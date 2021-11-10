Good Morning, Buffalo: Cash deals are all the rage in red-hot housing market

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
Nov. 10, 2021
Cash deals are all the rage in red-hot housing market
Cash has always been king in real estate, but these days it seems more like the emperor.
As homebuyers have become increasingly desperate to win the day, more and more of them are turning to cold hard cash to score a victory.
Offering cash for the entire purchase price can sway a seller because it means more speed and certainty in a transaction. By doing without bank or government financing, buyers remove the contingencies and conditions that so often hold up or even derail deals, particularly if a home needs to appraise at a certain level to justify a loan.
So buyers are coming up with creative ways to get the bills on the table, and not just on the low-priced houses, but even on properties costing several hundred thousand dollars. They're going well beyond the old Bank of Mom and Dad, or the Friends and Family Finance Co., instead borrowing against their retirement or securities accounts, or even pulling liquid funds out for a short time just to make the deal work.
Then, after the deal has closed, they go back to their bank for a mortgage or home-equity loan, quickly repaying the source of funds.
It's another way in which today's housing market is setting new standards.
– Jonathan D. Epstein
Buffalo Magazine's November/December issue is wrapped in meaning: Curating everlasting floral blooms, the power and influence of six Black women business owners, celebrating The City of Good Neighbors with Nickel City Canine Rescue, plus a no-fail cutout cookie recipe. Check out these stories and more at Buffalo.com >>
COVID-19 COVERAGE
County letter, ‘inconsistent’ rules stir confusion over mask breaks in schools: Mask breaks aren't addressed in New York State guidance, and the Erie County Health Department sent a letter to the Williamsville Central School District saying it had received complaints about mask breaks at Williamsville. Informing the district was the first step toward enforcement, the county said. Read more
Landlords file lawsuit over eviction moratorium they say causes ‘tremendous harm’: Some three dozen landlords from across Erie County have branded the state’s ongoing eviction moratorium unconstitutional. In a State Supreme Court filing, they argue that their inability to evict tenants who assert a Covid-19 financial hardship has put some landlords at risk of losing not only their rental properties, but their own homes. Read more
[More: Stay current with Covid-19 in WNY with The News' updated maps and statistics]
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
How do Catholic Health, union workers, heal their relationship? For more than a month, Catholic Health and the Communications Workers of America publicly complained about the other side, taking out advertisements, filming TV commercials and issuing strongly worded news releases as they sought to settle a strike and reach an agreement. With the contracts now ratified, how do the two sides come back together again? The healing will likely take time. Read more
As stadium talks focus on Orchard Park, some question: 'Why not downtown?': Speakers argued for and against a downtown football stadium during a Buffalo Common Council committee meeting Tuesday. They're lobbying city lawmakers to get involved, and trying to influence a decision that could have major financial, economic development, social and even emotional implications for the city, Erie County, Bills fans and taxpayers. Read more
On marijuana businesses, WNY communities face deadline for opting out: Communities across the state face a deadline at the end of the year to make decisions about whether they want to prohibit businesses from selling marijuana after a law passed last year legalizing recreational use of the drug. Read more
Union expands effort to organize Starbucks stores: Starbucks Workers United says it will try to organize workers at three additional Buffalo-area stores. Meanwhile, ballots are about to go out to workers at the first three stores the union is attempting to organize. Read more
Tonawanda fires town cop suspended four times since 2017: The Tonawanda Town Board on Monday fired Officer Michael Lewandowski. He insists he's done nothing wrong, claiming he's on the wrong side of department politics and a victim of a personal vendetta. Police administrators point out that Lewandowski, once named officer of the year for New York State by the American Legion, was given plenty of chances to improve his conduct and he's been suspended four times for department violations. Read more
NEW BUFFALO
NAACP ‘coming back home’ to African American Heritage Corridor: The Niagara Movement has its roots in what's now known as the Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor, and so does the Buffalo branch of the NAACP. On Tuesday, a new home for the civil rights organization was unveiled at the southeast corner of Michigan Avenue and Broadway. It will be on the first floor with renovated, affordable-rate apartments upstairs. Read more
Construction begins on controversial project on Outer Harbor: Work has started on the Outer Harbor to create a music pavilion and events space in the long-vacant Terminal B building. Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin was on hand along with Rep. Brian Higgins and others to celebrate the start of the $13 million project, while protesters outside called for Gov. Kathy Hochul's intervention to stop the project. Read more
BILLS
November an important time for Bills WR Stefon Diggs to give back to community: Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs is getting busier on his off days, and he likes it that way. Last year, getting traded to Buffalo during the pandemic, he couldn’t get to know his new fan base and community quite the way he wanted to. Now, he’s ready to give back during his favorite time of year. Read more
SABRES
Sabres pick Owen Power has a big weekend for Michigan with Kevyn Adams watching: The sophomore defenseman had two assists in each game of a home-and-home series with Michigan State. It also marked Power's first face-to-face meeting with the GM since he was drafted in July. Read more
Never known to avoid a challenge, Peyton Krebs now a key player in Sabres' plan: Krebs, who the Sabres acquired from the Golden Vegas Knights in the Jack Eichel trade deal, is no stranger to a franchise-altering roster rebuild. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• You may have seen Mondays story about an influx of Haitians who have come to Buffalo seeking asylum. On a related note, Buffalo has attained a laudable ranking in an annual study that assesses how immigrants fare in the nation’s largest 100 cities. The New American Economy index ranks Buffalo in the top 20 and identifies it as one of the nation’s most improved cities when it comes to fostering policies that embrace immigrants.
• Bounty hunters have extraordinary powers that have spawned some headline-grabbing incidents in Western New York and other regions, reports WIVB’s Luke Moretti. He examines a debate over whether the industry should face more intense oversight.
• A local art exhibit uses a variety of mediums to creatively showcase an ancient fish that is listed as endangered. WGRZ’s Terry Belke talks with artist Anna Scime about an exhibit that includes video feeds from a sturgeon habitat in the Niagara River.
• Post a question about pizza preferences and you’re likely to get an avalanche of replies. A lively debate has been underway this week on Reddit Buffalo as people share their votes for pizza joints that serve up the best crusts. The list includes Imperial, Mister Pizza, Mustachio’s, Mineo’s and Just Pizza.
Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.