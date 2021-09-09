Good Morning, Buffalo: Convictions of Louis Ciminelli, other 'Buffalo Billion' defendants upheld

MORE COVID-19, REOPENING COVERAGE

Joy, anxiety, raincoats and long lines on first day of school for many: Wednesday marked the first day of school for many districts in Western New York, and The News checked in on Sweet Home, Hamburg and Buffalo Public Schools to gauge emotions of a more normal return and a "fresh start" – even if there were a few hitches. Read more

Hochul says requiring vaccines for teens 'an option' as GOP raises alarm: With still only half of eligible 12- to 17-year-olds vaccinated against the Covid virus, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Wednesday that she is not ruling out mandating that the eligible teens get a shot to protect themselves and others against a virus that is still spreading in many parts of the state. Read more

Gusto's Theater Guide for Fall 2021