Good Morning, Buffalo: Chastened by primary defeat, Brown 'energized' by chance for political redemption

COMPILED BY BEN TSUJIMOTO

July 3, 2021

Chastened by primary defeat, Brown 'energized' by chance for political redemption

Byron Brown has spent almost two weeks "apologizing" for misjudging a mayoral primary that resulted in defeat June 22. Many label it the most stunning political upset in Buffalo history.

But now the mayor is looking ahead. He vows he will conduct a better campaign for his write-in effort in November's general election, guided by some of the country's top political consultants who are anxious to be part of an effort sure to gain national attention.

Brown will attack Walton as a "radical socialist" and "inexperienced." He feels "energized," he says, by the chance to now appeal to all of the city's 155,000 registered voters, rather than the 21,000 who voted on June 22.

– Robert J. McCarthy