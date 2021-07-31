Good Morning, Buffalo: Casey troubles likely to figure in fall mayoral campaign

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

'Earmarks' return to Congress, and Brian Higgins and Chris Jacobs cash in: Congressional "earmarks" – otherwise known as pork-barrel spending – have returned, and Reps. Brian Higgins and Chris Jacobs are each on target to bring home more than $8 million of it. “Seven important community funding project requests that would directly address needs in my district were included in today’s bill," Jacobs said on Thursday. Read more

Second murdered Buffalo priest named in child sexual assault lawsuit: A lawsuit accuses a Buffalo priest who was robbed and killed inside a church rectory in 1987 of molesting a 12-year-old student several years earlier at the former St. Matthew parish school on the East Side. The Child Victims Act lawsuit alleges that Monsignor David P. Herlihy sexually assaulted the boy on five occasions from 1982 to 1984 at the parish. Read more