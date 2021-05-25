Good Morning, Buffalo: Cooped up at home, Western New Yorkers turn to renovations

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
May 25, 2021
Cooped up at home, Western New Yorkers turn to renovations
Western New Yorkers like Robert and Kelly Ruettimann have been stuck at home for more than a year, working, learning and just trying to get through the pandemic.
So it is no surprise that – when not going stir crazy – they found themselves contemplating what they liked and didn't like about their house, and what they wanted to change. After all, they were spending all their time there, in a way they had never done before. And it was too hard and costly to find a new house.
Some, like the Ruettimanns, finally decided to do something about the kitchen or bathroom that drove them nuts for years. Knock down a wall, redo the cabinets, replace the appliances, flooring and countertops or even gut the whole space.
Others were ready for an addition, or just wanted a home office for themselves, and a dedicated study space for their kids. Or they wanted to upgrade that outdoor patio, porch or deck to create a better living space to enjoy when the weather – and Covid-19 – permitted.
But regardless of the specifics, Americans went on a home remodeling tear last year, spurring record activity for contractors that is still continuing today, with no signs of stopping anytime soon. Ready, set, remodel!
– Jonathan D. Epstein
Sahlen Field adding more seating for fully vaccinated, more Yankees tickets available Thursday: Additional seating will be offered starting with the Toronto Blue Jays' series next month against the New York Yankees. More tickets will be available in four fully-vaccinated sections and will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Thursday. Read more
New York offers free parking at beaches, pools for those vaccinated this week: The new incentive to encourage vaccinations comes as the vaccination rate across New York “is dropping dramatically,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. Read more
The Hardy kids return to school, but can they catch up? The Hardy family of Buffalo is grappling with a new set of struggles as the children have returned to the classroom and try to catch up after a year of remote learning. Read more
Jack Quinn takes Parkinson’s fight national on Michael J. Fox foundation board: The former congressman from Hamburg was recently appointed to the board of directors of the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research. Quinn, who retired as president of Erie Community College in 2017, revealed his own Parkinson’s diagnosis two years ago. Read more
Advocates warn disability-service agencies face staffing ‘crisis’: Advocates for people with disabilities say state budget cuts to the agencies that serve them have created a staffing "crisis" that threatens the quality of care they provide. As wages for caregivers have stagnated, the advocates say it has become harder to recruit and retain the workers who provide this badly needed care. Read more
Lake Ontario flooding leads to opportunity for Wilson with taller pier, bike trail: Townline Pier in Wilson was submerged in 2017 and 2019 by high water in Lake Ontario, and has been closed since the latter flood. But work started Monday on a plan to raise the pier by 8 feet, which should prevent that from happening in the future, Mayor Arthur Lawson said. Next year, a bike trail is to be installed over a new sewer main that will take Wilson's sewage to Newfane for treatment, enabling Wilson to close its flood-threatened treatment plant. Read more
Sturgeon Point Marina to reopen after West Herr pays for sand dredging: West Herr Automotive Group donated $162,000 to the Town of Evans to dredge Sturgeon Point Marina. Without the dredging, the marina could not open this year. Read more
Don Paul: Memorial Day weekend doesn’t look so hot – literally: A refreshing dome of cooler and less humid Canadian high pressure has arrived to start this week, though it won’t hang around long, Paul says. Read more
Young couple is serving up 'real biscuits' at BiscuitLife: BiscuitLife's menu is replete with sausage gravy, chocolate chess pie and pimiento cheese. But the star is the biscuits. Read more
Democratic sheriff candidates press for change, de-escalation: Democratic candidates for Erie County sheriff agreed on this at their debate Monday: Change is needed at the Sheriff's Department. The candidates said they would find alternatives to solitary confinement in jail, train officers in de-escalation techniques and hold deputies and officers accountable for their actions. Read more
Niagara GOP chief admits trying to run Lockport man in Niagara Falls race: The Niagara County Republican chairman said his party tried to run a Lockport resident in a Niagara Falls minor-party primary in hopes a judge would give him a guaranteed ballot line in November. That didn’t work out. Read more
Bills TE Nate Becker beat odds to just to play in college, still doing it in NFL: Buffalo Bills tight end Nate Becker is a poster boy for believing in your football dream. Not only did Becker not have any scholarship offers coming out of high school, he didn’t even start for most of his high school career. Read more
• If you’ve spotted many discarded masks and gloves on sidewalks, you’ve seen firsthand how personal protective equipment has contributed to pollution. Waterfront activists say PPE is also compounding problems along shorelines. Spectrum News’ Breanna Fuss learns more from local experts.
• May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. Recent violence targeting Asian Americans makes it more important than ever to share their culture, advocates tell WGRZ’s Karys Belger.
• Two of the most memorable summer adventures I’ve had in Western New York have been white water rafting in Letchworth State Park and riding in a hot air balloon. These are among the exhilarating pursuits showcased in an article by Stepping Out Buffalo’s Kayla Milligan, who suggests 13 adventurous things to do in Western New York.
• Every city, town or village has a story to tell. There are dozens of local communities that offer fascinating peeks into our past. Welcome 716’s Meg Bennett shares this list of more than 30 historic towns that are within driving distance of Buffalo.
