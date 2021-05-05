Good Morning, Buffalo: Canada's proposed tax on foreign-owned property irks Americans who own vacation homes there

COLUMNS

Sean Kirst: By porch or pedal, two statements on ‘family-ship’ in Broadway-Fillmore: Loretta White, a longtime resident of the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood, had never quite seen anything near her Smith Street home like the flood of bicyclists that swept past Sunday on a historic tour. But the event was organized by Chris Hawley, a newcomer to the neighborhood who was drawn there by the same hope that White has embraced since childhood: They believe, through intense commitment and wise planning, that Broadway-Fillmore can rise past decades of struggle. Read more