Good Morning, Buffalo: Consensus eludes backers of Buffalo's big infrastructure projects

Covid-19 positive test rate drops in WNY: The region's seven-day average positive test rate was 1.15% on Friday, down slightly from 1.2% the day before, the governor said. Meanwhile, the state's average was 0.73%, the lowest percentage recorded since the pandemic began. Read more

Protest against vaccine passports draws about 70 in Buffalo: Nancy Orticelli of the Constitutional Coalition of New York State questioned the state's decision to allow businesses to require that people be vaccinated to attend ordinary events. "Why does the government think they can mandate it?" she asked the crowd. Read more

[More: Stay current with Covid-19 in WNY with The News' updated maps and statistics]

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT