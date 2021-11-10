Good Morning, Buffalo: Cash deals are all the rage in red-hot housing market

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

Cash deals are all the rage in red-hot housing market

Cash has always been king in real estate, but these days it seems more like the emperor.

As homebuyers have become increasingly desperate to win the day, more and more of them are turning to cold hard cash to score a victory.

Offering cash for the entire purchase price can sway a seller because it means more speed and certainty in a transaction. By doing without bank or government financing, buyers remove the contingencies and conditions that so often hold up or even derail deals, particularly if a home needs to appraise at a certain level to justify a loan.

So buyers are coming up with creative ways to get the bills on the table, and not just on the low-priced houses, but even on properties costing several hundred thousand dollars. They're going well beyond the old Bank of Mom and Dad, or the Friends and Family Finance Co., instead borrowing against their retirement or securities accounts, or even pulling liquid funds out for a short time just to make the deal work.