Good Morning, Buffalo: Casey troubles likely to figure in fall mayoral campaign

COMPILED BY BEN TSUJIMOTO
July 31, 2021
Casey troubles likely to figure in fall mayoral campaign
Former Deputy Mayor Steve Casey for many years occupied a key spot in Byron Brown's inner circle – even back when the mayor served in the State Senate.
So when Casey's LSA Strategies firm pleaded guilty to wire fraud in federal court on Thursday, allies of India Walton – winner of the June Democratic primary for mayor of Buffalo – were quick to make the Brown-Casey connection.
Walton's campaign made no official pronouncements about the plea, but surrogates like the Working Families Party did. It said Buffalo voters will want to make a break from "old politics."
Walton is not showing any of her cards as she prepares to counter Brown's write-in effort. But it appears the Casey plea has handed her ammunition should she choose to use it.
MORE COVID-19, REOPENING COVERAGE
Spread of Covid-19 in Erie County hits 'substantial' level: The Covid-19 virus is now spreading through Erie County at a "substantial" level – 54 cases per 100,000 people as of Friday – and as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the county said starting Saturday, that it would require anyone entering a county building or facility, whether an employee, vendor or visitor and regardless of vaccination status, to wear a mask while indoors. Read more
UB to celebrate 2020 graduates in fall commencement ceremony: UB President Satish K. Tripathi on Friday announced that the university will host in-person commencement exercises for members of the Class of 2020 in the fall, nearly a year and a half after they were supposed to be feted. Read more
[More: Stay updated on Covid-19 in WNY with The News' maps and statistics]
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
'Earmarks' return to Congress, and Brian Higgins and Chris Jacobs cash in: Congressional "earmarks" – otherwise known as pork-barrel spending – have returned, and Reps. Brian Higgins and Chris Jacobs are each on target to bring home more than $8 million of it. “Seven important community funding project requests that would directly address needs in my district were included in today’s bill," Jacobs said on Thursday. Read more
Second murdered Buffalo priest named in child sexual assault lawsuit: A lawsuit accuses a Buffalo priest who was robbed and killed inside a church rectory in 1987 of molesting a 12-year-old student several years earlier at the former St. Matthew parish school on the East Side. The Child Victims Act lawsuit alleges that Monsignor David P. Herlihy sexually assaulted the boy on five occasions from 1982 to 1984 at the parish. Read more
Niagara County leaders hope for aid for July 20 flood damage: About $5 million in damage was done in the City of Lockport during a July 20 flash flood, mayor Michelle M. Roman said Friday. About $1.5 million of that was done in 186 homes and businesses whose owners have reported losses to City Hall. Roman and other Niagara County leaders are gathering data to present to officials in hopes of winning emergency reimbursement for damage to private property and public infrastructure. Read more
Stunning legacy of Buffalo hoops pioneer, lost too soon: Marilyn Pearl, niece of Hank Williams, remembers what too many of us never learned: In 1935, in Buffalo, her uncle became the first Black American to play in what was called the Midwest Basketball Conference, a league that was a direct forerunner of the NBA. Williams should be known for that achievement – but his death at 24, to tuberculosis, means he was forgotten for too long, a fate some basketball historians seek to reverse. Read more
WEATHER
Don Paul: Looks like another split for weekend weather: Saturday will feel a little milder due to a lighter breeze. Simply put, it will be the best of the two weekend days. The morning should bring fairly abundant sunshine. Clouds will gradually increase during the afternoon ahead of an area of low pressure, with a few showers approaching from the northwest near the end of the day. Read more
BILLS
Cody Ford says mental health coach helped him rediscover motivation, love for the game: “In this whole offseason, the one thing that the recovery did allow me to do was it gave me time to think. It gave me time to rediscover myself and figure out what’s my ‘why’ again – why I’m doing this and what it’s going to take to get the job done.” Read more
SABRES
Sabres captain Jack Eichel's agents say they thought team doctors approved surgery: Agents Peter Fish and Peter Donatelli released a statement late Friday night to say that not only is there a disconnect between the three-time all-star and the club that drafted him second overall in 2015, but that Eichel and his representatives were initially under the impression that Buffalo would approve the surgery Eichel wished to have on the herniated disk in his neck. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• Who is Frederick Lawn Gnomested, and why has he been chosen to lead the charge against dangerous pesticides on Buffalo-area lawns? Off Main Street answers that question and relays where you can find the spokesgnome in action.
• While New York and Los Angeles were considered for the destination wedding of Courtney Gaughan Bowman and Doug Brady, the final decision was much smaller: Hamburg, specifically the shores of Lake Erie. News contributor Erik Brady tells the story.
• Niagara University valedictorian Britini D'Angelo keeps dodging eviction on CBS reality show "Big Brother." The kindergarten teacher won this week's eviction vote in a landslide, sending home flight attendant Brent Champagne.
• For dog owners marveling at their pet's agility and ability to pick up new skills, a new venue – Premier Dog Sports and Event Center in Lancaster – fills a void that isn't found elsewhere in New York State, WIVB reports.