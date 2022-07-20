Good Morning, Buffalo: Common Council approves redrawn district boundaries; legal challenge looms

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

July 20, 2022

Buffalo Common Council approves redrawn district boundaries; legal challenge looms

The outcome of Tuesday's vote approving redrawn Common Council district boundaries did not come as a surprise to opponents, but the speed at which it happened frustrated them.

The Council meeting lasted only minutes.

Members of organizations opposing the new boundaries began to read a statement in unison, and afterward several took turns reading individual statements. But by that time, all nine Council members had left the chambers.

“Vote them out,” those in the audience chanted as the lawmakers left.

“We came to engage one last time, and they walked out," said India B. Walton of Our City Action Buffalo, a coalition of residents and community groups that presented an alternative map that, among other features, would have created a new district called Elmwood-Allentown. "But guess what? In 2023 all seats are up for re-election.”

– Deidre Williams, Leah Clark

Mayor Brown calls for federal aid to repair economic damage of mass shootings

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown made a plea for federal aid for Buffalo and other communities scarred by mass shootings Tuesday at a congressional hearing that detailed how high-profile acts of gun violence in schools, stores and other public spaces lead to diminished educational achievement, lower property values and reduced business activity in the cities and towns where they occur.

Brown was one of five people invited to speak at Tuesday's panel of the House Financial Services Committee, titled, “Thoughts and Prayers Are Not Enough: How Mass Shootings Harm Communities, Local Economies and Economic Growth.”

The Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations hearing revealed new data on the long-lasting economic effects of mass shootings and gun violence in places such as Buffalo, where an avowed white supremacist killed 10 Black people at a Tops on Jefferson Avenue.

– Stephen T. Watson

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Amazon wins final go-ahead from Town of Niagara: Two years after pulling the plug on a massive warehouse and distribution center on Grand Island because of fervent community opposition, Amazon.com found a much different reception in Niagara County, where leaders in the Town of Niagara not only welcomed the e-commerce giant but invited it in. Read more

Here’s what’s coming to Buffalo’s waterfront at $110 million remake of Centennial Park: A groundbreaking ceremony at Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park on Buffalo's waterfront heralded big things to come. The former LaSalle Park will be transformed in phases over the next several years at an estimated cost of $110 million in public and private dollars. Read more

Health messaging or power grab? Hochul’s extension of state of emergency prompts response: Gov. Kathy Hochul's political foes argue that New York is no longer in a Covid-19 state of emergency and the governor should not have extended her emergency powers. Erie County officials, however, have echoed her vigilance on the virus and supported the public health messaging. Read more

Suspect’s phone linked to Tonawanda homicide as ‘it was going down,’ retired detective testifies: A retired Town of Tonawanda police detective testified Tuesday about statements made by one of the suspects in the 2019 triple shooting that killed 31-year-old mother Danielle Cretacci. During a traffic stop in North Tonawanda, the investigator told Daniel Rodriguez police tracked the location of his phone to the scene at the time Cretacci was killed and her daughters were shot. Read more

Retired school psychologist sentenced to prison on child pornography charge: David M. Calaiacovo, 65, has been sentenced to five years in prison and 15 years of supervised release. He pleaded guilty of possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross said. Read more

FOOD & DRINK

A beer with a side of history at BriarBrothers Brewing: Buffalo’s newest brewery is housed inside the historic Buffalo Malting Corp. silos on Elk Street, which also once housed William A. Kriener and Sons Malting. Brothers Joel and Dylan Betti hope their patrons will share that same energy the building’s forefathers strived to create. Read more

Schwabl’s $40,000 windfall will help restaurant upgrade: The 185-year-old restaurant in West Seneca caught a bit of luck recently when Schwabl’s was one of 25 small historic restaurants benefiting from American Express’ $1 million Backing Historic Small Restaurants program this year. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

Increased prize money lures better applicants to 43North: The business plan competition has closed its application process and, at first glance, it looks like its decision to tweak its prize structure was a good one. Instead of offering one top prize of $1 million and seven smaller prizes, 43 North will award five $1 million winners this year. It has attracted a higher quality pool of applicants – which is exactly what it set out to do. Read more

Buffalo-based Centivo gets $30 million investment from JPMorgan Chase business unit: The startup that offers innovative and affordable health plans for self-insured employers has raised $148 million since it was founded in 2017. Read more

COLUMNS

Erik Brady: Remembering James Caan’s Buffalo-made movie ‘Hide in Plain Sight’: "The 1980 flick depicts Buffalo in the late 1960s and was made here in the late 1970s. I watched it again the other day. And you know what? All these years later, it holds up," writes Brady. Read more

Alan Pergament: Rhea Seehorn leads a baker’s dozen of unusual aspects of the Emmy nominations: Just about every actor in “Succession,” “Severance,” “White Lotus” and “Abbott Elementary” was nominated to the point there needs to be a rule change, Pergament maintains. Read more

BILLS

Training camp preview: Punting battle looms large between Matt Haack and Matt Araiza: It is rare that a punter competition sparks much interest, but on a roster with few starting jobs up for grabs, the Matt vs. Matt battle should be one of the best at training camp, writes Jay Skurski. Read more

SABRES

Former Sabres defenseman Andrej Sekera announces retirement from NHL: Andrej Sekera announced his retirement on Tuesday after almost two decades in the NHL. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• Dawn Martin Berry-Walker, daughter of the late jazz bassist, community activist and educator Pappy Martin, has made it her life’s mission to nurture the city's jazz roots, The News’ Jeff Miers writes. She oversees the annual Pappy Martin Legacy Masten Jazz Festival. The event will take place on the side lawn of the Buffalo Museum of Science on July 24 and July 31.

• Our sticky weather makes this next nugget timely. The air conditioning era officially began 120 years ago this week. Many people might be unaware that a Buffalo innovator played a pivotal role. The first air conditioning unit, installed at a Brooklyn company, was developed here in Buffalo by Willis Haviland Carrier. An article on the Buffalo Architecture and History website profiles the life of a man who is heralded as the “father” of the air conditioning industry.

• While we're on the topic of weather, local farmers have faced challenges dealing with an abnormally dry summer. Spectrum News’ I’Jaz Ja’ciel examines strategies farmers are using to cope with the dry spell.

• Two musicians with strong ties to Western New York have written and produced a song that aims to capture the “timeless wonder” and majesty of Niagara Falls. The Niagara Gazette’s Mark Scheer talks with the artists and shares a link to the song.

