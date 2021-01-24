Good Morning, Buffalo: Coordination issues plague first weeks of vaccine distribution in Western New York

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

David Robinson: As Covid cases rise, Buffalo Niagara job market takes a turn for the worse: The region is losing jobs again, and there’s no sign yet that the latest downturn is letting up. Since mid-December, workers have been losing their jobs at a pace that is about 50% higher than the still-elevated rates when the labor market was gradually rebounding this summer. Read more

Bills playoff run helps excited expats stay tied to Buffalo: Bills fans across Western New York aren't the only people fired up for the team's playoff run that has reached today's AFC championship game. People who grew up or went to college here before moving away have remained loyal fans and are cheering on the team from a distance. It helps them retain their ties to Western New York and is a welcome distraction during this challenging period of time. Read more