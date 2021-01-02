Good Morning, Buffalo: Canadian snowbirds 'chopper off to Buffalo' on way to Florida

COMPILED BY BEN TSUJIMOTO
Jan. 2, 2021
With Florida beckoning, Canadian snowbirds 'chopper off to Buffalo' to cross the border
With the U.S.-Canada border closure extending through fall into winter, Canadian snowbirds have had to consider alternate transportation to reach Florida's warmth, particularly if they were committed to bringing their own vehicles.
Great Lakes Helicopters has overcome this hurdle for snowbirds, flying small groups of passengers – from three departure points – and shipping their vehicles simultaneously on commercial transport to meet them across the border. It's not illegal, either, as the border is closed only to vehicles. And, for around $2,000 Canadian, this process is far cheaper than a $600 flight from Toronto to Detroit, which doesn't include renting a car.
" ... when you commit to being a snowbird," said Dewayne Henderson, Great Lakes' general manager, "you commit."
The News' Robert J. McCarthy spoke to a few of the snowbirds who've been forced to take other routes for their annual venture.
MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE
Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths rise over past week in WNY: The latest WNY hospitalization figure – 544, as of Thursday – approaches the high for the entire pandemic, which was 548 on Dec. 10. More than a quarter of the deaths in the five-county region have occurred in the last month, including 21 on New Year's Eve. Read more
North Buffalo man succumbed to Covid-19; virus infected others in household: Thomas Kutas, 72, worked for American Brass for 41 years and was a military veteran who served in Vietnam. According to his son, Aaron, it's unclear how Thomas contracted the novel coronavirus, although three of his family members were infected at roughly the same time. Read more
'Warrior mom' said to be WNY's first mail carrier to die from Covid-19: Jody L. Kotowski, a postal service employee for 23 years, was a devoted wife and a champion for her special-needs daughter. Kotowski was involved with Fantastic Friends of Western New York, which offers activities for kids with special needs, as well as with her mail carrier union. Read more
[More: Stay current with Covid-19 in WNY with The News' updated maps and statistics]
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Investigation sheds light on illicit relationships between county jail officers and inmates: Two officers from the Erie County Correctional Facility admitted to having sex on the outside with women they met behind prison walls. Reports of guards having sexual contact with inmates, or former inmates, are coming to light now that the disciplinary records of law enforcement officers are open to public view. Read more
Man whose arrest was captured on video files brutality suit against Buffalo police: Five months ago, a Facebook Live video showed a pair of Buffalo police officers struggling with an injured man on the ground. Earlier this week, that man filed a brutality suit alleging the officers slammed him to the ground and hit him, causing eye injuries and partial loss of vision. Read more
Inside Matt Fleckenstein's big dream for South Buffalo movie lot: The Grand Island native has called his $72 million proposal for Buffalo Studios the "first true Hollywood movie lot" in Buffalo, and the only one in North America with direct access to a river. The News' Jonathan Epstein learns more about Fleckenstein's project. Read more
Fake Josh Allen jerseys, knock-off Sabres apparel nabbed by customs inspectors: Sales of phony apparel increase during sports seasons, so it's not shocking that Josh Allen and Tre'Davious White jerseys have been noticed more by customs agents this year, given the Bills' success and how tuned in counterfeiters are to what's in demand. Read more
Former first lady surprises Barack Obama with drawing by Buffalo artist exonerated of murder: Barack Obama spoke about Valentino Dixon, his struggles, his efforts to inspire prison reform and his talent for art in a message about a Dixon drawing that former first lady Michelle Obama gave him as a Christmas gift. Read more
11 retailers that will close stores in 2021 and beyond: American Eagle and Gap are just two of the household retail names that will feel ripple effects from the Covid-19 pandemic. Samantha Christmann lists nine others likely to make major closures soon. Read more
WEATHER
Rains wraps up Saturday morning, clouds take over: Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies after the rain diminishes on Saturday morning, Don Paul writes, with temperatures hanging in the mid-to-upper 30s. The veteran meteorologist eyes the forecast for Sunday's Bills game, plus a look at some longer-term possibilities. Read more
FOOD & DRINK
'Staggering' losses reported by restaurants suing over Covid-19 safety precautions: Roughly 70 Buffalo-area restaurants in the "orange zone" have signed on to a State Supreme Court lawsuit seeking a relaxation of state Covid-19 safety precautions. The News' Patrick Lakamp examines the suit, unearthing the losses – both financial and in job cuts – faced by some of the businesses. Read more
HEALTH
Start strong in 2021: Refresh Editor Scott Scanlon sheds light on what to expect for health in 2021, with an emphasis on the first few months before a vaccine is readily available. Experts share wise post-pandemic resolutions, too, and stress preparedness and tracking. Read more
BILLS
Bills' playoff game sells out quickly: As expected, the Bills' first home playoff game in 25 years quickly sold out. Read more
Stay healthy should be Bills’ only goal for season-finale: Vic Carucci offers five takes on the Buffalo Bills’ regular-season finale Sunday at 1 p.m. against the Miami Dolphins at Bills Stadium. Read more
Bills' Josh Allen will receive votes for NFL MVP. But enough to win? We asked voters: The 2020 MVP award winner is expected to be announced during Super Bowl week. Read more
In case you missed it: Jim Kelly thinks the Bills "could take this a long way" in a story with his byline, as told to Vic Carucci. Read more
AROUND TBN SPORTS
Mike Harrington: Even in this bizarro world, it was great to see hockey again: The News' sports columnist wasn't the only one excited to see hockey again. "What I felt was an explosion of energy and an unbelievable happiness on the ice," said Sabres coach Ralph Krueger in describing his players on the first day of training camp. Read more
Ralph Krueger says 'all's under control' after injured Jack Eichel misses practice: The Sabres' captain and leading scorer missed the first session of training camp with an upper-body injury, but Buffalo's head coach says Eichel is expected back in the coming days. Read more
Top high school athletes recognized in cross-country, girls soccer: The end-of-the-year high school sports wrap-up continues. In cross-country, Williamsville South's Kayla Schmidt was named Runner of the Year, leading a long list of standouts. Meet the All-WNY girls soccer team – headlined by player of the year Shae O'Rourke – then see the entire honor roll.
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• If the Christmas tree lingering in the living room after the holidays is already causing stress and shedding more needles, The News' Jay Tokasz details Geiter Done's disposal option for city residents.
• Several new laws took effect on Jan. 1, and WKBW breaks down some of the major ones, such as an elevated minimum wage, paid family leave and sick leave, auto-renewal of services and more.
• There's a new dog rescue business in town, as 716 Paws joins the scene, Buffalo Rising reports. Newell Nussbaumer explains what these organizations do and why there are so many of them in the Buffalo area.
• Speaking of animals, the SPCA's first adoption of 2021 is ... a pig. WGRZ reports that Hugo now has a new home in Lockport, and that Buffalo Bills General Manager Brandon Beane fronted the adoption fee.
