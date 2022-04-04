Good Morning, Buffalo: Could cost of seat licenses price some fans out of new Bills stadium?

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL
April 4, 2022
Personal seat licenses will help fund construction of Bills stadium. Fans wonder: At what cost?
The Buffalo Bills are turning to personal seat licenses to help pay for the team's portion of construction costs for a new stadium – a standard practice for new NFL stadiums.
That's left some season ticket holders wondering what they'll be asked to pay – and whether they will be able to afford the new prices.
PSLs are a one-time, upfront expense that gives fans the right – and obligation – to purchase season tickets each year. They typically offer perks for all stadium events and aid in fan retention.
Personal seat licenses are expected to raise between $50 million and $100 million in revenue for the Bills.
Executives for Pegula Sports and Entertainment, which runs the day-to-day operations for Bills owners Kim and Terry Pegula, have only said that the personal seat licenses would start at about $1,000 and would be a requirement for all season ticket holders.
– Mike Petro
MORE STADIUM COVERAGE
The Seneca funds and the Bills stadium: a Q&A: Buffalo-area gamblers probably never thought that the money they poured into the slot machines at the Seneca Nation's casinos could help pay for a new Bills stadium. But here is how and why it could happen. Read more
Advocates: No Bills stadium deal without strong community benefits agreement: Setting aside arguments about whether deal makers missed the mark when they agreed to put a new Bills stadium right next to the old one in Orchard Park, the question remains: What will the Bills give back to Western New York, aside from, you know, the team? Community advocates said it's not enough to hand out free tickets to charity or give Erie County a suite for home games. They want to see a greater commitment by the team to be a partner in building Western New York. Read more
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Hochul grapples with political pressure in stalled budget process: Much of the problem stems from the governor's insistence on including hot-button issues like adjustments to previously enacted bail reform, which many say could be settled outside the budget process. Hochul has proposed liberalized measures that provide potent ammunition to Democratic and Republican foes alike as she runs for a full, four-year term this year. Read more
Possibility of 'friendly fire' probed in high-speed chase that left 3 cops wounded: Days after a wild police chase ended in a hail of gunfire in front of the Ferry-Fillmore District police station, multiple investigations are underway into what happened. Among the many questions that remain to be answered: Were any of the officers wounded by friendly fire? Authorities cannot definitely say yet, but that possibility is under investigation. Read more
Race relations meeting on tap after Black Lew-Port student allegedly framed in threat case: Two white students at Lewiston-Porter Middle School were arrested in March on charges of making a terroristic threat toward the school in a post on Snapchat. However, police confirmed that the post actually was tailored to make it look like the threat was made by a Black classmate. That boy's mother posted an angry statement online, and Lew-Port Superintendent Paul Casseri responded by setting up a public meeting Thursday on race relations at the school. Read more
Contract for cleanup of Lewiston radioactive site to be awarded in 2023: The Army Corps of Engineers said last week it intends to formally announce its plan this summer for cleanup of radioactive and chemical waste at the Niagara Falls Storage Site in Lewiston. A contract for the work is to be awarded in March 2023, although it might take four more years for the scattered waste to be removed from outside the 10-acre pit where most of the nuclear waste from the World War II atomic bomb project is buried. Read more
WEATHER
Warming up: WIVB says today will be partly to mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid-40s to the lower 50s and showers developing in the evening. Read more
BILLS
It's a deep draft at RB and Bills have a need: "Adding a difference-making receiver out of the backfield would be a way to help exploit the shell coverages the Bills see," Mark Gaughan writes.The middle rounds should have a few of those backs to choose from. In part two of our series previewing the draft at each position, Gaughan takes a look at running back. Read more
SABRES
Learning curve remains high when Sabres meet Florida: The Florida Panthers earned a 4-1 lead and held on for a 5-3 win over the Sabres Sunday night. The Sabres don't instill fear yet in any team they play. The team has a long way to go, Mike Harrington writes in his latest column. Read more
Okposo, Skinner deliver, but point streak ends: Jeff Skinner scored his 28th goal of the season. Kyle Okposo got one goal closer to reaching the 20-goal mark for the first time since 2015-16. A lot has been said about the development of the Sabres' young core, but the Sabres are getting consistent play from those two veterans. Lance Lysowski has more in his observations from the loss. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• A $40,000 scholarship came with an appearance on ABC's "Good Morning America” for a Newfane High School senior. Zoeya Berning won the scholarship through College Board in a nationwide contest, Thomas J. Prohaska reports. The money will allow her to attend a four-year program to become a veterinary technician.
• As plans for a new Bills stadium take shape, WKBW’s Eileen Buckley looked back on a feat achieved at the team’s current home 40 years ago. It wasn’t on the field but in the stands where radio DJ Tony Magoo broke a world record, sitting in more than 80,000 seats in what was then Rich Stadium.
• You may recall Alton Brown’s harsh words about Buffalo’s wings in 2018 – "If you want great Buffalo chicken wings, don't go to frickin' Buffalo.” Well, the Food Network celebrity chef is set to return to the Queen City for a performance at Shea’s on Wednesday. And he’s giving our delicacy another chance, WGRZ shares.
• There’s no reason to find yourself in a pickle while trying to find a place to play pickleball around Western New York. There are several options, according to Step Out Buffalo. For those unfamiliar, pickleball, as defined by Merriam-Webster, is “an indoor or outdoor game that is played on a level court with short-handled paddles and a perforated plastic ball volleyed over a low net by two players or pairs of players.”