Good Morning, Buffalo: Control of House may hinge on GOP's early challenge of NY reapportionment

Nov. 14, 2022

Control of House may hinge on GOP's early challenge of NY reapportionment

Former Rep. John J. Faso acknowledges that he never envisioned any far-reaching impact from the lawsuit he and other Republicans filed in February challenging the Democratic plan to reapportion New York's congressional districts.

He and former state Republican Chairman Edward F. Cox, he says, were simply intent on assuring adherence to a 2014 amendment to the State Constitution guarding against partisan gerrymandering. Never did he think, he says now, that their successful effort would eventually elect 11 Republican members of Congress from ultra-Democratic New York. Nor did he predict those GOP newcomers possibly proving the difference for a new Republican majority in the House.

"No one could have foreseen exactly the way the House of Representatives would unfold and what the balance of power would be," he said Friday. "We just knew they were trying to eliminate the Republican Party as a political power in this state. It's not in the public interest to have one party power, and that's what they were trying to do."

Now that effort has morphed far beyond drawing lines around New York. Now the redrawn districts stand at the center of chances for a possible Republican takeover of the House of Representatives while vote counting continues in some districts around the country. As the GOP begins to at least plan its House takeover, it can look to the party's victories in 11 New York districts as the impetus.

Nonunion contractors vow to bow out of new stadium project due to labor agreement: A statewide organization representing nonunion builders and contractors is renewing its call to eliminate the project labor agreement set to be included for the Buffalo Bills' new stadium, or else they will not take part in the project. ABC Empire State Chapter of Associated Builders and Contractors continues to claim the use of a PLA, which requires that the majority of workers on a job be part of a union, will mean that many Western New York workers will be kept on the sidelines for the stadium build. Read more

Tributes set to honor victims of Tops shooting today, marking 6 months since racist attack: The victims of the mass shooting will be remembered with tributes planned throughout the day, aimed at honoring those who died in the attack, those who survived, and extending to anyone who has been personally affected by violence. Tributes planned by the city also aim to raise awareness around issues of gun violence and reinforce Buffalo's commitment to action and change, the city said in a news release. Read more

After scuffle, police arrest man accused of returning to Amherst Street establishment with shotgun: A Buffalo man is under arrest and facing several charges, including two felonies, after allegedly returning Saturday night to an Amherst Street establishment with weapons after initially being asked to leave and then getting into an altercation with Buffalo police. Read more

Veterans Affairs hospital system to hold nursing career fair: The Veterans Affairs Nursing Career Fair is looking for registered nurses, nursing assistants and licensed practical nurses to work at its Buffalo and Batavia VA Medical Center locations. The career fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Buffalo Veterans Affairs Medical Center, 3495 Bailey Ave. Read more

Chilly with some sunshine: Intervals of clouds and sunshine are expected today, with a high in the lower 40s. Read more

Complete coverage: Buffalo Bills fall to Minnesota Vikings 33-30 in painful loss: The Buffalo Bills fell to the Minnesota Vikings 33-30 in overtime at Highmark Stadium on Sunday. Check out all of our game coverage here. Read more

Inside the NHL: Linus Ullmark piling up the numbers in Bruins' goal: Ullmark entered Sunday leading the NHL in wins (10) and save percentage (.936), and was second in goals-against average (1.95). The Bruins lead the NHL in goals against (2.17) while the Sabres are 25th at 3.46. Did GM Kevyn Adams have the starting goaltender he needed in his own locker room and let him slip away? Read more

• Could Western New York be home to Sasquatch? “Mayville resident Peter Wiemer has been sponsoring an annual Chautauqua Lake Bigfoot Expo since 2012. The outpouring of eyewitnesses since then has many believing that Sasquatch may be living in the area,” reports Terry Belke in WGRZ’s “2 the Outdoors” feature.

• Fans of pop culture merchandise and “geeky goods” may be intrigued by the Errant Stitch, a local company run by Nicole Majewski. As Buffalo Rising’s David Theriault explains, “Majewski makes an incredibly wide variety of accessories for purchase, including light switch covers depicting classic movie posters, cassette tape purses based on iconic albums, wallets made from repurposed chip bags, and much more.”

• It’s not too early to begin planning some holiday fun. Step Out Buffalo shares 10 must-do activities. “From holiday markets to where to see the best light displays to DIY wreath classes and more, consider this guide your bucket list and make the most of the season,” writes Andrea Diedrich.

