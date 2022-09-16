Good Morning, Buffalo: Community Health Center leader gives Buffalo a voice at White House summit

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

Sept. 16, 2022

‘It’s still so fresh’: Community Health Center leader gives Buffalo a voice at White House summit on hate-fueled tragedies

Dr. LaVonne Ansari did not paint a rosy picture of Buffalo's turnaround since the May 14 racially motivated mass shooting at the Tops on Jefferson.

Speaking at the United We Stand Summit at the White House a short time before President Biden, she did not mention Buffalo Together, the fund she co-chairs with Thomas Beauford Jr. that has already doled out millions in grant money to Black-led organizations.

Invited to speak on the "Local Solutions for Unity and Healing" panel, Ansari stressed areas such as racial justice, empowerment and interconnectedness that Buffalo must focus on to build back from and prevent another tragedy.

Her voice cracked several times, but she repeatedly collected herself and powered through a roughly five-minute speech.

"Every time I regurgitate it, I get emotional," Ansari told The Buffalo News in an interview less than an hour after her panel completed. "It's still so fresh. We haven't left yet. We're still there working."

Related: At summit prompted by Buffalo massacre, Biden promises resources to counter hate-fueled violence: The initiative will include training for local law enforcement agencies, workplaces and houses of worship, partnering with schools to address bullying and harassment, as well as a "new era of national service," Biden said. Read more

Kids Day is back Saturday, Sept. 17! And this year, we’re moving newspaper sales from the streets to the stores. Stop by any Tops Markets location throughout Erie and Niagara counties from 7 to 11 a.m. to pick up your Kids Day edition of The Buffalo News, and read the stories of those helped by your generosity. Let’s come together in true Buffalo spirit to support local children’s charities including Oishei Children's Hospital and Cradle Beach. More than $5 million has been raised to date! Learn More >>

Sponsored by Tops Friendly Markets

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Votes are in: Kaleida Health union workers authorize a strike if contract can't be reached: About 75% of roughly 6,300 eligible Kaleida union workers cast a vote between Tuesday and Thursday and, of those who voted, 96% voted in favor of authorizing a strike, union officials announced about 10:30 p.m. Thursday. Read more

David Robinson: Hiring gets back on track across Buffalo Niagara, but wariness remains: Fears that the Buffalo Niagara job market was heading in the wrong direction were eased Thursday, when a State Labor Department report showed that the region added jobs during August, more than reversing the decline that had raised concerns during July. Read more

Latest lawsuit targeting NY gun ban centers on parks, public transit and private property: The lawsuit brought by two local gun owners and two national Second Amendment rights organizations seeks to overturn a provision that puts all private property off-limits to firearms without the expressed consent of the property owners. Read more

Gambling revenue helps Erie County train lower-income residents for high-demand health care jobs: Under the county's Healthcare Careers Program, students could get a big chunk of tuition paid for, receive assistance for transportation and child care and get placed in a job. Read more

ECC gets backing for a $6.8 million fix for its workplace software woes: The Erie County Legislature committee in charge of overseeing SUNY Erie Community College Thursday approved ECC spending $6.8 million over the next five years to replace its failed resource planning software, which has cost $12.5 million since 2017 while never working properly. The Community Engagement Committee reluctantly agreed to include $1.76 million to maintain the “inefficient” Workday Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system for three more years to protect student data while migrating to a new system. Read more

Judge’s action allows appeal attempt to stop Great Northern demolition: The dismissal of a July 5 court case was necessary for an appeal to be filed, said attorney Richard Lippes, who represents the Campaign for Greater Buffalo History, Architecture & Culture. The 10-week wait to get the dismissal has preservationists racing against the clock to stop the demolition, Lippes said. Read more

Aging veterans memorial in Tonawanda to be replaced: A deteriorating veterans memorial will be replaced by a new monument that officials plan to unveil on Veterans Day. State Sen. Sean Ryan, D-Buffalo, and Assemblyman Bill Conrad, D-Town of Tonawanda, say they have obtained $54,000 in state aid to help pay for the refurbished memorial at Elmlawn Memorial Park's Field of Honor. The full cost is $68,000 and the cemetery's foundation has collected additional funding toward this cost. Read more

KIDS DAY

A condition slowed her growth. With help from Oishei Children’s Hospital, Hailee Moore continues to progress: “They let you know that they're here with you, and they just want the best for you and for your baby," Hailee's mother, Kierra McClerkin, said of Oishei Children's Hospital. Read more

Thanks to his doctors — and Pokémon — Cameron Suchora continues to make an impression: "They've been doing such a good job ever since I was a baby," Cameron said. "They're the reason I'm here right now talking to you. I'm so thankful that we have them, always with us." Read more

WEATHER

A fine Friday: Expect sunshine and a few clouds today with highs in the mid-70s. Read more

FOOD & DRINK

Watch Now: Look Inside: Extra Extra Pizza: Joey Pucciarelli, Bridget Murphy and Soon Ho Sim have opened a worker-owned neighborhood pizza shop in a completely reconstructed West Side space. Read more

REFRESH

Caregiving – a blessing and a struggle. WNY-Michigan caregiver survey takes stock

Myzette Howell was working as a flight attendant in Chicago when it became clear, even from a distance, that her parents were no longer equipped to live on their own in the family homestead in East Buffalo.

Like Howell, working-class caregivers of color and modest means who spend more than 20 hours a week providing care face the greatest challenges of all caregivers in Buffalo-Niagara, Detroit and Rochester, a new survey shows.

Medicaid and Medicare may provide help for many who need care, but there is less support for caregivers. Because of this, they often face greater personal expenses when providing care and report a heavier health burden themselves than those with more financial means, according to the survey, commissioned by the New York & Michigan Solutions Journalism Collaborative.

"At the end of the day when our lives are over, caring for loved ones is what really matters,” Howell said. “Doesn't matter how many cars you have, how many houses you own. You're not taking any of that with you.”

– Scott Scanlon

BILLS

Blocking helps Dawson Knox remain a ‘centerpiece’ in Buffalo Bills offense: In trying to improve his game and find ways to contribute when the Bills are utilizing other players from their impressive stable of weapons on offense, Knox has remained focused on improving his blocking. Read more

'We all can't be too rowdy rowdy': DaQuan Jones stays steady amid boisterous Bills' D-line: Learn more in Katherine Fitzgerald's story about the soft-spoken nine-year NFL veteran who made it a point during his free agency to get closer to home. Read more

SABRES

Observations: Isak Rosen, Tyson Kozak lead Sabres to come-from-behind win: The Buffalo Sabres won, 4-3, over Montreal in the opening game of the Prospects Challenge in LECOM Harborcenter Thursday night. Read more

Alex Tuch motivated to 'prove himself,' take Sabres to new heights: Tuch, a 26-year-old right wing, used his first normal, healthy summer in years to prepare himself for his role as a fixture in the Sabres’ top six. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• The gardening season is not over. Great Gardening columnist Sally Cunningham writes that it's a good time to observe and enjoy what’s in bloom in fields, meadows and gardens.

• Where can you find a corn maze, pumpkin patch, hayrides, a petting zoo, amusement rides and musical entertainment all on one action-packed spot? WKBW’s Imani Clement says the Great Pumpkin Farm in Clarence will kick off its 27th annual fall festival this weekend.

• Today is Park(ing) Day, a global effort by urbanists to turn curbside parking spaces into mini-parks and social spaces in their push for “safer, greener, and more equitable streets.” Buffalo Rising reports that two groups today will temporarily transform a parking space at the corner of Grant Street and Lafayette Avenue into a “parklet” with games, seating, shade and even snacks.

• When the topic of nicknames for Buffalo was broached on Reddit, the thread spurred more than 130 comments in the first 10 hours. Among the most recognized nicknames are the City of Good Neighbors and Queen City. But Redditors toss around other descriptions. One post quips: “It used to be 'a drinking town w/ a football problem,' but that doesn’t apply anymore.”

Have a wonderful weekend!

Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.