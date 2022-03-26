Good Morning, Buffalo: Community benefits deal would soften blow of state subsidies for new Bills stadium

COMPILED BY BEN TSUJIMOTO
March 26, 2022
Community benefits deal would soften blow of state subsidies for new Bills stadium
It’s been made clear by sports economists nationwide: big new stadium deals paid for with public funds typically don’t deliver much economic return for the cost.
That's why sports economists said it's important that a stadium deal include a community benefits package that would provide an economic boost for targeted areas and projects – even if they aren't right on the sports complex.
While the details of the stadium deal haven't been disclosed, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said this week that discussions over details of a community benefits package would likely be ongoing while a new stadium is under construction.
Sports economists said that's a way for a stadium deal that otherwise could be viewed as a substantial subsidy for billionaire team owners to include more economic benefits for the region and make it more politically palatable for taxpayers.
– Michael Petro
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Court cases taken from Judge Michalski one day after FBI raids his home: About 28 hours after FBI agents raided the home of State Supreme Court Judge John L. Michalski, his superiors assigned all of Michalski's cases to another judge. And no new cases will be assigned to Michalski "until further notice,” said Norman St. George of the state Office of Courts Administration. Read more
Late-night dorm raids at Medaille College spur protest: The security guards, employees of Vista Security Group of Amherst under contract by the college, wore hoodies rather than uniforms; they weren't wearing masks as required by Covid protocols in place at the time; and they appeared to be on a random hunt for alcohol or marijuana, students said. Medaille officials said it never should have happened. Read more
Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia addresses residents' concerns at town hall meeting: Concerns ranged from littering and people parking on grass to the proliferation of gun violence and how police respond to people in mental crisis, The News' Harold McNeil reported from a town hall meeting Thursday in the auditorium of Frederick Olmsted at Kensington School No. 56. Read more
Buffalo school superintendent to hold public meetings on violence concerns: Interim Superintendent Tonja Williams' office is promoting the "listening sessions" as part of her efforts to get community input as she builds on a plan to address safety concerns, writes The News' Mary Pasciak. Read more
BUFFALO NEXT
David Robinson: As Omicron raged, Buffalo Niagara hiring turned sluggish: It's been a long, slow recovery for the Buffalo Niagara job market, which has been moving in fits-and-starts since last fall. Omicron didn't help matters. And now that it's over, the region is facing a more broad-based nationwide slowdown as inflation rages and interest rates rise. It's not what you want to see when the region is still down 35,000 jobs since the pandemic, David Robinson writes. Read more
Embattled St. Ann's Church gets a savior in new buyer: A group of local businesspeople and investors is buying the St. Ann's Church and Shrine complex, with the intention of preserving the church while turning the rectory and school building into a facility for short-term mental health care. The group's members have yet to be identified due to the terms of a nondisclosure agreement, however. Read more
Nasdaq to Athenex: Get stock price above $1 or risk delistment: The Nasdaq sent a letter to Buffalo-based Athenex recently, informing the company that its stock no longer met the requirement of a minimum $1 bid price. It has until Sept. 14 to regain compliance or risk being delisted from the major stock exchange, Jon Harris reports. Read more
[For more, subscribe to the Buffalo Next email newsletter]
WEATHER
Don Paul: An unsettled Saturday leads to a downright cold and snowy Sunday: During a breezy Saturday, the occasional showers should be a mix or just wet snow at lower elevations, but a slushy coating of snow may show up on the Boston Hills and in the Southern Tier on hilly terrain, Paul writes. Temperatures will hover between 37 and 42, with 15-25 mph winds adding some bite. Read more
BILLS
Mock Draft II: Cornerback proves too tough to overlook for Bills at No. 25: Jay Skurski takes a second crack of the pre-draft season in projecting how the first round will unfold April 28. Read more
SABRES
Observations: Sabres' winning streak ends as Alex Ovechkin nets shootout winner for Caps: Ovechkin got his 41st goal of the season – and 771st of his career – to tie the game with 3:13 left in the second period and then beat Dustin Tokarski on a neat backhand in the third round of a shootout as the Capitals pulled out a 4-3 victory. Read more and view photos from the game.
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• The Transit Drive-In has opened for a 70th season, WGRZ reports. Owner Rick Cohen reiterated the drive-in's resilience during the pandemic, while "The Batman," "Uncharted" and "The Lost City" are among the first films on the agenda.
• What are seasonal trends to perk up your outdoor space? Susan Martin highlights conversation-provoking egg chairs, '60s-style cabana stripes and even canopy daybeds built with weather-resistant materials.
• Dopest Dough's bagels grew in popularity at area restaurants and bakeries before owners Joe White and Anna Hartzell opened their first storefront, in East Aurora. Buffalo Rising introduces the duo and shares what makes their bagels stand out.
• A vegan café in Syracuse has selected Buffalo as its first out-of-town expansion site, NY Upstate reports. Don Cazentre introduces Strong Hearts Café, which offers milkshakes and a range of plant-based protein alternatives.
Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.