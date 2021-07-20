Good Morning, Buffalo: Canada to open border in August – but will U.S.?

POLITICS

Mayoral candidate Walton left rental in ’18 after landlord accused friend of dealing drugs from house: Buffalo police investigated a complaint in 2018 that a man was suspected of dealing drugs from the Fruit Belt house of Democratic mayoral nominee India Walton, according to police reports and Walton's former landlord. Read more

FOOD & DRINK

Find Flat 12 mushrooms in quiche, pastries and even mushroom coffee: With restaurant sales demolished by closures, urban mushroom farmer Robert Gianadda and his crew decided to expand their reach. After starting a weekly market at Flat 12's Chandler Street location, they started feeding the crowds. Mushroom-ricotta borek pastries, fried oyster mushrooms and more fungus-based ready-to-eat treats were one new tendril of business. Then the mushroom coffee, blending dried ground lion's mane mushrooms with coffee, favored for its medicinal effects. As a result of those and more initiatives, business is up 200% since moving to its current location less than two years ago. Read more