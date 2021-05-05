Good Morning, Buffalo: Canada's proposed tax on foreign-owned property irks Americans who own vacation homes there

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
May 5, 2021
Canada's proposed tax on foreign-owned property irks Americans who own vacation homes there
Owning a cottage on the Canadian waterfront has been a dream for some Buffalonians and a reality for many for decades. But now those vacation properties are out of reach because of the pandemic-inspired border shutdown – and they may soon become more expensive, too.
Canada has proposed a 1% tax on "vacant or underused" properties. And while that tax is aimed at investors who buy up condos as an investment, it may well apply to the owners of vacation homes as well.
That being the case, Canadian cottage owners are unhappy – and so is Rep. Brian Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat who's threatening a retaliatory tax on Canadians who own property in the U.S.
– Jerry Zremski
COVID-19 COVERAGE
Vaccination outreach grows as local Covid-19 deaths rise among people under age 50: The number of people testing positive for Covid-19 in Erie County continues to fall. But deaths remain high, and the under-50 age group is particularly worrisome. Read more
Cuomo will allow bigger weddings this month. What will it take to scale up fast? “Big weddings are on their way back,” writes Samantha Christmann. “Now the question is how quickly couples will be able to make changes they need to make to go bigger, and whether the venues they have selected will be able to accommodate them.” Read more
Canada may require proof of vaccination at the border: "As people start to travel again – perhaps this summer if everything goes well – it would make sense for us to align with partners around the world on some sort of proof of vaccination or vaccine certification," Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said. Read more
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Republicans to target Rep. Brian Higgins in 2022, with eye toward reapportioned seat: "Facing historic headwinds, an uncertain redistricting process and defending a toxic socialist agenda, no Democrat is safe,” says Michael McAdams, a spokesman for the National Republican Congressional Committee. Read more
Teen wants to sue Williamsville schools after tripping, injuring herself during science experiment: A teenager who said she hurt her knee when she was told to run up a set of stairs during a science class at Williamsville South High School wants to sue over her injury. The teen, now 18, waited too long to file her legal challenge, so she's asking a judge for permission to do this after the deadline, a request opposed by the Williamsville Central School District. Read more
Former Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver gets early release from prison: The Manhattan Democrat began serving a 78-month prison sentence in August on his federal corruption conviction. He was furloughed from prison Tuesday as he seeks a permanent order to let him finish his sentence at home. Read more
WEATHER
Cooling down: Cloudy skies today with highs in the low 50s. Read more
NEW BUFFALO
Seneca One lands brewery, plans upper-floor event space: A fast-growing microbrewery from Brooklyn will take up both plaza-level retail buildings on the east side of the tower and an outdoor patio space. Meanwhile, negotiations are underway with a local restaurateur about creating a catering space on the 36th floor of the 38-story tower. Read more
COLUMNS
Sean Kirst: By porch or pedal, two statements on ‘family-ship’ in Broadway-Fillmore: Loretta White, a longtime resident of the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood, had never quite seen anything near her Smith Street home like the flood of bicyclists that swept past Sunday on a historic tour. But the event was organized by Chris Hawley, a newcomer to the neighborhood who was drawn there by the same hope that White has embraced since childhood: They believe, through intense commitment and wise planning, that Broadway-Fillmore can rise past decades of struggle. Read more
BILLS
Winners and losers on the Bills' roster after the NFL draft: NFL veterans pay attention to the draft. The obvious thing they watch: Did we draft someone at my position? Here are the Bills who got good answers – an those who got bad answers – to that question. Read more
SABRES
The Wraparound: Michael Houser stands tall, leads Sabres to comeback win: Anders Bjork scored twice in regulation to tie the score and added the game-winner in the second round of a shootout as the Buffalo Sabres defeated the New York Islanders 4-3. Read more
Sabres exec: 'How can we connect with fans on something deeper than wins and losses?': “And how can we really have that one-to-one connection that we were able to start, in some ways, this year with those limited number of fans?” asks John Durbin, the senior vice president of marketing and business strategy for Pegula Sports and Entertainment. Where do the Sabres go from here? Jason Wolf has the story. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• What do you call a game that’s played a lot of like golf – except with Frisbees and baskets instead of clubs and balls? Some call it “frolf,” although a less outlandish name is disc golf. News contributor Patrick Koster outlines everything you need to get started and showcases a half-dozen disc golf courses in the Buffalo area.
• If you’ve visited Delaware Park and wondered why there are two stone bridges spanning the lawn near the Parkside Lodge, WGRZ’s Pete Gallivan has the answer. In his Unknown Stories of WNY, he says the site was once a limestone quarry. Stone hauled from the quarry was used to build many structures, including the bear pits at the Buffalo Zoo.
• Western New York’s film production activity is bouncing back in a big way following a pandemic-induced pause. Paramount Pictures is in the region this week. Another crew is scheduled to arrive soon, Buffalo Niagara Film Commission Executive Director Tim Clark tells WBEN.
• Talk about a fast-growing family. A North Tonawanda couple recently welcomed quadruplets. WKBW’s Katie Morse reports that the three girls and a boy are doing well. Their 3-year-old sister is eagerly waiting for them to come home from the hospital.