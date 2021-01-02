Good Morning, Buffalo: Canadian snowbirds 'chopper off to Buffalo' on way to Florida

COMPILED BY BEN TSUJIMOTO

Jan. 2, 2021

With Florida beckoning, Canadian snowbirds 'chopper off to Buffalo' to cross the border

With the U.S.-Canada border closure extending through fall into winter, Canadian snowbirds have had to consider alternate transportation to reach Florida's warmth, particularly if they were committed to bringing their own vehicles.

Great Lakes Helicopters has overcome this hurdle for snowbirds, flying small groups of passengers – from three departure points – and shipping their vehicles simultaneously on commercial transport to meet them across the border. It's not illegal, either, as the border is closed only to vehicles. And, for around $2,000 Canadian, this process is far cheaper than a $600 flight from Toronto to Detroit, which doesn't include renting a car.

" ... when you commit to being a snowbird," said Dewayne Henderson, Great Lakes' general manager, "you commit."