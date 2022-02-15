Good Morning, Buffalo: Claudia Tenney: a complicated conservative congresswoman-in-waiting for WNY

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
Feb. 15, 2022
Claudia Tenney: a complicated conservative congresswoman-in-waiting for WNY
Rep. Claudia Tenney – a Republican from outside Utica – plans to run for Congress from New York's newly gerrymandered 23rd District.
But who is she?
It's complicated.
In an interview last week, she made clear that even though she doesn't live anywhere near the Southtowns and the Southern Tier, she's very familiar with her new district.
She made clear that she's willing to buck the Republican party line to benefit her district.
And yet, she made clear that she's a conservative who drives a hard bargain – and who tweets accordingly.
– Jerry Zremski
Outsmarting a Tight Market: How to get the edge on buying your dream house. Join us for a free webinar on Thursday, February 24 @ 7 p.m. Register now >>
Sponsored by Howard Hanna
BUFFALO NEXT
The Buffalo Niagara economy is changing in ways we haven't seen in decades. Home prices are rising. The population is growing. And workers are hard to find.
Those are big changes, and they are a powerful force with the potential to reshape the region and propel it on new paths.
This week, The Buffalo News launched its new expanded business and economic coverage. We're calling it Buffalo Next, because we're focusing on what's next for the region as it rides the momentum from these new dynamics.
To highlight this new coverage, we've launched a new newsletter, available each evening from Sunday to Thursday. Check out the latest newsletter here and sign up at buffalonews.com/newsletters.
COVID-19 COVERAGE
As capacity crunch eases, all WNY hospitals can restart elective surgeries: The state has given all Western New York hospitals the greenlight to restart nonessential procedures. Erie County Medical Center, Mercy Hospital, Bertrand Chaffee and UPMC Chautauqua were freed up from state restrictions that were imposed during the winter Covid-19 surge. Read more
Mask mandate remains in effect in courts, but social distancing is reduced: The mandate will continue in public areas of court buildings until further notice, but the state has reduced the social distancing requirement for jurors from 6 feet to 3 feet. Read more
The latest statistics: Covid-19 numbers from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from the New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Senecas still withholding casino revenue from New York pending federal inquiry: More than $470 million in casino funds are being held in escrow as the Seneca Nation awaits the results of a federal inquiry into whether the revenue-sharing arrangement is legal. It is unclear how long the federal review might further delay payments to Buffalo, Niagara Falls and Salamanca – payments that the Senecas stopped more than four years ago. Read more
Man shot to death by trooper may have been headed to Peace Bridge protest: State Police have identified the man shot Saturday in Buffalo as James Huber, 38, of North East, Pa. He died after being shot by Trooper Anthony Nigro IV, a 14-year veteran of the State Police. A woman who knew Huber told The News she believes he might have been heading to the Peace Bridge rally in support of Canadian truckers protesting that country's Covid-19 vaccine mandates. Read more
Smoke, flames foil attempts to rescue mother and daughter from Kaisertown house fire: Paulette Heather, along with her son-in-law Kurt Schultz, tried to get inside the burning house at 157 Weiss St. in Buffalo's Kaisertown neighborhood early Monday to help rescue her daughter Stephanie Schultz, 31, and 2½-year-old granddaughter, Stella, but it was all to no avail. The woman and her daughter died of smoke inhalation. No working smoke detectors were found in the home. Read more
Teens charged in McKinley stabbing, shooting held without bail: A second 17-year-old suspect has been charged in connection with the shooting and stabbing outside McKinley High School last week. Both teens remain held without bail. Read more
Islamic community wants BPS to add two Muslim holidays to school calendar: The president of the Buffalo Islamic Cultural Center says Buffalo Public Schools should add the two most sacred Muslim holy days as school holidays. Despite making up a substantial population of Buffalo, Muslims are overlooked and their holidays are sidelined, Mohammad Kaium wrote in a letter to a city lawmaker. Read more
WEATHER
Don Paul: An up-and-down weather sequence this week: The kind of thaw forecast for midweek, along with a significant snowpack still on the ground, can often present complications, warns Paul. Read more
FOOD & DRINK
Exploring Amherst’s Asian supermarket, Asia Food Market: Live fish and other seafood fishmongered to order, inexpensive vegetables hard to find elsewhere, and exhaustive rosters of ingredients for Chinese, Thai, Vietnamese, Korean and more cuisines make for a unique shopping destination. Read more
How a Buffalo-based delivery service plans to take on DoorDash and GrubHub: Appetit, a Buffalo-based food delivery service, launched its app last week, making it easier for Buffalo foodies to get their favorite restaurant dishes. Read more
POLITICS
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand endorses Kathy Hochul for full term as NY governor: Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday won her biggest endorsement yet in her bid for a full term, as Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand posted a video to social media backing the Buffalo-born governor’s candidacy. Read more
Elise Stefanik backs Chris Jacobs for 24th District seat in Congress: Rep. Chris Jacobs, an Orchard Park Republican who plans on running for Congress in a district that stretches from Western New York to past Watertown, has won a key endorsement from the member of Congress who would be his North Country neighbor: Rep. Elise Stefanik. Read more
BILLS
10 impending free agents from Super Bowl teams Bills may consider: Jay Skurski looks at 10 players from the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals who are scheduled to become unrestricted free agents next month, and who may draw varying degrees of interest from the Buffalo Bills. Read more
SABRES
Brimming with confidence, Sabres' Dylan Cozens trying to go from 'super raw' to elite: Cozens is close to producing at a 20-goal pace, totaling 11 goals and 21 points in 44 games. He’s averaging 15:55 of ice time and ranks fourth on the team with 83 shots on goal. “I have standards and expectations for myself,” Cozens told The Buffalo News. “And when I'm not meeting those, I hold myself to a very high standard.” Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• The rich heritage of the Colored Musicians Club in Buffalo is highlighted as part of WIVB’s spotlight on Black History Month. Angelica Morrison examines the origins of this historic hub for jazz music.
• What does Niagara Falls have in common with Taos, New Mexico, and the Dead Sea in Asia? They are among the “salve-cation” destinations that are highlighted as soothing healing spots by Travel + Leisure magazine. The article notes that many believe waterfalls are natural sources of negative ions – electricity-charged molecules that may have positive effects on mood and stress levels.
• Buffalo’s growing reputation as a sanctuary for refugees is highlighted in an article in the Spectrum, the student-run publication at the University at Buffalo. Refugees who relocated to Western New York share insights, as does an official from Journey’s End, an organization that provides an array of support services to refugees.
• “What is more satisfying than a hot bowl of soup on a chilly winter day?” asks the Visit Buffalo Niagara blog. Here’s a roundup of some of the best soups offered at local restaurants.
Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.