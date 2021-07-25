Good Morning, Buffalo: Chandler Street rejuvenation generates excitement – and a bit of wariness

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL
July 25, 2021
One of Buffalo's newest hot spots reshaped a Rust Belt byway. But who is 'Chandlerville' for?
Tucked in the crook of Amherst Street and Military Road, parallel to the CSX railroad tracks, Chandler Street was for many years a place with few landmarks to recommend it.
You might say the street lay two blocks north of Assumption Church, though the old Polish parish dwindled each year.
You could also say it ran past the Buffalo Weaving or Niagara Lubricant plants, though the former closed in 2003 and fire gutted the latter eight years later.
Now Chandler Street – sometimes styled “Chandlerville,” though not without contention – is a landmark in its own right, a dining and nightlife destination on par with parts of downtown or the Elmwood Village. The former Barcalo Manufacturing plant now sells craft beers and wood-fired pizzas. Abandoned factories became startup space and upscale loft apartments.
On May 22, developer Rocco Termini opened a $25-per-head pool club on the street, furthering his yearslong plan to transform Chandler from a dead-end, debris-strewn, postindustrial byway to a destination for the types of young, upwardly mobile people Buffalo has historically struggled to lure.
But if a place becomes a destination for people from elsewhere, what does it become for the people who call that place home?
Alleged PPP fraud highlights 'brazenness' of some during Covid pandemic: At least nine defendants are being prosecuted in the Western District of New York for alleged fraud related to federal Covid-19 relief aid. And federal officials said they anticipate more prosecutions in the future, even though the disbursement of Paycheck Protection Program loans wrapped up in May. Read more
Feds drop Cuomo nursing home investigation, but other probes continue: Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo may have dodged a bullet when the U.S. Department of Justice late Friday declined to probe potential civil rights violations of Covid-19 patients in government-run nursing homes. He faces potentially more damaging investigations launched by state and federal authorities that could still result in criminal charges. Read more
Buffalo prosecutor fights to change how military handles sexual assaults: Both Congress and the Biden administration are moving toward reforming the military justice system with an eye to cracking down on sexual assault – and a federal prosecutor from Buffalo is playing a key role in that effort. Read more
With a big-league inspiration, renewed dreams for city ball: Inspired by the wave of sentiment over two summers in Buffalo with the Toronto Blue Jays, some true believers in the galvanizing power of baseball are trying to bring the game to children in the heart of the city. Read more
Facebook says 'hoe' no to WNY garden group: The problem started in May, when the WNY Gardeners Facebook group, with a membership of 7,800 users, got a notice that a post was removed for violating community standards. One of the members had answered a question about what her favorite gardening tool is. Read more
Defense attorney says resolution 'close' in City Hall arson charges: Courtland Renford faces both state and federal charges in connection with allegations he threw a burning laundry basket through a City Hall window on May 30, 2020. Talks between his defense attorney and federal prosecutors about a possible resolution are continuing. Read more
With so much success throwing, how important is it for Bills to run the ball?: Should the Bills have the "if it ain't broke, don't fix it" motto, or should they fix the running game, which ranked 20th in the league? The News takes a deep dive into that question. Read more
Sabres spent weekend looking to future while breaking up their current core: On a weekend the Sabres brought 11 new names and faces into the organization via the NHL draft, all the attention was focused on the names fans have known for many years. Rasmus Ristolainen and Sam Reinhart were traded, yet captain Jack Eichel remains on the roster, for now at least. Read more
Unusual draft year caused Sabres to plot different course: Third-round pick Josh Bloom was one of eight forwards selected by the Sabres on Day 2 of the NHL draft. In a surprising development, General Manager Kevyn Adams’ scouting staff chose four prospects from Russia after the organization drafted zero the previous four drafts. Read more
• It was a big weekend for not only the Buffalo Sabres but also an alumnus of the Buffalo Jr. Sabres. Chase Clark, a 6-foot-6, 202-pound goalie from Williamsville, was drafted by the Washington Capitals with the No. 184 overall selection in the sixth round of the 2021 NHL entry draft on Saturday.
• With its time serving as the Toronto Blue Jays’ temporary home having ended, Sahlen Field was in the news Saturday for a much different reason. Police and Buffalo Bisons officials are trying to figure out how someone caused roughly $20,000 in damage early Saturday to the turf at the downtown ballpark.
• Winners in the fifth annual New York State Craft Beer Competition were recently announced. NYup.com has the list of honorees, which includes Rusty Nickel Brewing Co., Thin Man Brewery, New York Beer Project and Woodcock Brothers Brewery.
