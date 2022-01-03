Good Morning, Buffalo: Canada says Biden electric vehicle tax credit could threaten Buffalo auto plants

State hits minority construction milestone, but questions of fraud persist: “New York State sets ambitious goals – and my job is to deliver on them,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said, noting the state’s goal for the hiring of minority and woman-owned business enterprises, or MWBEs, is now the highest in the country at 30%. But beyond the hoopla in Albany, the program has seen fraud over the years, a Buffalo News analysis revealed. Read more

Old Fort Niagara project will preserve its most historic buildings: For almost 300 years, Fort Niagara has stood guard over the mouth of the Niagara River in Youngstown. For 2022, the management of the historic site plans nearly $1 million worth of repairs to some of its oldest buildings, including a new cedar roof for the French Castle, the 1726 stone structure regarded as the oldest building in the Great Lakes basin. Read more