Good Morning, Buffalo: Canada eases re-entry restrictions, just as fears spread about a new variant

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
Nov. 30, 2021
Canada eases re-entry restrictions, just as fears spread about a new variant
The Canadian government beginning today will make it easier – and cheaper – for its residents to make short trips to the United States.
Canadians can cross the border and return home within 72 hours without showing proof of a recent, negative Covid-19 test.
But with the potentially deadly Omicron variant looming, it’s not clear how long this rule change will last.
Buffalo Niagara business owners, nonprofit operators and elected officials welcome the boost in tourism they expect will come with the lifting of the costly, onerous testing requirement.
But this policy change comes just hours after Ontario officials on Sunday announced the discovery of Omicron in the province.
While we don’t know how dangerous this variant is or how effectively Covid-19 vaccines prevent its spread, its arrival in North America raises the chance that Canada could again act to tighten up the border.
– Stephen T. Watson and Samantha Christmann
MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE
Hochul focuses on Covid-19 defenses in the face of a new variant and fears of a winter surge: New York officials are preparing for a double Covid-19 whammy: a winter surge in cases made worse – but nobody knows how much worse – by the new Omicron variant. But Gov. Kathy Hochul sought to assure New Yorkers, in the face of rising Covid-19 cases and troublesome hospitalization rates in upstate regions, including Western New York, that the state will respond to the problem without, she believes, engaging in another round of mass societal shutdowns. Read more
Test-to-stay Covid-19 program going in Grand Island schools as officials demand statewide action: News that Erie County will pilot a test-to-stay program in the Grand Island School District comes as a relief to many people who say that the current quarantine rules for unvaccinated students are too restrictive. In fact, 38 school superintendents in Erie and Niagara counties have asked Gov. Hochul to implement a test-to-stay program across the entire state. Read more
Chris Jacobs thinks vaccines are safe and effective – but he’s fighting back against mandates: Rep. Chris Jacobs is fully vaccinated and fully supportive of other people getting vaccinated against Covid-19. But the Orchard Park Republican is taking a strong stand against government mandates forcing people to do so. Read more
Catholic Health System to limit hospital visitation amid Covid-19 surge: Patients will generally be limited to one visitor at a time during reduced hours, beginning Wednesday. Read more
[More: Stay current with Covid-19 in WNY with The News' updated maps and statistics]
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Higgins casts doubt on downtown stadium: Some city officials want the new Buffalo Bills stadium to be located downtown, but one of the region's most influential voices on such issues – Rep. Brian Higgins – worries that building the facility there wouldn't be worth the extra cost. Read more
With huge year-end surplus, some Erie County legislators make another push to cut property taxes: The Republican-supported minority caucus is making a push this week to amend County Executive Mark Poloncarz's proposed budget so that the property tax levy would be cut by 7%. Read more
Projects in Buffalo, North Tonawanda get $10M boosts from state: Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin visited Buffalo Monday with some good news and a couple of checks. Out of more than 91 applicants, Buffalo and North Tonawanda have been awarded $10 million each from New York State's Downtown Revitalization Initiative, a program that aims to transform downtown neighborhoods statewide. Read more
Unlicensed bounty hunter pleads guilty to 10 misdemeanors: Dennis J. White was one of two bounty hunters who entered two apartments in the Seneca Babcock neighborhood in January looking for a man who skipped bail in Pennsylvania. On Monday, he pleaded guilty to 10 misdemeanors, including trespassing, menacing and child endangerment. Read more
WEATHER
Don Paul: More snow, then a little moderation: Light snow will overspread at least parts of the region into this morning, and there may be just enough to produce some slick spots for the morning commute, writes Don Paul. Read more
FOOD & DRINK
There’s a fix, but is it worth it for loud Buffalo restaurants to address the noise? A growing group of local restaurateurs have spent $1,000 to $3,000 to sonically tune their dining rooms, and have rave reviews for the results. But most restaurant owners aren’t convinced it’s worth the investment. Read more
NEW BUFFALO
Douglas Jemal seeks to take control of Seneca One underground garage from city: The developer who owns the downtown complex and is spending more than $150 million to redevelop it is asking the city to transfer ownership of the underground garage to his company six months earlier than planned. Read more
POLITICS
Tom Suozzi enters Democratic field for governor of New York: Rep. Tom Suozzi is no stranger to Buffalo. He did well in Erie County in his unsuccessful Democratic primary campaign for governor in 2006, and just last month stumped for Mayor Byron Brown. Now he looks to the region for support again as he launches another gubernatorial effort, charting a moderate course in a sea of progressive Democrats. Read more
BILLS
Bills roundtable: White's injury, biggest concern, surprise contributor, Allen passing record: With Monday's showdown against the New England Patriots looming for the Buffalo Bills, News Bills writers Jay Skurski, Katherine Fitzgerald, Mark Gaughan and Jason Wolf weigh in on some of the key issues facing the team. Read more
SABRES
Observations: Brett Murray's first NHL goal a bright spot in dismal loss to Kraken: There wasn't much to like Monday night in KeyBank Center as the expansion Seattle Kraken dumped the Buffalo Sabres for the second time this season. Read more
Sabres Notebook: Alex Tuch hits practice ice, relives suite night with The Dominator: Tuch shined on Monday as he joined his teammates on the ice for the first time, taking part in their morning skate in a noncontact role prior to the game against Seattle. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• Home movies that were filmed by the owner of a South Buffalo clothing store generations ago are shedding a nostalgic spotlight on Western New York. WGRZ’s Dave McKinley says Paul Kimaid produced 122 movies in the 1940s and '50s that showcased everything from family gatherings to community events. His grandson has created a YouTube channel to preserve and share these cinematic nuggets.
• The hectic holiday season can leave many of us feeling a bit overwhelmed. The Challenger shares tips from local mental health counselors that might help ease the stress. One suggestion: Avoid procrastination by tackling holiday tasks before looming deadlines have a chance to fuel anxiety.
• Can an Airbnb have a detrimental impact on a residential neighborhood? Spectrum News’ Viktoria Hallikaar examines the question in a report about a community dispute in Niagara Falls.
• An acclaimed writer with local ties was born 186 years ago today. Mark Twain, whose real name was Samuel Langhorne Clemens, moved to Buffalo in 1869 where he lived and worked for a few years. Some of his novels have become classics, and many of his quotes are often evoked. Check out this YouTube video that highlights 36 of his most famous quips. They include: “Never argue with a fool, onlookers may not be able to tell the difference.”