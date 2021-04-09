Good Morning, Buffalo: Canada's latest Covid wave threatens border reopening

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
April 9, 2021
Canada's latest Covid-19 wave threatens border reopening
Canada has long fared better than the United States amid the Covid-19 pandemic, but not any longer.
Case rates are spiking dramatically north of the border, much more so than in America – and that fact could further delay the reopening of the U.S.-Canada border.
Canadian experts blame the current spike on the relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions earlier this year, the arrival of more contagious virus variants and the nation's lagging vaccination effort.
Adding it all up, Canada's health minister, Patty Hajdu, said this week: "Clearly, now is not the time to consider international travel."
– Jerry Zremski
Judge rules restaurants must abide by Covid-19 curfew again: More than 90 Western New York restaurants and bars have been ordered to close by 11 p.m. each night following an appellate court ruling Thursday. The ruling reinstates Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s order to extend the 11 p.m. curfew for the establishments until May 6. If Cuomo wants it to have to go beyond that date, it would have to be with the State Legislature’s approval. Read more
South African Covid-19 variant discovered in Erie County: At least two cases of the variant have been detected in Western New York. The cases likely do not, however, represent the first or only cases of the South African variant in the region. Read more
Kaleida Health CEO embraces challenge of leading system through Covid-19 pandemic: Robert J. Nesselbush joined Kaleida Health in 2019 after 24 years working with the Rochester Regional Health system. Eleven months later, the pandemic struck. Five months after that, he was promoted from chief financial officer to CEO. He assumed the job at the end of 2020 and is charged with leading the system through the pandemic and into its post-Covid-19 future. He offered his thoughts in an interview on everything from the pandemic's financial toll to why he likes chicken wings better than Rochester's garbage plate. Read more
Niagara Falls activists try ‘boots on the ground’ to sign up Blacks for vaccinations: As of Thursday, only 3.6% of the Niagara County residents who have received at least one dose of the vaccine are Black, according to the state Health Department's vaccine tracker. A team of volunteers went door to door in inner-city Niagara Falls, signing up residents, mostly Black, for vaccinations. Read more
This year’s assessments will go on, but state education commissioner questions the results: The ELA and math assessments will go on starting later this month, after the federal government denied New York State's request for a waiver. But because so many students have learned remotely, interpretation of the assessments will be "meaningless," according to two state education leaders. Read more
Sean Kirst: ‘I won’t be silent if I live,' vows Holocaust survivor: At 96, Sonia Klein – who spent much of her life in Buffalo – keeps faith with the parents and younger brother she lost in death camps during the Holocaust. Even now, whenever she can, she honors them and tells their story. She shared recollections of her ordeal again this week on a visit with close friends in Amherst, while the Holocaust Resource Center of Buffalo prepared for its observance this Sunday of Yom HaShoah, or Holocaust Remembrance Day. Read more
Gaenzler, Klein, Hager terminated by 97 Rock two weeks after racist on-air incident: Two weeks after lead host Rich "Bull" Gaenzler and co-host Chris Klein were suspended for their part in a racist incident on 97 Rock that led to the firing of host Rob Lederman, Cumulus Radio announced that they and program director John Hager have been terminated. Read more
Discount Diva: Heading back to the office? It’s going to cost you: Working from home, you likely noticed a bump in your finances as the little, hidden costs that come with going to the office went away. Heading back to work, we may be in for a rude awakening as the costs of everything from child care and commuting to meals and clothing come rushing back. Read more
A wet start: Rain early, then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Read more
Casa di Francesca’s ‘Restaurant: Impossible’ air date announced for Food Network: Personal difficulties have made running a restaurant hard for Steven Marchione, who took over Casa di Francesca in 2009. A visit from celebrity chef Robert Irvine, the host of Food Network's "Restaurant: Impossible," will give viewers an intimate look at the rebound. Read More
A daughter's rare disease brings mother-father researchers to Buffalo for answers: It took two years for doctors and top U.S. neurologists to tease out a diagnosis for Yuna Lee, which at first seemed unfathomable to her mother, Soo-Kyung Lee, a leading researcher in genetic brain disorders. Yuna had FOXG1 syndrome, a rare condition caused by a random mutation in a key gene needed during fetal development to set the stage for speech, mobility and thought. The girl's parents in 2019 were drawn to the University at Buffalo by the prospect of creating a center of excellence in FOXG1 research. Read more
Handicapping the June primaries in Erie County: “For pure entertainment value nothing will beat the race for sheriff,” writes longtime local political pundit Ken Kruly on his Politics and Other Stuff blog. Read more
NFL draft preview: Kyle Pitts will be scary matchup for NFL defenses: The draft drama for Buffalo Bills fans at the tight end position will focus on University of Florida star Kyle Pitts. If the Bills are fortunate, Pitts won’t be taken by an AFC East team. It’s something to worry about, because he’s that good. Read more
The Wraparound: Sabres' point streak ends with 6-3 loss to Devils: The Sabres (9-24-6), still last in the NHL with 24 points, were unable to extend their point streak to six games, which would have been their longest since they went 5-0-1 to start the 2019-20 season. Read more
Mike Harrington: Major battles ahead for Sabres against marquee foes: "Let's see if the Sabres can at least get some lessons and a few points out of them that they might remember come training camp in the fall," writes Mike Harrington. Read more
• If you own a boat and need to replace lifejackets or buy other marine accessories, you might want to get moving. Boat shops are expecting another busy year on local waterways, WKBW’s Taylor Epps reports. She also shares water safety tips.
• As we reflect on marine adventures, Spectrum News Buffalo’s Madison Elliott tells us about a historic 119-year-old passenger steamboat that has been docked in Buffalo for several years. A group has been working to restore the SS Columbia in hopes that the vessel will help to tell the story of Sarah Elizabeth Ray, a civil rights activist who made global headlines by helping to desegregate the steamboat.
• Longtime Buffalo artist Ben Perrone lives in a triangular house on Buffalo’s West Side. It’s filled with his artwork, as well as the work of other local artists. Read about this unusual home and check out the collection of interior and exterior photos by The News’ Sharon Cantillon.
• Would you like some kitty love with your coffee? WIVB’s Angelica Morrison visits a café on Niagara Street that aims to “help homeless cats find their furever home.”
