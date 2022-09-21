Good Morning, Buffalo: Comptroller Kevin Hardwick targets OTB over transparency concerns

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

Sept. 21, 2022

Comptroller Kevin Hardwick targets OTB over transparency concerns

The corporation that runs horse betting and other on-site gambling operations in Western New York has often been questioned about its transparency. It has received negative publicity for accusations of secrecy, benefits for politically appointed part-time directors and questionable spending.

Now Erie County Comptroller Kevin Hardwick has joined that chorus. He has sent five letters to the Western Regional Off-Track Betting Corporation since mid-July demanding answers for everything from a hotel buyback deal at Batavia Downs to the number of outside lawyers and lobbyists hired by the OTB, and how much they were paid.

Hardwick and his staff say the letters are about accountability.

But WROTB President Henry Wojtaszek said if Hardwick wants answers, he can file a Freedom of Information request or ask the county's board appointment to the Western OTB to get him answers. He also has invited Hardwick to join him in person at Batavia Downs.

He says Hardwick's motivation is politics, and he described Hardwick's letters as part of a political vendetta against the OTB and Wojtaszek, personally. He also referred to past legal action against the OTB.

– Sandra Tan

Dig In, Buffalo: A staple from the beginning at the OG Lloyd food truck, Tricked Out Nachos is a masterclass in layering. See how this mound of deliciousness comes together with executive chef/co-owner Chris Dorsaneo, featuring locally sourced beef and scratch-made tortilla chips. Watch now >>

Sponsored by Orville's Home Appliances

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

FAA rejects airline's request to turn back Flight 3407 reforms and hire less-experienced pilots: Republic Airways wanted airlines facing a pilot shortage to hire co-pilots with half the usual minimum amount of flying experience. But that move has been rejected by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration. Read more

Why the Buffalo Bills wanted Marv Levy right here, right now: The power of Levy's famous line is, in part, what prompted the Bills to bring him back as a surprise Monday night. Read more

Future of West Side Bazaar uncertain after fire tears through international market: A fire broke out early Tuesday, causing extensive damage to a Grant Street retail center that has been a catalyst for entrepreneurship among Buffalo’s immigrant and refugee communities for the past decade. Read more

Tonawanda’s first female firefighter settles lawsuit over firing: The first woman hired by the Tonawanda Fire Department has reached a settlement with the city after she was fired following an on-duty injury in 2018. The Tonawanda Common Council agreed to pay Amy Newman $25,000 to settle the legal fight that centered on whether she was able to return to work and whether the city was justified in terminating her last year. Read more

Unemployment remains at modern-day lows across Buffalo Niagara: You have to go back 22 years to find an August when the region's unemployment rate was as low as it was last month, the state Labor Department reported Tuesday. Read more

WEATHER

Goldilocks would have appreciated the about-to-end summer of ’22: It wasn't too hot or too cold, and we didn't set any records this summer. It was a little dry, but we're making up for it. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

Buffalo-based Allpro Parking acquired by New Orleans firm: Premium Parking did not say how much it paid to acquire an 80% stake in Buffalo’s biggest parking lot operator. Allpro founder and CEO Richard A. Serra retains a 20% stake in the company and will remain with it as an executive. Read more

Columbus McKinnon to move HQ to Charlotte, N.C.: The material handling equipment maker will move the headquarters and corporate leadership team over the next 12 to 18 months. But the company said 120 employees will remain at its Getzville location. Read more

BILLS

Analysis: Ken Dorsey taking Brian Daboll's torch and running for Bills: "The good news through two games is that Dorsey is giving the offense all the things the fans loved about former coordinator Brian Daboll’s approach, and perhaps kicking up the versatility knob a notch," writes Mark Gaughan. Read more

Bills cornerback Dane Jackson released from hospital, tweets thanks to Bills fans: Dane Jackson appears to have avoided a serious neck injury after he was hurt during Monday night's game against the Tennessee Titans at Highmark Stadium. Early Tuesday, the Bills released the following statement: "Dane Jackson was transported last night to ECMC and underwent various tests which determined there was no major injury to his neck or spinal cord. He was released from the hospital and is undergoing further evaluation today." Read more

Reggie Gilliam carves out a consistent role through Bills' first two wins: The Buffalo Bills’ fullback, who opened the scoring Monday night with an 11-yard touchdown reception, played 18 snaps, a week after playing 19 in the season opener against the Rams. Gilliam seems to have a clear role in offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey’s system. Don't miss the rest of Jay Skurski's takeaways from the Bills' 41-7 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Monday.

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• A homey front porch, renovated rooms and beautiful flower boxes and gardens highlight our latest Home of the Week – a fixer-upper in the Village of Williamsville owned by Fran and Karen Noonan. Fran Noonan – a do-it-yourselfer who is also an artist – took on the projects himself.

• "Bills Chefs" Norm and Poo are icons in Bills Mafia tailgating circles. In this feature on the Visit Buffalo Niagara blog, Michelle Kearns explains how the Bills, “tailgate ribs, chefs hats and the warmth of the fans cemented a high school friendship, opened hearts and landed a Pepsi commercial.”

• Buffalo is receiving high marks for supporting local farmers, according to data compiled by a company that services the agricultural community. Verdesian Life Sciences ranks Buffalo No. 12 on a list of the nation's top 25 cities that support local farmers. It weighed numerous factors, including the number of farmers markets and the number of community-supported agriculture networks.

• Spending an afternoon in a quaint town can be the perfect fix for people who need a break from the fast-paced routines of urban living, Only in Your State’s Lea Monroe writes. She shares seven of her favorite small communities in Western New York, including Arcade, Medina and Akron.

Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.