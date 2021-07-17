Good Morning, Buffalo: Cautious optimism on Canadian border reopening as families await details

COMPILED BY BEN TSUJIMOTO
July 17, 2021
'It's about time': Cautious optimism on Canadian border reopening as families await details
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is saying the U.S.-Canadian land border – closed to nonessential travel since early in the Covid-19 pandemic – is expected to open in mid-August to vaccinated Americans.
That came as good news to lawmakers and individuals who have been pressing for the border to reopen. But those same people noted that Trudeau's announcement was very much lacking in details.
While Americans traveling to Canada will be required to offer proof of vaccination, it's still unclear what – if anything else – they will have to do to be admitted.
– Jerry Zremski
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Blue Jays get the OK to go home, will end run in Buffalo on Wednesday: The last Toronto Blue Jays series in Buffalo will thus be night games Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at 7:07 against the American League East-leading Boston Red Sox. Read more
Top sergeant, civilian hero recognized at Niagara Falls air base: This week, Senior Master Sgt. Jose R. Pagan Jr. and Air Force retiree Randy Wilson – both members of the 914th Air Refueling Wing at the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station – received Air Force awards for their exploits. Thomas J. Prohaska elaborates on why the two were honored. Read more
Riding along the Erie Canal for WNY Heroes: Kurby Driscoll was never much of a bicyclist until the pandemic hit and he got a bike. Now he's riding 100 miles from Buffalo to Rochester to raise money for Western New York Heroes. The News' Barbara O'Brien introduces Driscoll and his passion. Read more
Parents, kids can sleep easier with new UBMD Pediatrics specialty center: The region didn’t have a child sleep center until Dr. Amanda Hassinger took matters into her own hands. The pediatric ICU doctor, concerned that sleep challenges were adding to the health burdens of children she was treating, completed a yearlong sleep medicine fellowship in June 2020 and helped open the UBMD Pediatrics Sleep Medicine Center nine days later. Read more
GM Lockport rides wave of demand for trucks, SUVs: About 75% of the plant's product output goes to trucks and SUVs, which are fueling GM's sales, The News' Matt Glynn reports. Parts shipped from Lockport go into vehicles including the Silverado, Sierra, Yukon and Tahoe. Read more
WEATHER
Don Paul: A lot wetter before it gets better: The Western New York drought appears a distant memory, as NWS Buffalo has issued a flash flood watch for all of Western New York through late Saturday night. Paul gives a refresher on the meaning of flash floods and shares a satellite link to follow the excessive moisture. Read more
FOOD & DRINK
Paula's Donuts' first Buffalo location introduces Doughnut Girl, improved customer flow: The newest Paula's Donuts, at 872 Seneca St. in the Larkin District, is open with a special three-dimensional, fiberglass greeter with a dollop of whipped cream for hair. Learn about Doughnut Girl, the new public art piece inspired by Shark Girl, and how the new Paula's differs from the doughnut shop's three other locations. Read more, and don't miss Robert Kirkham's collection of photos.
With more production space, Kaylena Marie's Bakery aims to keep village charm at new Orchard Park location: Moving from a 190-square-foot kitchen in the Village of Orchard Park to a new development by the Five Corners intersection near West Seneca, Kaylena Marie's Bakery now has ample production space to churn out the signature mammoth cinnamon rolls without selling out. Read more.
POLITICS
Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul said she hasn't been interviewed in Cuomo probe: Hochul also declined to comment on the future of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's political viability. "We are in the throes of an investigation, which has been ongoing," Hochul said. "There are multiple investigations, and it's still very early in the process to make any conclusions as to political viability." Read more
India Walton sees surge of campaign donations after primary win: It turns out a victory in the Buffalo mayoral primary has another benefit for Walton: a rush of new campaign donations. The challenger boosted her political contributions in the past month since the June defeat of Byron Brown, bringing in an average of $6,000 a day in a 33-day span, a new disclosure report shows. Read more
BILLS
Bills training camp position preview: Front office makes big commitment to linebacker core: The team re-signed Matt Milano to a lucrative, four-year contract extension and also picked up the fifth-year option on Tremaine Edmunds’ rookie deal, a sign the front office and coaching staff believe both of them to be integral to the defensive scheme. Read more
Bills linebacker Tyrel Dodson's first football camp a reminder of how far he's come: The Buffalo Bills’ linebacker hosted his first football camp last weekend at Centennial High School outside Nashville, Tenn., his alma mater, and seeing all the kids in the bleachers awaiting his arrival was a moment Dodson wasn’t quite prepared for. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• The Gusto Vinyl Happy Hour, featuring Buffalo News Music Editor Jeff Miers, makes its return from the pandemic with a celebration of three albums at Sportsmen's Park on July 31. It's the first outdoor edition of the live music series that sold-out regularly in 2019 and early 2020.
• The Pappy Martin Legacy Jazz Festival is set to begin its two consecutive Sundays of live music outside the Buffalo Museum of Science. The News' Toni Ruberto shares the schedule of performers and more details to know.
• Given the variety of roles he's filled at the Burchfield-Penney Art Center, Scott Propeack has proven indispensable for nearly 25 years. The News' Mark Sommer profiles the Hudson Valley native who's been named the gallery's interim director for a third time.
• Give 716, or Buffalo Giving Day, celebrated July 16 by raising money for local charities. WIVB shares a list of updates about some of the donations.
