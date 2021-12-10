Good Morning, Buffalo: Coast Guard swimmer describes tense Niagara Falls rescue attempt

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
Dec. 10, 2021
'This isn't something that we train for every day': Coast Guard swimmer describes tense falls rescue attempt
It was the moment seen around the world on Wednesday.
A Coast Guard rescue swimmer hanging on a thin line from a helicopter hovering in freezing winds over the churning waters of the Niagara River, just 50 yards from the brink of the American Falls.
His crewmates slowly lowered him to the car stuck in the river below him, where he opened the door, grabbed the woman inside, attached her to his harness and carried her to the riverbank.
The fact that the woman died before she could be rescued did nothing to diminish the enthusiastic praise directed at the swimmer who performed the daring rescue attempt.
Wednesday afternoon, his identity wasn’t known. Thursday, in interviews with The Buffalo News and other outlets, he shared his story of what it was like to carry out this dramatic mission.
“As I was coming down on the cable, the only thing that was going through my head was, ‘How am I going to get to this survivor?’ ” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Derrian Duryea, who didn’t know the woman was already dead.
– Stephen T. Watson
More: Park police: Car driven intentionally into river near brink of Niagara Falls: New York State park police said their investigation indicates that Wednesday’s incident was not an accident. Read more
COVID-19 COVERAGE
Erie County legislators question the mask mandate approach: Some county lawmakers wonder whether there's a better way to deliver the message about the need for mask wearing besides having the county executive issue an executive order regarding a mask mandate. But Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein said it's hard to think of one that would be as effective. Read more
Hochul signals new Covid-19 measures coming: Gov. Kathy Hochul said Thursday at a news conference that she would make an announcement today about “additional steps” to address the latest rise in new cases of Covid-19 and to prepare for a possible new surge connected to the Omicron variant. Read more
How can churches stay open for Christmas Mass? Reservations, temp checks and no packed pews: Churches in Western New York are in the midst of a holiday season in which Covid-19 is still a factor. “Obviously, at Christmastime, people want to be together," said Rev. Sean Paul Fleming, director of the Diocese of Buffalo's Office of Worship. "It’s the same in terms of our faith life.” Read more
[More: Stay current with Covid-19 in Western New York with The News' updated maps and statistics]
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
A clearer path to election of Hochul as a major foe steps aside: Gov. Kathy Hochul's 2022 campaign got a major boost Thursday with the surprise announcement that Attorney General Letitia James was ending her challenge for the Democratic Party's gubernatorial nomination. One Democratic Party leader called the move by James "monumental" for Hochul's supporters. The decision came after James had trouble getting a footing in her gubernatorial bid and she had to decide soon whether to refocus on her re-election as the state's top lawyer. Read more
Starbucks workers in Buffalo vote to join union: Employees at Starbucks' Elmwood Avenue store voted in favor of joining a union, the first of the chain's 8,000 U.S. stores to do so. Workers voted against union representation at a store in Hamburg. And the outcome was unresolved at a store in Cheektowaga, with the union leading the vote count but seven ballots being challenged. Read more
Under growing pressure, SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras stepping down: Malatras resigned amid rising criticisms and calls for his firings from lawmakers, watchdog groups and others for his role in trying to contain sexual harassment allegations by Andrew Cuomo’s first accuser, former aide Lindsey Boylan. Read more
Gillibrand’s effort to study UFOs likely to become law: UFOs long have been the obsession of sci-fi fanatics more than scientists, but thanks to a proposal likely to become law from Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, the federal government is about to open an office dedicated to studying those mysterious flying objects. Read more
WEATHER
Another gray day: Overcast today with a high in the mid-40s. Rain moves in later. Read more
HEALTH & WELLNESS
WNY doctor launches support group for post-Covid-19 patients and others with concerns: At least 44 post-Covid-19 clinics now operate in hospitals and health systems across the U.S. Long Covid-19 is now considered a disability under the Americans With Disabilities Act. Western New York has its first post-Covid-19 online support group. Dr. Michael Gough leads the group, which is open to all those recovering from Covid-19 and their loved ones, as well as those who want to learn more about limiting exposure to the disease. Read more
NEW BUFFALO
Schumer pushes tech hubs for WNY: Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer is prodding the U.S. Commerce Department to select the Buffalo and Rochester regions as targeted economic development areas receiving federal funding under a stimulus bill program called “the Build Back Better Challenge.” Read more
HOME & GARDENING
Great Gardening: It’s not too late to prepare for the winter days ahead: Columnist Sally Cunningham says there are still several things gardeners can do, including protecting vulnerable plants and covering bare garden soil. Read more
BILLS
PlayAction: Bills face mission improbable in speeding up Tom Brady: The book on defending Tom Brady always has been to get interior pressure on him. He’s not mobile. In Sunday's matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Buffalo Bills need to get defenders at his feet and speed him up in the pocket. Read more
SABRES
Sabres to lean on Dylan Cozens, Tage Thompson at center with Casey Mittelstadt out: The Sabres (8-14-3) are prepared to be without Mittelstadt beyond the minimum stay on injured reserve, another blow for the club amid a difficult stretch in which it is winless in eight of its last 10 games. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• If you’ve been shopping for gifts this holiday season, you’ve likely felt the fiscal sting of supply chain issues and labor shortages. Spectrum News talks with an expert from Consumer Credit Counseling Service of Buffalo about shopping strategies during a gift-buying season that’s more expensive this year.
• An ambitious restoration is planned for a Sycamore Street structure with a “sordid past,” WGRZ’s Pete Gallivan reports. In this installment of Unknown Stories of WNY, Gallivan looks at plans by Preservation Buffalo Niagara to rehabilitate a historic former boarding house that at one time was believed to be a brothel built by one of the best-known prostitutes during Buffalo’s canal era.
• Not many businesses thrive for 120 years. WBFO’s Mike Desmond takes an in-depth look at Eastman Machine, a company that has been part of downtown Buffalo’s manufacturing scene for a century.
• What are the earliest and latest socially acceptable times to perform snowblowing chores? Someone who is new to the area posed the question on Reddit Buffalo and received a flurry of replies. One Redditor offered this pro tip: “If you do your neighbors’ walk or drive, you can do it any time day or night.”
