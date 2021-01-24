Good Morning, Buffalo: Coordination issues plague first weeks of vaccine distribution in Western New York

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL
Jan. 24, 2021
'It quickly becomes disastrous'
New York State is running out of Covid-19 vaccines, the latest and most severe disruption to what has proved a rocky rollout in the race to vaccinate Western New Yorkers.
But a range of community vaccine providers say they’ve also struggled with poor communication and coordination on the part of state and regional officials.
Among other issues, the governor and state Department of Health have repeatedly directed residents to vaccination sites, via its website or the governor’s news conferences, that had not yet received vaccine shipments or set up appointment systems.
The state has been slow to approve vaccine shipments to some community providers, even before the current shortages.
And it has kept many providers in the dark on key information surrounding the rollout, including questions as basic as how many people have been vaccinated and where. The Western New York Vaccine Hub, charged with coordinating vaccine distribution across the region, held its first call for providers on Wednesday – and persistent issues with the conference line, including difficulties muting noisy participants, made large portions of the meeting inaudible, a person who attended said.
- Caitlin Dewey
What's it like in school after 10 months at home? 'Good, but ... weird': West Seneca students went back to in-person learning this month for the first time in nearly a year. "It definitely felt like a first-time thing, waking up that early for the first time, getting ready and leaving, getting lunch together and leaving," senior Rachel Scharf said. Read more
Erie County bars, restaurants file suit to end 10 p.m. curfew: More than 80 bars and restaurants in Erie County are suing to squash the state's order that shuts them down daily at 10 p.m. The state in November mandated bars close at 10 and restaurants afterwards may only offer curbside, food-only pickup. Read more
Sean Kirst: 'Heart in two places': A Buffalo-loving family that must root for the Chiefs
Few Western New Yorkers understand the long wait of Buffalo fans for a Super Bowl championships as keenly as Henry Kunttu, retired after 41 years as the Bills film director, or his daughter Lisa, who grew up as first-hand witness.
Yet their usual loyalties are turned upside down by what you might describe as their family business: Mitch Reynolds, another Western New York native who appreciates what the game means in his hometown, hopes to earn his second Super Bowl ring as director of operations for the Chiefs.
One observation Kunttu makes that fans here will embrace: He said he is prepared for the game to be a classic.
- Sean Kirst
David Robinson: As Covid cases rise, Buffalo Niagara job market takes a turn for the worse: The region is losing jobs again, and there’s no sign yet that the latest downturn is letting up. Since mid-December, workers have been losing their jobs at a pace that is about 50% higher than the still-elevated rates when the labor market was gradually rebounding this summer. Read more
Bills playoff run helps excited expats stay tied to Buffalo: Bills fans across Western New York aren't the only people fired up for the team's playoff run that has reached today's AFC championship game. People who grew up or went to college here before moving away have remained loyal fans and are cheering on the team from a distance. It helps them retain their ties to Western New York and is a welcome distraction during this challenging period of time. Read more
Report: Genesee County is contender for $17 billion Samsung chip-making plant: The plant would employ up to 1,900 people and could open as soon as October 2022, according to the Wall Street Journal. The site in Genesee County, which wasn't specified, is one of five locations Samsung is scouting for the mega-factory, along with two in and around Phoenix and two others in and around Austin, Texas. Read more
WEATHER
More cold: Temperatures will only reach the upper-20s today, WGRZ forecasts. Read more
BILLS
One stat has to change for Bills to beat Chiefs: Trent Murphy or A.J. Epenesa? What’s going to be the most favorable offensive matchup for the Bills? What time will the plane land back in Buffalo? Jay Skurski responds to those questions and more in our most loaded mailbag of the season. Read more
SABRES
Sabres desperate to make dent in number that counts – their record: The football season in Buffalo could end by tonight. And although Buffalo is a hockey city that is capable of multitasking, the noise around the Sabres won't pick up until after the Bills are done. As of right now, the Sabres better hope the Bills win today. Flying a little under the radar for the next two weeks doesn't sound terrible. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• Do you want to build a snowman? How about an 8-foot-tall Josh Allen snowman? It wasn't a challenge too big for Eric Jones of West Clarksville in Allegany County, the Olean Times Herald reports.
• For some fans, watching the Bills take on the Kansas City Chiefs tonight will have special meaning. WGRZ shares the story of Richard Portale, who was discharged Saturday from Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, where he battled Covid-19 for two months. Meanwhile, WKBW's Hannah Buehler tells us about Jayden Lewis, a 16-year-old from Billings, Montana, who is battling cancer but will be at Arrowhead Stadium to watch his idol, Josh Allen.
• "From darker, more robust beers like a sturdy stout to barrel-aged ales, Buffalo absolutely kills it when it comes to winter beers," writes Step Out Buffalo's Courtney Kelly, who shares 18 worth trying.
• Browse real estate transactions, listed by municipality, from Erie County for the week ending Dec. 4.
