Good Morning, Buffalo: Canada loosens border testing requirement

Brazen fraud or playing by the rules? How a pharma rep made millions marketing medical cream for $27,000 a tube: Federal prosecutors say Michael W. Luehrsen, a former Clarence resident, generated more than $10 million in wrongful insurance reimbursements. Luehrsen sold non-narcotic creams for scars, wounds and pain that cost insurers an average of $14,000 a tube. Read more

Problem gambling on the rise as sports betting explodes in New York: New York State's legalization of sports betting on mobile devices is a big hit. In the first seven weeks, the state pocketed $91 million with its 51% tax on the gross revenues of the companies that operate the betting sites. More than $2 billion was wagered during that period. But figures and anecdotal evidence also show that the number of people seeking help for problem gambling has spiked, too. Read more