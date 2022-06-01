Good Morning, Buffalo: Central Terminal revival to get $61 million boost

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

June 1, 2022

Central Terminal revival to get $61 million boost

The Central Terminal – Buffalo's last major architectural jewel still to be restored – will benefit from the biggest investment toward its revival since the last Amtrak train left the 17-story art deco station in 1979.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said $61 million will be spent on the grand concourse, the exterior of the tower building and the grounds.

“The Central Terminal is a key anchor of the holistic economic development strategy for Buffalo’s East Side, which focuses on community wealth building,” Hochul said. “People are passionate about the iconic structure and have wanted to see it revitalized for decades, and it is just one part of a plan that is designed to make big investments to generate transformational improvements for the community.”

MASS SHOOTING COVERAGE

Brown, other mayors call for national focus on curbing gun violence: New York State has some of the strictest gun laws in the country, but that did not stop a racism-fueled mass shooting from happening in Buffalo on May 14, killing 10 Black people. Now mayors from across the state are pushing the federal government to pass “common sense” gun laws. Read more

‘FUBU of produce’: African Heritage Food Co-op needs resources to fill food void in Fruit Belt: Alex Wright, founder of the co-op, is appealing for $3 million to finish a market for fresh produce in what he and Fruit Belt leaders said is a community that continues to suffer from disinvestment. With money flowing into the East Side for other projects, funding the market would help improve food security, Wright said. Read more

Schumer asks USDA to help grow food access on East Side: Amid concerns about access to fresh, healthy food on Buffalo's East Side in the wake of the Tops Markets shooting, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer on Tuesday asked the U.S. Department of Agriculture for help. Read more

Help is still needed: As our community mourns, food and daily essentials are still in short supply. Please consider supporting one of the many trusted organizations assisting the Jefferson Avenue community and all those affected by the tragic events of May 14. See how you can help.

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Jacobs’ change of heart on gun control laws opens the door for challengers, including state GOP chairman: Rep. Chris Jacobs’ new willingness to support certain gun control legislation has led to a scramble for other Republicans to challenge him in August's primary. One of those likely contenders: State Republican Party Chairman Nicholas Langworthy. Read more

‘I get to grieve’: Buffalo foster father acquitted in 6-year-old boy’s death: No longer under a cloud of suspicion, Jermaine St. John can finally grieve over the death of his foster son. A jury verdict has cleared him of a manslaughter charge he faced after 6-year-old Byron K. Clark's 2019 death. Read more

Anchors aweigh! Students take to the lake in boats they made: Tuesday made the months of work worthwhile. About 35 high school students had fun launching canoes and skiffs that they constructed in Hoyt Lake in Delaware Park. Read more

HUD sending $13.6 million to BMHA to improve public housing units: The Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority will collect the federal funding this year to help with its ongoing list of physical improvements. Read more

Eastern Hills Mall owners, Clarence agree to reduced assessment: The owners of the struggling mall in Clarence will save more than $2.4 million in property taxes over 10 years. Read more

COVID-19 COVERAGE

UB playing key role in pediatric study for Pfizer’s Covid antiviral drug: The University at Buffalo has been selected as one of the clinical trial sites for Pfizer's Paxlovid, which is being tested for use in children. The drug already is authorized for use in high-risk adults and has shown success in fending off severe illness from Covid-19. Read more

FOOD & DRINK

At Soho, a showman shines on the Chippewa Strip: J.J. Richert, a chef whose work is distinctive and gutsy enough to be heard through the din, took over the kitchen at Soho in January. Read more

BILLS

Bills Notebook: With Josh Allen away, Case Keenum gets in extra practice reps: The Buffalo Bills got a look Tuesday at something they hope not to see much of during the 2022 season. With star quarterback Josh Allen away from the team as he gets ready for Wednesday’s charity golf outing, Case Keenum and Matt Barkley split reps during the team’s practice at One Bills Drive. The workout was conducted at about half speed on a steamy day in Orchard Park. Keenum, who was acquired in a trade with the Cleveland Browns earlier this offseason, is the favorite to be Allen’s backup when the regular season begins. Read more

SABRES

Inside the Sabres: Predicting which unrestricted free agents return: For once, the Buffalo Sabres enter the offseason without significant holes to fill in their lineup. The forward group appears mostly set with prospects Jack Quinn and JJ Peterka likely to graduate from the Rochester Americans. Key contributors are under contract long-term, including Alex Tuch and Jeff Skinner. Victor Olofsson’s contract status is the most notable issue up front. He’s a pending restricted free agent after totaling 20 goals, despite playing through a wrist injury. The Sabres can simply give Olofsson a qualifying offer and take the case to arbitration, if necessary. A trade is more likely than a long-term contract because they need to plan to pay their young players in the not-so-distant future, particularly Tage Thompson. Read more

Sabres sign 2021 first-round pick Isak Rosen, walk away from three prospects: Winger Isak Rosen, drafted 14th overall by the Buffalo Sabres in 2021, signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the club Tuesday that will allow him to join the Rochester Americans in the fall. Rosen, 19, split the year between Sweden’s first- and second-tier professional leagues, and also spent time with a junior team. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• As the nation celebrates the 100th anniversary of the opening of the Lincoln Memorial, WGRZ’s Unknown Stories of WNY reports that Buffalo has a strong connection to the 16th president.

• Urban farming has flourished during the pandemic. Spectrum News’ Breanna Fuss chats with an urban farmer in Buffalo about what it takes to grow food at home.

• A Medina native will compete in the U.S. Women’s Open Championship in the coming days. WKBW interviews Melanie Green as the golfer prepares for the biggest event for her career.

• Some scientists predict that erosion will cause Niagara Falls to disappear into Lake Erie – in about 23,000 years. Insauga.com shares a video that explores the issue.

