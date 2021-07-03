Good Morning, Buffalo: Chastened by primary defeat, Brown 'energized' by chance for political redemption

COMPILED BY BEN TSUJIMOTO
July 3, 2021
Chastened by primary defeat, Brown 'energized' by chance for political redemption
Byron Brown has spent almost two weeks "apologizing" for misjudging a mayoral primary that resulted in defeat June 22. Many label it the most stunning political upset in Buffalo history.
But now the mayor is looking ahead. He vows he will conduct a better campaign for his write-in effort in November's general election, guided by some of the country's top political consultants who are anxious to be part of an effort sure to gain national attention.
Brown will attack Walton as a "radical socialist" and "inexperienced." He feels "energized," he says, by the chance to now appeal to all of the city's 155,000 registered voters, rather than the 21,000 who voted on June 22.
– Robert J. McCarthy
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
'A huge rumble': Building collapses at Genesee and Oak streets: The partial collapse at 324 N. Oak St. marks the end of a brief effort by a new owner to save the historic structure, which had already been identified as endangered, and which was the subject of emergency planning by architects and engineers as recently as Friday morning, even as the front facade fell in. Read more
[More: Sharon Cantillon's photos of the building after the partial collapse]
Driving with a suspended license? Maybe you don't have to be: Potentially hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers who had their driver's licenses suspended because they could not afford to pay fines for traffic infractions are getting their driving privileges restored under a new law that took effect this week, Tom Precious reports. Read more
Attorney: Man charged with Hertel Ave. hate crime protected by First Amendment: The man who stood in the middle of Hertel Avenue last summer and repeatedly hurled a racial slur at Black Lives Matter supporters was engaged in a counterprotest and his actions were protected by the First Amendment, his attorney said Friday. Michael J. Cremen was arraigned on an indictment charging him with a hate crime and harassment. Read more
Judge lets DiNoto keep ballot line; 4 remain running for Erie County sheriff: Election strategists often try to knock candidates off the ballot with legal technicalities. A Republican effort to remove Ted DiNoto from the November ballot failed when a judge sided with DiNoto. The News' Matt Spina revisits the four candidates remaining in the field for Erie County sheriff. Read more
Tonawanda breast cancer survivor starts new cooking show: After a 15-month hiatus, Mercedes Wilson hopes to return For Our Daughters – an organization that helps girls live longer, healthier lives by taking greater control of their well-being – to more school districts starting this fall. The News' Scott Scanlon anchored a Q&A with Wilson, who also has a show on WBBZ-TV. Read more
WEATHER
Uneven Saturday: WIVB forecasts some sun and showers early in the day, with thunderstorms developing in the midday and evening. High of 76. Read more
GUSTO
Jeff Miers: Live music has returned to WNY. Are we ready for it?: Southern rock group Blackberry Smoke headlined Thursday night at Artpark, the venue's first live show in 23 months. How did concertgoers handle the return to large crowds, even if the turnout in Lewiston was a little subdued? Read more
Outdoor spaces: Pizza oven, pergola, pond and more in Gasport garden: Dave and Carrie Snediker live on a 2-acre property in Gasport that is a destination for their many relatives and garden tourists. The outdoor kitchen with a wood-fired pizza oven is just one of the highlights. Read more, and don't miss Derek Gee's photo gallery.
Sally Cunningham: Much to learn while 'garden peeping' this summer: From whimsical décor to well-designed paths, gardeners throughout Western New York make their gardens memorable, inspiring and personal. Here's what readers should look for while touring gardens throughout Buffalo Niagara this summer. Read more
BILLS
Training camp question: How many defensive linemen make the Bills' roster?: Watching the competition for snaps and jobs on the defensive line is going to be one of the top storylines of the summer from training camp. Read more
Bills Mailbag: Talking stadium, Stefon Diggs' numbers and Josh Allen's contract: You've got Buffalo Bills questions. Vic Carucci has answers. Let's go. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• WGRZ-TV and WUTV both premiered new shows on Thursday; the former introducing a 9 p.m. newscast and the latter running news at 10 p.m. Alan Pergament gives his first impressions of both shows and highlights the personalities in each.
• The Great Pumpkin Farm had to cancel its planned festivities Friday, but their Fourth of July Carnival Weekend will still run Saturday and Sunday, WGRZ reports. Fireworks will hit the sky at dusk Sunday.
• Prepare for company on the roads this weekend. WKBW notes that the Fourth of July Weekend will be the busiest travel weekend since before the pandemic.
