Good Morning, Buffalo: Canadian labor dispute could disrupt border reopening

COMPILED BY BEN TSUJIMOTO

July 29, 2021

Canadian labor dispute could disrupt border opening

Americans with loved ones or second homes in Canada have been waiting for months for the opportunity that they'll get on Aug. 9 if they're vaccinated: the chance to cross the border.

Three days before that, though, two Canadian unions could very much complicate those plans.

Those unions, which represent Canadian customs agents, are threatening to strike on Aug. 6. They say they're tired of what they call a toxic work environment, tired of going three years without a contract.

And while many of those customs workers are considered essential and can't really strike, they can "work to rule" – that is, process truck traffic to the letter of the law in a way that will slow the border-crossing process to a crawl.

MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE