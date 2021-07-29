Good Morning, Buffalo: Canadian labor dispute could disrupt border reopening

COMPILED BY BEN TSUJIMOTO
July 29, 2021
Canadian labor dispute could disrupt border opening
Americans with loved ones or second homes in Canada have been waiting for months for the opportunity that they'll get on Aug. 9 if they're vaccinated: the chance to cross the border.
Three days before that, though, two Canadian unions could very much complicate those plans.
Those unions, which represent Canadian customs agents, are threatening to strike on Aug. 6. They say they're tired of what they call a toxic work environment, tired of going three years without a contract.
And while many of those customs workers are considered essential and can't really strike, they can "work to rule" – that is, process truck traffic to the letter of the law in a way that will slow the border-crossing process to a crawl.
As caseload grows, WNY grapples with how to respond ... and how not to: Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz announced late Wednesday that he will require all workers and visitors in county facilities to wear face masks if the county's Covid-19 caseload continues to rise. It's now at 44 new cases per 100,000 residents. If that number reaches 50, the mask mandate would take effect the next day. Read more
Cuomo pushes new vaccine mandates but defers on revised federal mask guidance: Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo informed a pandemic-weary New York on Wednesday that mandatory vaccines, or weekly testing, would be required of state workers, that schools might have to consider new drastic public health steps before classes resume and that it's probably a good idea for businesses to restrict their facilities to vaccinated-only patrons. Read more
With social distancing and online ticketing, Erie County Fair adjusts to Covid norms: There will be different layouts inside and out at the Erie County Fair, to allow for more space between vendors and visitors. Admission tickets can be bought only online. But organizers are hoping this year's edition of the "best 12 days of summer" really is that, after a year-and-a-half of dealing with the pandemic. Read more
Rod Watson: I could be a big spender – but only in a Covid-free zone: The bottom line is that we’ll think long and hard before going anywhere near an indoor dining room, movie theater, nightclub, arena or any other optional mass gathering as long as the rabid right, the Covid deniers and the vaccine skeptics are given the run of the place, Watson writes in his column. Read more
After a year off, 43North finds fewer applicants as it stresses quality over quantity: 43North attracted 39% fewer applications for the business plan competition than the last time it was held, in 2019. But 43North officials say they are emphasizing quality over quantity, and say they like the pool of applicants in the running. Read more
Physical or virtual: Two technology firms, two different visions: Alex Villafranca and Joel Colombo are both computer programmers and software developers, but they're taking very different views about physical office space. After a year of being virtual, Colombo wants to be back in person, to have a place for his staff to meet and work. Villafranca, on the other hand, has decided to take his team fully and permanently remote. Read more
Six City of Tonawanda cops cited for valor after shooting: Six City of Tonawanda police officers who apprehended an armed suspect last year during an exchange of gunfire that left a veteran detective wounded will receive Commendation of Valor awards Tuesday, Police Chief William Strassburg announced this week. Read more
Don Paul: Cooler temps prevail in WNY plus a future coastal flood outlook: Scattered showers and some rumbles of thunder will arrive Thursday morning, and may increase by afternoon, but the risk for severe weather will be marginal and closer to Pennsylvania. Read more
Outdoor spaces: A 'She Shed' next to a 'He Shed' highlights Tonawanda gardens: Jim and Laura Constantin have a charming garden in the City of Tonawanda, highlighted by a do-it-yourself "She Shed" and a second shed – a "He Shed" – on their adjacent property. Their garden will be on the City of Tonawanda Garden Walk Aug. 6 and 7. Read more, and see photos of their garden.
Smiles at the Taste of Orchard Park: OP restaurants and cafés took center stage at the Taste of Orchard Park, which ran Wednesday at the Four Corners in the Village of Orchard Park. Check out the smiling faces who attended the popular food event.
Training camp observations: Brandon Beane plays it low-key on Josh Allen deal: The GM reiterated his no-pressure position regarding a new contract for Allen and refused to characterize how talks have gone on an extension. Read more
Cole Beasley speaks in song and statement: The receiver read a prepared statement about his concerns and painted himself as a selfless conscientious objector. He said he'd stay off Twitter, too. He also released a new song about his refusal to get the vaccine titled “Heavy 1s.” The statement he read to reporters included comments about the NFLPA. The union responded in an email to The Buffalo News. Here's the full story, including Beasley's statement in full. Read more
What did – and didn't – happen for the Sabres on Day 1 of free agency?: From Jake McCabe and Linus Ullmark's departures to newcomers Will Butcher and Vinnie Hinostroza, the Sabres made several moves on the first day of free agency. Those moves, however, prompted pressing questions. Read the full Sabres coverage
• After seven years at the station, Channel 4 meteorologist Andrew Baglini will leave his role next week. "I fell in love with Buffalo more than I ever thought I would," he said in Wednesday's report. "While I can’t know the future or where it will take me, Buffalo will always be a part of me and I would be happy spending my life here."
• Buffalo Rising reports the city's first criminal justice-themed mural is underway on Grider Street. Learn the concept behind Lily Wai Brennan's winning submission, "A Bright Future," that was selected from Peaceprints of WNY's open call for artists.
• An inclusive playground, built to accommodate wheelchairs and walkers, is under construction in Chestnut Ridge Park in Orchard Park. WIVB's Kelsey Anderson details the project, which should be complete by the end of September.
• To meet the goals of its $500 million project, Cuba Cheese needs more workers – of both the two- and four-legged varieties, WGRZ reports.
