Good Morning, Buffalo: Consensus eludes backers of Buffalo's big infrastructure projects

May 30, 2021
Can Skyway, Kensington and Scajaquada megaprojects coexist?
Demolishing the Skyway. Decking a stretch of the Kensington Expressway. Downgrading or removing the Scajaquada Expressway.
Proponents for the three transportation megaprojects see a generational opportunity to get them done through President Biden's proposed $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan.
"In a perfect world, we could say let's fund each one of these and start construction Monday," said Rep. Brian Higgins, who's leading the charge to tear down the Skyway while still supporting the other projects.
But with a big price tag for each, the chances that two or all three would be included in the president's package seems iffy.
And that raises an overarching question: Who decides what gets done and in what order?
The answer: It's not clear.
That's a problem, said Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
– Mark Sommer
Dig In, Buffalo: Our baking series comes to a close, with Blue Eyed Baker's iconic French macarons. “I started making these when I lived in Los Angeles. Macarons were everywhere, and I became obsessed with eating them,” said Alex. “So, then I became obsessed with making them.” Watch the episode and get the recipe >>
More than 40% of Buffalo students severely chronically absent: In April, half of Buffalo’s high school students were absent at least one out of five days; so were one-third of elementary students, according to a Buffalo News analysis of district data. But the problem is even worse than those numbers suggest. Read more
After a school year like no other, proms are looking different this year: At least they get to have some sort of celebration this year, even if it isn't the traditional prom. Some high schools are holding proms, but others are coming up with different activities and venues to mark the spring of senior year. Read more
Covid-19 positive test rate drops in WNY: The region's seven-day average positive test rate was 1.15% on Friday, down slightly from 1.2% the day before, the governor said. Meanwhile, the state's average was 0.73%, the lowest percentage recorded since the pandemic began. Read more
Protest against vaccine passports draws about 70 in Buffalo: Nancy Orticelli of the Constitutional Coalition of New York State questioned the state's decision to allow businesses to require that people be vaccinated to attend ordinary events. "Why does the government think they can mandate it?" she asked the crowd. Read more
Independence and Green ballot lines are gone. So candidates are making their own: A host of candidates throughout Erie County this week filed petitions with the Board of Elections sporting unique monikers like Integrity, Back the Blue, Public Service or Justice and Peace. For the most part, they are formed by Democrats and Republicans who hope for another minor party line to attract voters of all stripes. Read more
Lawsuit: UB med school displayed 'culture of indifference' toward sex assault allegations: A medical resident at UB's Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences has filed a lawsuit alleging a fellow resident sexually assaulted and harassed her. She complained to university officials on three separate occasions, but the university and medical school failed to investigate, according to her lawsuit filed in State Supreme Court. Read more
Ransomville terrier will strut his stuff in Westminster Kennel Club dog show: Luca, a 6-year-old West Highland white terrier is one of 13 Westies booked to compete June 13 in the 145th annual Westminster Kennel Club dog show, generally regarded as the Super Bowl of dog sports. If Luca wins the daytime breed judging, he will advance to the nationally televised prime-time competition among all terriers. Read more
More cool temperatures: WGRZ says to expect a high in the low to mid-60s today, along with mostly cloudy skies. Read more
Sean Kirst: As big leagues return to Buffalo, the one beer Conehead wishes he could pour: Tom Girot, the Buffalo ballpark beer vendor best known as "Conehead," answered quickly and passionately when offered this question: If you could go with one person, living or dead, to see a big-league game in Buffalo, who would it be? We put that same question to readers, as the days count down to the return of the Toronto Blue Jays – and Major League Baseball – to Buffalo. Read more
Sean Kirst: Neal Dobbins' death means loss of a voice for peace in Buffalo: The loss of Neal Dobbins to Covid-19 has caused staggering grief in Buffalo, where the longtime advocate of peace and nonviolence dedicated himself to rallying the community – especially his fellow parents – against the bloodshed that claims too many young lives. His family says that even his last days illustrated the magnitude of that commitment: To the end, he was always worried about someone else. Read more
After up-and-down rookie season with Bills, A.J. Epenesa ready to compete: Coach Sean McDermott and General Manager Brandon Beane say they were encouraged by the progress Epenesa showed after a slow start. Read more
Sabres prospect Aaron Huglen's 'surreal' comeback from back surgery: Huglen, a 20-year-old draft pick of the Buffalo Sabres, is a little more than one year removed from undergoing surgery on his back. Read more
• There is something special about summertime in Buffalo. So we’re always on the lookout for things to do. In the Gusto Guide to Summer, you’ll find ideas and starting points to help you get the most out of old and new favorite warm-weather activities, food and drink.
• If you take a trip to the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park this Memorial Day weekend, you’ll find a display of 7,300 American flags. It’s a symbolic number, WGRZ reports, in an effort to raise awareness about veterans who struggle with post-traumatic stress disorder.
• Browse real estate transactions, listed by municipality, from Erie County for the week ending April 9.
