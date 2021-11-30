Good Morning, Buffalo: Canada eases re-entry restrictions, just as fears spread about a new variant

MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE

Hochul focuses on Covid-19 defenses in the face of a new variant and fears of a winter surge: New York officials are preparing for a double Covid-19 whammy: a winter surge in cases made worse – but nobody knows how much worse – by the new Omicron variant. But Gov. Kathy Hochul sought to assure New Yorkers, in the face of rising Covid-19 cases and troublesome hospitalization rates in upstate regions, including Western New York, that the state will respond to the problem without, she believes, engaging in another round of mass societal shutdowns. Read more