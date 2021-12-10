Good Morning, Buffalo: Coast Guard swimmer describes tense Niagara Falls rescue attempt

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

Dec. 10, 2021

'This isn't something that we train for every day': Coast Guard swimmer describes tense falls rescue attempt

It was the moment seen around the world on Wednesday.

A Coast Guard rescue swimmer hanging on a thin line from a helicopter hovering in freezing winds over the churning waters of the Niagara River, just 50 yards from the brink of the American Falls.

His crewmates slowly lowered him to the car stuck in the river below him, where he opened the door, grabbed the woman inside, attached her to his harness and carried her to the riverbank.

The fact that the woman died before she could be rescued did nothing to diminish the enthusiastic praise directed at the swimmer who performed the daring rescue attempt.

Wednesday afternoon, his identity wasn’t known. Thursday, in interviews with The Buffalo News and other outlets, he shared his story of what it was like to carry out this dramatic mission.