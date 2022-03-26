Good Morning, Buffalo: Community benefits deal would soften blow of state subsidies for new Bills stadium

Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia addresses residents' concerns at town hall meeting: Concerns ranged from littering and people parking on grass to the proliferation of gun violence and how police respond to people in mental crisis, The News' Harold McNeil reported from a town hall meeting Thursday in the auditorium of Frederick Olmsted at Kensington School No. 56. Read more

Buffalo school superintendent to hold public meetings on violence concerns: Interim Superintendent Tonja Williams' office is promoting the "listening sessions" as part of her efforts to get community input as she builds on a plan to address safety concerns, writes The News' Mary Pasciak. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

David Robinson: As Omicron raged, Buffalo Niagara hiring turned sluggish: It's been a long, slow recovery for the Buffalo Niagara job market, which has been moving in fits-and-starts since last fall. Omicron didn't help matters. And now that it's over, the region is facing a more broad-based nationwide slowdown as inflation rages and interest rates rise. It's not what you want to see when the region is still down 35,000 jobs since the pandemic, David Robinson writes. Read more