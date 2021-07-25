Good Morning, Buffalo: Chandler Street rejuvenation generates excitement – and a bit of wariness

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

One of Buffalo's newest hot spots reshaped a Rust Belt byway. But who is 'Chandlerville' for?

Tucked in the crook of Amherst Street and Military Road, parallel to the CSX railroad tracks, Chandler Street was for many years a place with few landmarks to recommend it.

You might say the street lay two blocks north of Assumption Church, though the old Polish parish dwindled each year.

You could also say it ran past the Buffalo Weaving or Niagara Lubricant plants, though the former closed in 2003 and fire gutted the latter eight years later.

Now Chandler Street – sometimes styled “Chandlerville,” though not without contention – is a landmark in its own right, a dining and nightlife destination on par with parts of downtown or the Elmwood Village. The former Barcalo Manufacturing plant now sells craft beers and wood-fired pizzas. Abandoned factories became startup space and upscale loft apartments.