Good Morning, Buffalo: Cooped up at home, Western New Yorkers turn to renovations

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

May 25, 2021

Cooped up at home, Western New Yorkers turn to renovations

Western New Yorkers like Robert and Kelly Ruettimann have been stuck at home for more than a year, working, learning and just trying to get through the pandemic.

So it is no surprise that – when not going stir crazy – they found themselves contemplating what they liked and didn't like about their house, and what they wanted to change. After all, they were spending all their time there, in a way they had never done before. And it was too hard and costly to find a new house.

Some, like the Ruettimanns, finally decided to do something about the kitchen or bathroom that drove them nuts for years. Knock down a wall, redo the cabinets, replace the appliances, flooring and countertops or even gut the whole space.