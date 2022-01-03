Good Morning, Buffalo: Canada says Biden electric vehicle tax credit could threaten Buffalo auto plants

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL
Jan. 3, 2022
Canada says Biden electric vehicle tax credit could threaten Buffalo auto plants
To the Biden administration, offering a $12,500 tax credit to people who buy electric vehicles made in America is a common-sense way to "Build Back Better," which is why the measure was included in the massive but stalled bill of the same name.
But to the Canadian government, that tax credit is a violation of a trade treaty – and a direct threat to the future of the Buffalo area's two huge auto plants.
That's because the General Motors Tonawanda Engine Plant makes engines for vehicles assembled in Ingersoll, Ont., and the Ford Stamping Plant in Hamburg makes body parts for vehicles assembled in Oakville, Ont. Canadian officials contend that the tax break could destroy the Canadian auto industry, including those two factories in Ontario – as well as the nearby Buffalo-area plants that supply them.
"What happens if eventually, you're not making those cars in Ingersoll or Oakville?" asked Khawar Nasim, the Canadian consul general in New York, in a recent interview. "Do you think that those jobs are going to remain in New York? Because, you know, the greatest thing that you have there is proximity."
– Jerry Zremski
COVID-19 COVERAGE
Renewed focus on testing as Covid-19 cases surge: Western New York reported almost 13,500 new cases during the week ending Dec. 31 – exceeding the region’s prior case record by more than 50%. With a national test shortage and increased holiday demand, state and local officials say they are working to make testing more available. Read more
Surge in Covid cases forces Health Department to change contacting policy: A county spokesperson said that, due to the high volume of case reports, local and state health department staffers are no longer able to keep individually contacting every Erie County resident who tests positive for the disease. Read more
Pandemic exacerbates struggles of WNY's rural hospitals: Rural hospitals have some of the lowest percentages of available staffed hospital beds in New York. In the five-county Western New York region, just 3% of hospital beds were available in Chautauqua County and only 8% were open in Cattaraugus County, based on a seven-day average of state Health Department data updated Tuesday. Read more
[More: Stay current with Covid-19 in WNY with The News' updated statistics]
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Public corporation created to bring high-speed broadband to all of Erie County: County Executive Mark Poloncarz first announced a $20 million ErieNet initiative in the spring of 2019, with hopes that the full network could be built by the end of 2021. Nearly three years later, there is still no shovel in the ground. Major work is now expected to move forward, thanks to a second windfall of American Rescue Plan money that Erie County will receive this year. Read more
State hits minority construction milestone, but questions of fraud persist: “New York State sets ambitious goals – and my job is to deliver on them,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said, noting the state’s goal for the hiring of minority and woman-owned business enterprises, or MWBEs, is now the highest in the country at 30%. But beyond the hoopla in Albany, the program has seen fraud over the years, a Buffalo News analysis revealed. Read more
Old Fort Niagara project will preserve its most historic buildings: For almost 300 years, Fort Niagara has stood guard over the mouth of the Niagara River in Youngstown. For 2022, the management of the historic site plans nearly $1 million worth of repairs to some of its oldest buildings, including a new cedar roof for the French Castle, the 1726 stone structure regarded as the oldest building in the Great Lakes basin. Read more
Who wants some pot? About half of WNY municipalities will allow marijuana dispensaries to open: Cheektowaga's doing it. So are Buffalo and Niagara Falls, and even the villages of Wilson and Farnham. But you won't be able to buy recreational marijuana in the Town of Lancaster or Village of Williamsville. Read more
Aurora Town Board goes blue for first time in more than 100 years: You know the adage about the only sure things in life are death and taxes? There was one more sure thing in the Town of Aurora: a Republican Town Board. So much for sure things. As of Saturday, Democrats are in the majority – for the first time in 133 years. Read more
North Tonawanda will push for infrastructure in state grant package: Long-range plans for improving conditions in North Tonawanda's downtown area and better connecting it to the Niagara River are expected to be part of a $10 million package of projects to be funded by a recently approved state Downtown Revitalization Grant. Tonawanda Island redevelopment is to be a key factor in the eventual package. Read more
WEATHER
Chilly start to work week: Today will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 20s. Read more
COLUMNS
Sean Kirst: Witness to Buffalo's milling grandeur sees statement, challenge in Great Northern: Henry Baxter represents the third generation of Buffalo engineers to design or repair grain elevators at what once was a booming Great Lakes port. Today, he dreams out loud that the wind-damaged Great Northern elevator might somehow be safely restored, but he wonders if the money is out there to do it – at which point developer Douglas Jemal raises his hand. Read more
Sean Kirst: In your own words – the things you said that said so much: As he does every December, Kirst collected some memorable thoughts and remarks from 12 months worth of columns – from a Josh Allen tribute to "Pancho Billa" to a young woman whose bone marrow saved an infant's life – and put those quotes together as a remembrance of another tumultuous year. Read more
WNY REFRESH
Want to lose weight in the new year? You're not alone. But will you resolve to do so? A recent survey underwritten by Nutrisystem reports that weight loss is by far and away the front-runner for 2022 New Year’s resolutions. Most blamed the pandemic and mindless eating for reshaping habits and adding more flab to their bodies. How many will resolve to do something about it as the new year begins? It doesn't look pretty. Read more
'Exercise snacking': A healthy way to provide an energy boost in the new year: Looking to drop a few pounds or boost your level of physical activity in the new year? Resolve to do more "exercise snacking." It is an easy way to incorporate short bursts of activity into your day and combat the negative effects of too much sitting. Read more
BILLS
Full coverage: Buffalo Bills run their way past Atlanta Falcons, 29-15: The Bills defeated the Falcons on Sunday, and clinched a playoff berth. Our complete coverage of the game can be found here. Read more
SABRES
Don Granato returns from Covid protocol to take his spot behind Sabres' bench: In case you missed it on Saturday, Granato, who entered Covid-19 protocol on Sunday, Dec. 26, returned to the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday during the 4-3 overtime loss to the Boston Bruins in TD Garden. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• Selections from Mark Mulville and Harry Scull Jr. round out the News photographers’ series of favorite photos of 2021. In addition, staff cartoonist Adam Zyglis shares his best work from the year.
• Turning our attention to 2022, News reporters offer a look at topics to follow in the year ahead as well as storylines worth watching across the Buffalo Niagara business community. And in case you missed it, check out Sharon Cantillon’s photo gallery from the New Year’s Eve ball drop in downtown Buffalo.
• The North Tonawanda Common Council has declared the city's last known public hitching post a local landmark. The stone post was removed from its Goundry Street site for preservation work in 2019, and is expected to be returned to its original location in the spring of 2022. The post, between the curb and the sidewalk, was the last of what was once a long line of posts people used to tie up their horses in the 19th century.
• Browse real estate transactions, listed by municipality, from Erie County for the week ending Nov. 12.
