Good Morning, Buffalo: Canada's latest Covid wave threatens border reopening

South African Covid-19 variant discovered in Erie County: At least two cases of the variant have been detected in Western New York. The cases likely do not, however, represent the first or only cases of the South African variant in the region. Read more

Kaleida Health CEO embraces challenge of leading system through Covid-19 pandemic: Robert J. Nesselbush joined Kaleida Health in 2019 after 24 years working with the Rochester Regional Health system. Eleven months later, the pandemic struck. Five months after that, he was promoted from chief financial officer to CEO. He assumed the job at the end of 2020 and is charged with leading the system through the pandemic and into its post-Covid-19 future. He offered his thoughts in an interview on everything from the pandemic's financial toll to why he likes chicken wings better than Rochester's garbage plate. Read more