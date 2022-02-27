Good Morning, Buffalo: Canada loosens border testing requirement

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL
Feb. 27, 2022
Canada is changing testing rules. Border crossers are still unhappy
Canada is set to ease its border entry requirements next week but not by enough to satisfy advocates of more openness on both sides of the border.
As of 12:01 a.m. Monday, people entering Canada will no longer have to present proof of a negative PCR test for Covid-19. Instead, they will have to prove that they've passed a rapid antigen test – like the kind being handed out free by the U.S. government.
“It is time to adjust our approach," Canadian Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos told reporters in Ottawa last week.
The move means a trip to Canada will suddenly be cheaper for people in the Buffalo area. Whereas the more reliable PCR tests can cost more than $100 each, Americans in recent weeks have been able to request free antigen tests to be sent to their homes through a United States Postal Service website.
No more vaccine mandate for KeyBank Center, mask mandate lifted for Erie County buildings: On Saturday, a day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance on Covid-19 measures, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced his decision to lift the two mandates. Soon even masks in New York State schools may be a thing of the past. Read more
The latest statistics: Covid-19 numbers from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from the New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more
McKinley plan to resume in-person classes stresses security to 'create safe environment': The plan to re-open McKinley High School to in-person classes will include hand-held metal detectors and extra police presence among other strict security protocols as students begin to return Tuesday. District officials on Saturday released the details of what they called the high school's "culture reset plan." Read more
Buffalo's worried Ukrainian community rallies to support home country: More than 100 people crowded the library room at the Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center on Genesee Street on Saturday looking for ways to help the Ukrainian people, who are fighting for their country after Russian troops invaded Thursday. “I hate the fact that I'm not there, because I do want to be there to help,” said Tetiana Zelinska-Ketteman, who was born in Ukraine but now lives in Buffalo. Read more
Brazen fraud or playing by the rules? How a pharma rep made millions marketing medical cream for $27,000 a tube: Federal prosecutors say Michael W. Luehrsen, a former Clarence resident, generated more than $10 million in wrongful insurance reimbursements. Luehrsen sold non-narcotic creams for scars, wounds and pain that cost insurers an average of $14,000 a tube. Read more
Problem gambling on the rise as sports betting explodes in New York: New York State's legalization of sports betting on mobile devices is a big hit. In the first seven weeks, the state pocketed $91 million with its 51% tax on the gross revenues of the companies that operate the betting sites. More than $2 billion was wagered during that period. But figures and anecdotal evidence also show that the number of people seeking help for problem gambling has spiked, too. Read more
As jury selection looms, accused killer of youth football coach rejects plea deal: Jason L. Washington Jr. faces the potential of 80 years to life in prison if convicted of killing a Buffalo youth football coach and shooting a 20-year-old in the summer of 2019. Washington, who was 17 at the time of the violent attack, rejected a plea offer from prosecutors that would have had him spend 25 years behind bars. Read more
Erie County DA lets pot sticker shops be, even as other authorities crack down
Stores that sell stickers, T-shirts or other tchotchkes for high prices and give the customer "free" marijuana as part of the transaction are coming under growing scrutiny from law enforcement, regulators and local officials.
Cheektowaga police have raided two such stores in recent weeks. The Sheriff's Office is investigating similar operations in Niagara County. And the Amherst Building Department soon will look into whether the stores violate town building or zoning codes.
But Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn said he doesn't believe marijuana "gifting" is a crime, and officials in Buffalo, as well, so far have not investigated a sticker shop in South Buffalo.
Be prepared for blowing snow: Although only 1 to 3 inches of snow is expected today, winds between 20 and 25 mph – and gusts up to 45 mph – will lead to poor visibility, WIVB forecasts. Read more
Despite long odds, New York Republicans exude optimism on convention eve: Rep. Lee Zeldin is the GOP candidate for governor expected to leave the convention as its endorsed candidate. But with Harry J. Wilson’s last-minute entrance into the contest, the specter of a rare Republican primary for governor is bound to dominate the conclave at the Garden City Hotel in Garden City, but not detract from a new sense of optimism. Read more
Republican congressional candidate – and anti-mandate attorney – was once in favor of Covid shutdowns: Todd J. Aldinger is running for Congress after building a track record as a lawyer fighting Covid-19 restrictions – but two years ago, he argued: "Shut it all down." Read more
OC Ken Dorsey steps into a great situation with great expectations: The latest in our series of questions facing the Bills asks: Does Dorsey have giant shoes to fill? Or is he taking the wheel of the NFL equivalent of a Formula 1 Mercedes? Read more
Mattias Samuelsson learning how to be a consistent physical presence: Samuelsson had one of his best performances of his 15 NHL appearances so far during Friday night's loss in St. Louis. The young defenseman has had to make adjustments to the speed and skill of the NHL. He's still learning when to use his body. Lance Lysowski has the story on Samuelsson's development from Dallas. Read more
Power rankings: The Sabres moved in the wrong direction, but they're still ahead of some of the league's worst teams in Mike Harrington's latest NHL power rankings. Read more
• Yes, there has been a lot of snow to shovel this winter. In fact, as of Friday, Buffalo tops the list of snowiest large cities in the nation by 9 inches, Barbara O'Brien and Harold McNeil report.
• In this week’s Buffalo Next cover story, Natalie Brophy takes a look at what could be Buffalo Niagara’s next startup hit: Top Seedz in Cheektowaga. The company, which makes artisan crackers and seeds, won the $1 million prize in last year's 43North startup competition.
• Browse real estate transactions, listed by municipality, from Erie County for the week ending Jan. 7.
