STADIUM COVERAGE

The Seneca funds and the Bills stadium: a Q&A: Buffalo-area gamblers probably never thought that the money they poured into the slot machines at the Seneca Nation's casinos could help pay for a new Bills stadium. But here is how and why it could happen. Read more

Advocates: No Bills stadium deal without strong community benefits agreement: Setting aside arguments about whether deal makers missed the mark when they agreed to put a new Bills stadium right next to the old one in Orchard Park, the question remains: What will the Bills give back to Western New York, aside from, you know, the team? Community advocates said it's not enough to hand out free tickets to charity or give Erie County a suite for home games. They want to see a greater commitment by the team to be a partner in building Western New York. Read more