Good Morning, Buffalo: Change in political temperature brings chance for change for Erie County inmates

Oct 12, 2022

Change in political temperature brings chance for change for Erie County inmates

Given the years of political contentiousness between Republican Sheriff Timothy Howard and the Democratic-controlled Erie County Legislature and county administration, it would be natural to assume all sides wouldn't see eye-to-eye on issues of inmate assistance.

But that assumption has been proving false. Keeping inmates out of jail is a shared vision, and Sheriff John Garcia says politics isn't everything.

"As far as parties go, we’re just professional law enforcement," he said. "To me, it’s all about the people, the people being our public, those in our custody and our staff."

For once, political sides are coming together to invest resources and develop best practices to keep inmates from returning behind bars.

It is still early, but there are implications for the postseason this Sunday in Kansas City. Find out where the Bills have some opportunities to exploit weaknesses, even with the Chiefs' dynamic offense, as Katherine Fitzgerald and Mark Gaughan get you ready for Sunday's marquee AFC matchup with 12 minutes of smart, concise analysis on the PlayAction podcast.

Buffalo Diocese seeks to transfer 35 abuse claims to Boy Scout bankruptcy plan: Nearly three dozen Child Victims Act lawsuits against the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo may end up getting settled in federal bankruptcy court – albeit through the Boy Scouts of America’s Chapter 11 plan, not the diocese’s own bankruptcy process. Read more

Erie County jury convicts man in 1978 homicide: After about 2½ hours of deliberations, an Erie County jury on Tuesday convicted John M. Sauberan, 63, of second-degree murder in the killing of Linda Tschari in her cottage on Pooley Place on Buffalo's West Side. Charges in the 44-year-old cold case were levied in 2020 after investigators were notified of a DNA hit from a national database. Read more

Teen found guilty of second-degree murder in C Street homicide to be sentenced on Dec. 9: The 17-year-old defendant faces a maximum of 25 years to life in prison after being convicted in the 2021 fatal shooting of a Lockport man. Read more

Debt collector from City of Tonawanda pleads guilty to $3 million tax fraud: Greg MacKinnon, 56, admitted he conspired with several others in the debt collection industry to transfer money from Vantage Point Services, his debt collection business, to other businesses, pretending it was business expenses. Read more

Nearly 6,000 Erie County homeowners get pre-foreclosure notices: In the last three months since the last Stay in your Home campaign report, 1,350 homeowners in the county have been issued such notices, for a grand total of 5,880 since Aug. 31, 2021. The pre-foreclosure notices are issued when a loan is at least 60 days late in payments, though often much more. Read more

Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund to begin distributing payments this month: Individuals who are eligible for gifts from the fund will meet with the steering committee next week, the same day committee members plan to approve the distribution plan. Later this month, the committee will start distributing the payments to beneficiaries on a rolling basis. Read more

Rainbow or not, officials warn that phony pills often contain fentanyl: The synthetic, cheaply made opioid that is many times more powerful than heroin is already fueling drug overdoses in Erie County. Now, officials are sounding the alarm about "rainbow fentanyl." Read more

Ask Don Paul: How is winter shaping up? There are many variables that affect the atmospheric circulation around the globe in general, and across North America in particular, Paul says. Read more

Car Dealership proposed for Parker’s Great British site across from Tesla: Built in 1998, the site on South Park Avenue contains 2,200 square feet of office space, 3,000 square feet of retail and showroom space, plus manufacturing and distribution capacity. Read more

Mercy Hospital launches new EMS app. Could it help provide better, faster care?: The South Buffalo hospital rolled out cloud-based technology that works on smartphones and tablets and boosts communication between emergency medical services personnel and medical providers. Read more

Buffalo Bills' Reid Ferguson, Tyler Matakevich host dog-friendly Yappy Hour: The Bills' Tyler Matakevich and Reid Ferguson hosted a dog-friendly “Yappy Hour.” The proceeds from the event benefited Nickel City Canine Rescue, a nonprofit based in Erie County. Read more

Position grades: Josh Allen passed Jack Kemp on Bills' QB victory list: Allen passed Kemp and moved into third place in wins by a starting QB for the Bills on Sunday. Allen stands 46-25 in his career, counting playoffs. Kemp was 45-33 overall with the Bills, from 1962 to 1969. Jim Kelly had 110 wins as a Bills starter. Joe Ferguson is second with 78. Read more

'You want what's best for him:' How Tage Thompson's wife helped fuel his Sabres emergence: Finally, four-plus years after Tage’s arrival in a blockbuster trade with the St. Louis Blues, he and wife Rachel can begin to plot their future in Buffalo with their infant son, Brooks. Read more

Joe Crozier, Sabres coach who formed French Connection and took team to first playoff berth, dies at 93: Nicknamed "The Crow", Crozier was inducted into the Sabres Hall of Fame in 2010 and the AHL Hall of Fame in 2012. Read more

Mike Harrington: Jeff Skinner is scoring, smiling and chirping. But when will he and the Sabres finally get to the playoffs?: Skinner would like the chance to love the game on its ultimate stage, but that's yet to happen 12 years into his career. If the Sabres don't make the playoffs this season, Skinner will likely become the first player in league annals to get to 1,000 career games before reaching the postseason. Read more

• Educators in the Buffalo Public School District are using a curriculum that aims to foster "a sense of being among students of color,” WBFO’s Thomas O’Neil-White reports. He examines the effort as part of the station’s Racial Equity Project.

• An agency that has worked with local employers to place thousands of people with special needs in jobs hopes to expand its impact, WKBW’s Lia Lando reports. Experts say the unemployment rate for individuals who have disabilities has been improving but remains higher than that of the general population.

• Summer might be over, but there are plenty of outdoor excursions that are tailor made for autumn days. WBLK’s Yasmin Young showcases seven local towns that are prime spots for fall adventures. They include a visit to Becker Farms in Gasport and a picnic at Knox Farm State Park in East Aurora.

• If you’ve visited Buffalo’s Outer Harbor recently, you may have spotted Round Man, one of the newest additions to the public art landscape. Buffalo Rising notes that the 20-foot-high sculpture was created 55 years ago by Larry Griffis Jr. The sculpture has replaced Flat Man, which is returning to its home at Griffis Sculpture Park as part of an art exchange program. One trivia tidbit: Round Man was built with steel donated by Bethlehem Steel.

