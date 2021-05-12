Good Morning, Buffalo: City takes a stand on suburban-style drive-thrus

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
May 12, 2021
Buffalo takes a stand on suburban-style drive-thrus
“It was like a shot across the bow to developers of fast-food restaurants in Buffalo,” reports The News’ Jonathan D. Epstein.
The message was unmistakable: Stop proposing suburban-style drive-thrus in Buffalo.
Plans for a new Chick-fil-A, a new Tim Hortons Café & Bake Shop and a reconstructed Burger King faced hurdles last month after city zoning officials either denied or tabled key variance requests for the projects.
Large international fast-food chains have stringent design standards that govern what their restaurants can look like. Meanwhile, the city has design guidelines that aim to create a more walkable, urban environment. These two realities are causing friction. City planners, long criticized for bowing to the wishes of some property owners, businesses and developers, have started to more vigorously enforce Buffalo’s Green Code.
Epstein takes a closer look at some of the points of contention involving a few high-profile developments.
Erie County will make house calls with Covid-19 vaccine: If you aren't motivated enough to get to a Covid-19 vaccination clinic, then just pick up the phone. Erie County will drive the vaccine over to your house and administer it to you and anyone else you live with. Read more
SUNY mandatory vaccination plan won’t include SUNY employees: A day after Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced plan to require all SUNY students to get vaccinated before the fall semester starts, state university officials confirmed that the program will not put the same edict on tens of thousands of faculty and other employees. Read more
WNY colleges to receive more than $200 million in federal aid: The University at Buffalo, the area’s largest educational institution, will get $63.8 million under the American Rescue Plan approved by Congress and signed into law by President Biden earlier this year. SUNY Buffalo State will receive $30.4 million and Erie Community College will get $25.5 million. Read more
Buffalo firefighter fired for testing positive for marijuana wants his job back: Scott Martin was fired earlier this year and is fighting the termination in a lawsuit. The 12-year veteran with the Buffalo Fire Department who served in Iraq and Afghanistan said he is a certified medical marijuana patient who uses cannabis to treat post-traumatic stress disorder and back pain. He says cannabis has greatly improved his health and well-being. Read more
Could Biden’s green highway vision bring back Humboldt Parkway? Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand have doubled down on a key proposal in President Biden's infrastructure plan: the idea of devoting billions to correcting highway mistakes of the past. And in Buffalo, one mistake local officials are eyeing to fix is the Kensington Expressway. Read more
Sean Kirst: For Clyde Terry, a marquee reputation at Shea’s is made official: For almost a year, isolated by the pandemic, longtime volunteer Clyde Terry dreamed of the day when he could "go home" – meaning he wanted to return to Shea's Performing Arts Center, where his decades of service have turned him into a beloved figure. Last week, when he finally made it back for his 90th birthday, his friends knew how to make it count. Read more
Chicago amusement park owner is close to a deal on Fantasy Island, town says: The beloved Grand Island institution could make a comeback after all. The town supervisor says the owner of amusement parks in Indiana and New Jersey is close to finalizing a deal to lease the property. Read more
Council seeks judge’s opinion on legislation to eliminate school speed zone cameras: The Common Council and Mayor Byron Brown’s administration have been in conflict for about a year over speed camera enforcement in school zones. Read more
Sunny skies return: Plenty of sunshine with highs around 60 today. Read more
Gusto’s Farmers Market Guide: From rural to urban, trusted standbys to intriguing new hybrid markets, the Buffalo-area has an abundance of farmers markets to explore during the 2021 season. Gusto's thorough guide lays out all the details. Read more
Republican Rob Astorino looks to reprise 2014 run for governor: Astorino made a strong push against incumbent Democrat Andrew Cuomo in his 2014 campaign, but came up short – just as have all Republicans since George Pataki last won the job in 2002. But the former Westchester County executive is trying again as he looks to 2022, and declared his candidacy on Tuesday. He brings his campaign to Buffalo today, where the Erie County GOP has already lined up behind Rep. Lee Zeldin of Suffolk County. Read more
How to satisfy your live music craving, even if you don’t feel safe going to shows: Nothing quite replaces the live music experience, but The News’ Jeff Miers notes that there are ways to enjoy the gift of music without leaving home. He offers suggestions to music lovers who might not be ready to return to whatever the live concert experience turns out to be this summer. Read more
Final curtain to drop at Tralf Music Hall on May 28: “The reason for the venue’s denouement is quite simple,” said owner Tom Barone, in an internet posting Tuesday evening. “Our lease has reached its conclusion and the ownership of 622 Main Street is transforming the building to residential usage.” Read more
Bills roundtable: Prime time, what's the opener, most anticipated game and more: In advance of the schedule release, News sports writers Vic Carucci, Jay Skurski, Mark Gaughan and Jason Wolf weigh in on a variety of topics. Read more
Mike Harrington: All Sabres' eyes, both young and old, on the GM's next moves: "As bad a day as Monday was for the Sabres, it's easy to put on more of a happy face when you listened to Tuesday's exit media sessions. The 2021-22 season is going to be the start of a new era here, be it with Granato in charge or somebody else, but Adams needs to not overthink this one," writes Mike Harrington. Read more
Sabres Notebook: Victor Olofsson aiming to become a 'better goal-scorer': A dynamo on the power play, Olofsson is still searching for ways to make an impact for the Sabres at 5-on-5. Read more
• It's true we can walk anywhere, any time, but there is something about warm weather (if it ever arrives) that makes even couch potatoes want to enjoy the outdoors. Here's a look at some of the hikes and trails at area parks.
• As we plot adventures in local parks, let's not forget that our four-legged companions also enjoy such outings. Step Out Buffalo showcases five of the region's best dog parks.
• Why are many consumers finding it so difficult to buy a new or used vehicle right now? WGRZ’s Scott Levin learns more from an industry expert.
• If you relish building bright red hotels on Boardwalk and Park Place half as much as I do, you’ll be pleased to learn that a new Buffalo-themed version of Monopoly is in the works. WKBW’s Jeddy Johnson heard rumblings about my lifelong passion for the iconic board game and asked me to share ideas for localizing the game. "Advance token to Canalside ..."
