Good Morning, Buffalo: Company that sold Tops gunman body armor left controversial digital trail

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

July 17, 2022

Company that sold Tops gunman body armor left controversial digital trail

Before the May 14 massacre at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue, the accused 18-year-old gunman turned to an Iowa man named Cory Clark for advice on purchasing body armor.

According to his online diary, Payton Gendron and Clark – a customer service specialist for the Iowa-based body armor manufacturer RMA Armament – interacted over a period of months on both the public social media site Reddit and in a private chatroom for weapons enthusiasts.

A Buffalo News review of nearly 3,200 posts Clark made on Reddit, as well as related marketing activity on platforms including YouTube, TikTok, Instagram and Discord, show that RMA has for years marketed military-grade body armor to civilian buyers ranging from firearms hobbyists to doomsday preppers.

Under the username shorta07, Clark promoted RMA as one of “very few manufacturers” to sell directly to the public. He has suggested buyers circumvent civilian body armor restrictions in one state and advised Reddit users on the types of body armor that protect against military bullets.

The company also works with an online influencer who has posted video "satires" about killing federal agents. In August 2020, Clark encouraged Redditors to stock up on body armor before the presidential election.

– Caitlin Dewey

For mother and son, a two-month journey to travel a few blocks to Tops

Anna Smith, a kidney transplant patient who must carefully watch her diet, was grateful to have the Jefferson Avenue Tops Markets and its fresh produce just a few blocks from her door. But Smith's outlook was profoundly changed when she lost close friends two months ago in a mass murder at the store by a killer investigators say was a white supremacist.

In Smith's grief, she was not quite ready to return on Friday, when the supermarket reopened its doors after a full renovation.

Understanding why his mom would hesitate, Smith's 27-year-old son, Malik Stubbs, decided to make that journey of a few blocks on Smith's behalf – and then to let her know what he found, and how he felt.

– Sean Kirst

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

AG's lawsuit against ghost gun parts dealers cites Tonawanda murder case: Matthew Gerwitz bought five shipments of ghost gun parts without serial numbers from an out-of-state firearms distributor, according to the state Attorney General's Office. The City of Tonawanda man used a ghost gun to murder one man and then fired an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle at six police officers as they investigated, according to police. Read more

Can casual fentanyl exposure cause overdose? Doctors say no after Erie County deputy given Narcan: The Erie County Sheriff's Office said this week that one of its deputies was overcome after being exposed to fentanyl while investigating an incident, was given two doses of Narcan by an ambulance crew and then hospitalized. But substance abuse experts locally and nationally have challenged such claims about the effects of fentanyl exposure on first responders. Read more

The Editorial Board: New York is right to look at all the energy options, including offshore wind: “Thankfully, New York State has taken in the facts of climate change, enacted a Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act and made a commitment to generate 60% of its energy from renewables by 2030 and all its electricity from emission-free sources by 2050, among other goals. How we reach those goals is legitimately up for debate; that we need to reach them is not,” The News Editorial Board writes. Read more

Rev. Gillison's life celebrated at Mount Olive Baptist Church: Before a packed congregation at the celebration of the late Rev. Dr. William Gillison, speakers shared how the Mount Olive Baptist Church pastor influenced their lives and also shaped the community. Dwayne Gillison, who will succeed his father as pastor of Mount Olive, called his father "a giant of a man." Read more

Restringing a flagpole turns into flap over Cheektowaga highway crew on private property: The Cheektowaga Town Board will look into a complaint that a town highway crew assigned to a bucket truck restrung rope on a flagpole on private property, a Council member said. Highway Superintendent Mark Wegner said there was nothing wrong with what the town crew did. Read more

New stadium, new experience: More details emerge on Buffalo Bills facility

The new Bills stadium will look and feel a lot different from the current 50-year-old facility.

It will be "intimate but intimidating," with a focus on getting fans as close to the action as possible, said Scott Radecic, a former Bills linebacker who’s serving as the project executive for Populous, the stadium's architect.

It will have more levels than the current stadium.

It will take up less land than the current stadium, but it will be bigger inside.

It will face in a different direction than the current stadium and change the approach to entering.

Those are some of the details that Populous revealed about the new stadium design during Thursday’s public meeting at the Bills' fieldhouse in Orchard Park.

– Mike Petro

WEATHER

Hot and humid: WIVB says increasing clouds and high temperatures in the mid-80s are expected today, with showers and thunderstorms likely tonight. Read more

BILLS

Bills Mailbag: Downtime on airplanes, subjective stadium rankings and ketchup: With training camp closing in, Katherine Fitzgerald answer readers' questions on topics such as stadium names, favorite stadiums and the Bills' No. 1 draft pick. Read more

SABRES

Inside the NHL: Michael Peca sees the shift in the Sabres' organizational culture – and in their talent level: "It's pretty exciting," Peca, a Rochester Amerks assistant, said last week. "And I think the part that's exciting is the obvious what you said, that the talent that's out there is remarkable, even the fresh crop from this most recent draft. But it's the vibe off the ice that's just as impressive." Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• Edna Hyer is a fixture at Western New York road races. The 88-year-old has been running for 44 years, and recently set an American record for the mile in her age group, Barbara O'Brien reports.

• Hundreds of volunteers from across the country are gathering in Buffalo this week to provide free home repairs to residents in the Fillmore District. Eight Days of Hope, a Christian group, focuses on one area of Buffalo each summer, offering help to homeowners, Mary B. Pasciak reports.

• Today's Buffalo Next cover story explores how Buffalo's startups are luring accountants and sales workers. As Natalie Brophy writes, "You don't have to be a software engineer or know how to code to work at one of Western New York's fast-growing startup companies."

• Browse real estate transactions, listed by municipality, from Erie County for the week ending May 27.

