Good Morning, Buffalo: Child obesity is lower in New York. Here's why – and why this health disorder still matters

Sept. 24, 2022

Child obesity is lower in New York. Here's why – and why this health disorder still matters

Dr. Carroll “Mac” Harmon worked at Children’s Alabama hospital in Birmingham when federal researchers in 2004 put out the call for pediatric surgeons willing to learn how to perform bariatric surgery that up until then had only been performed on adults.

He answered, along with fellow surgeons from other nationally leading hospitals, including Cincinnati Children's; Nationwide Children's in Columbus, Ohio; Texas Children's in Houston; and Children’s in Pittsburgh.

“We had this lockdown meeting in an airport hotel in Chicago, and decided that maybe there was a role for being more aggressive with treating pediatric obesity,” said Harmon, who came to Buffalo in 2014 and serves as chair of pediatric surgery at the University at Buffalo medical school and chief of pediatric surgery at John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital.

New York ranks lower than three of every four states when it comes to child obesity, yet it remains a concern in a nation consumed by fast, processed food and loads of screen time.

Those on the front lines of health care point to greater social supports and innovative programs for New York’s standing, including two multidisciplinary efforts in Western New York that aim to help children and families that bear the brunt of what for a generation has been an epidemic.

– Scott Scanlon

Obesity threatened her daughter's health, so a grateful mom turned to Oishei Children's for help

Ava Brandys' troubles with weight began as an infant when she started to gain three pounds a month on a typical eating schedule.

Alarmed, her pediatrician ordered a battery of tests starting at 9 months old. As Ava grew, results continued to show that her key health indicators were normal.

“Years went on and we kind of took a break from everything because we just weren’t getting answers,” said her mother, Kristy Paradowski.

Ava, then 13, weighed 330 pounds by last school year, when doctors discovered she had hypertension, prediabetes and sleep apnea. They prescribed a CPAP machine to help her breathe better at night.

“Our biggest concern was what was going to happen to her blood pressure,” her mother said. “Is she going to have a stroke? Is she going to have a heart attack?”

Her pediatrician referred Ava to the Healthy Weigh program at John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital. As a result, she started her freshman year at Lancaster High School this month 100 pounds lighter – and a whole lot happier.

“Coming in here, I just wanted answers,” she said.

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Demolition of Great Northern proceeds slowly as court appeal still sought: Demolition of the Great Northern has now gone on for a week, but preservationists say the structure won't be too far gone to rebuild if an appeal to the appellate division at least two weeks away proves successful. Read more

Man accused in Salman Rushdie attack barred from seeing civilian witness names: Judge David W. Foley on Wednesday granted prosecutors' request for a protective order that bars Hadi Matar's defense attorneys from sharing with him the names of civilian witnesses in the case, according to the District Attorney's Office. Read more

The fight over a contract for Buffalo teachers is heating up: Buffalo Public School teachers have not had a new contract since 2019, and their union president is applying pressure – from a well-attended picket and to a planned "vote of no confidence" – to the school board and superintendent to arrive at a new agreement soon. But the district's general counsel presented the last proposals for both sides at Wednesday's board meeting and called the union's offer "absolutely unaffordable and unattainable." Read more

Learn how to clear or reduce a marijuana conviction from your record: The legislation that legalized the recreational use of marijuana last year included provisions to expunge and reduce prior convictions related to the use and sale of cannabis. The Erie County District Attorney's Office is working with attorneys from the Assigned Legal Counsel Program and the Legal Aid Bureau to host a clinic on the topic from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday in Elim Christian Fellowship church, 70 Chalmers Ave. The clinic is free. Read more

Former Hamburg finance director charged with official misconduct: Hamburg Town Board members fired Finance Director Samantha Tarczynski a year ago, and Friday she was arraigned on charges of official misconduct, criminal possession of stolen property and petit larceny. Prosecutors accuse Tarczynski of buying personal items with the town credit card over a 17-month period. Read more

Monument to Black military veterans set to be unveiled Saturday in Naval & Military Park: After six years of planning, a monument honoring African American military veterans will be unveiled at a ceremony from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today in the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park. Read more

18 years after Yolanda Bindics went missing, investigators revisit old clue: Eighteen years after Yolanda Bindics, a Jamestown mother of four, was last seen alive, cold case investigators with the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office are revisiting possible clues in her disappearance and death. She was last seen on the night of Aug. 10, 2004, as she was leaving the Family Dollar Store in Jamestown where she worked. Two years later, hunters found her skeletal remains in a densely wooded area on land in the Town of Charlotte. Her death was ruled a homicide. Her killer has never been caught. On Friday, investigators with the sheriff's Unsolved Crimes Unit issued a plea to the public for witnesses who may have seen a possible encounter on the night of Bindics' disappearance. Read more

Text message sent by teen accused in McKinley High attack: 'We don't step down.': Video from outside McKinley High School shows an empty-handed Kushal Tamang, 17, walking with his arms open toward a group of people, and the teen has admitted to police he came to the school that day for a fistfight. But his lawyer said the teen is not the one who stabbed a 14-year-old boy in a violent encounter after school let out on Feb. 9, during which a school security guard was also shot in the leg and a 13-year-old suffered a graze wound. Tamang has been charged with attempted murder and assault by the Erie County District Attorney's Office, which considers him a participant in the beating and stabbing under a legal theory known as accomplice liability. Read more

LOCAL TV

Hometown 'Daybreak' co-anchor Melissa Holmes triumphs over early TV adversity

The local morning TV wars might have been so different if WIVB-TV (Channel 4) appreciated Melissa Holmes more.

While News 4 searches for still another new morning anchor, Holmes is a few months away from celebrating 10 years in the “Daybreak” anchor chair on WGRZ-TV (Channel 2).

Holmes owes her morning longevity to a former WIVB-TV news director. She was initially a morning anchor on WNLO-TV, the sister station of WIVB, before joining WGRZ in 2012.

She left WIVB because management at the time – particularly then-news director Joe Schlaerth – didn’t have faith in her.

“He said, ‘you’ll never make it as an anchor,’ ” recalled Holmes in an interview over coffee.

How did that make her feel?

“Ready to leave,” said Holmes. “I believe I had it in me. It did hurt my confidence. I certainly questioned, 'Is he right?' But deep down, I knew he wasn’t right.”

WEATHER

Don Paul: A comfortable Saturday on tap after a chilly Friday, but autumn has arrived: After a chilly Friday, Saturday will prove to be somewhat more comfortable, with abundant sunshine most of the day and high temperatures recovering to the mid 60s during the afternoon, writes Don Paul. "For now," he says, "autumn seems to be digging in its heels, though there are hints of distant moderation beyond the 10-day period." Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

Construction finally starts on Rails on Main project in Buffalo: Five years after it was initially proposed, construction is kicking off on a $44 million redevelopment project in Buffalo that will bring 312 new apartments to a combination of new and existing buildings near the LaSalle Metro Rail station on Main Street. Buffalo-based McGuire Development Co. and Provo, Utah's Blackfish Investments have teamed up to begin work on The Rails, a new apartment community that will transform a 4.5-acre former industrial site with shuttered buildings and an abandoned rail line into a residential complex aimed at young professionals and graduate students. Read more

BILLS

Four Bills key defensive contributors out for Sunday's game in Miami: The expected became official Friday: The Buffalo Bills will be quite shorthanded on defense Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. Head coach Sean McDermott announced before practice that defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, safety Micah Hyde and cornerback Dane Jackson all had been ruled out for Week 3. After practice, the team ruled out defensive tackle Ed Oliver on its final injury report. Read more

SABRES

Sabres Notebook: Camp schedule takes a sharp turn this weekend: After two days of double sessions, the Buffalo Sabres are quickly transitioning to the next phase of training camp this weekend and the work comes fast and furious. The team will hold a scrimmage Saturday morning in LECOM Harborcenter and then it's time for real games: The preseason opener Sunday afternoon at Washington and the home exhibition opener Tuesday night at 7 in KeyBank Center against Philadelphia. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• When John Rzeznik and Robby Takac started the Goo Goo Dolls 35 years ago, they quite likely never dreamed that decades later, they’d be headlining the largest concert venue in their hometown on a day that has now officially been declared “The Goo Goo Dolls Day” in Erie County. But that’s exactly what will happen on Saturday, as the band wraps the current leg of its tour with a 7:30 p.m. show at KeyBank Center.

• It’s that time of year again – when the scarves come out, the leaves change color and people crave pumpkin spice and apple cider. With the autumn chill comes plenty of fall fun for the family. Here’s a list of seasonal festivities celebrating autumn’s arrival that you can enjoy throughout October with the entire family.

• Cooper Sign of Niagara Falls is marking 100 years. WKBW's Mike Randall looks at how the company has evolved in that time.

• Check out our #EveryDayAPhoto series to see our favorite image of the day.

