Good Morning, Buffalo: Can we feel safe and protected in houses of worship?

March 27, 2021
Can we feel safe and protected in houses of worship?
In the season of Easter, Passover and Ramadan, people will be joining together for worship.
But while Covid-19 spread is far down from late fall and winter, the virus isn’t gone. What, then, are the most vulnerable activities inside a place of worship? We explore that question – and how to stay safe – in this week's "Pandemic Lessons."
Dr. Sharon Nachman, chief of pediatric infectious diseases at Stony Brook Children’s Hospital, is one of the medical professionals who provided insights for the story. Among her chief concerns? Singing, because it releases more aerosols – the microscopic particles that can carry coronavirus from an infected person.
"If I’m singing, arms raised, top of my lungs, obviously that air will pass further," Nachman said, adding that a choir packed shoulder to shoulder – even in a larger room – could be "an issue for them as much as for the audience."
Another area of caution is any practice that involves multiple people touching the same object in short time frames. "It's going to be impossible to keep that object clean," Nachman said. "You can’t keep up with the hand sanitizing."
Is it possible to attend a church, synagogue, temple or mosque safely? Yes – with certain precautions in mind.
And vaccination helps above all. "Where there is a volume of people that you don't immediately know, attending in the same room or same building," Nachman said, "vaccination to protect yourself is critical."
More infectious California variant of Covid-19 virus found in Erie County: Five Erie County residents who tested positive for Covid-19 in January had a "California variant" that health officials say is more transmissible, the Erie County Health Department said Friday. Health officials said they expect to do more genetic sequencing to determine whether more transmissible variants of the virus are keeping the number of cases and hospitalizations in the region from continuing to decline. Read more
Sabres to host fans for four more games, accept vaccinations in lieu of testing: To qualify as "fully vaccinated," fans will need to have received their second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna Covid-19 vaccine or the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Covid-19 vaccine at least 14 days prior to the date of the game. Read more
Mars rover made safe landing with right stuff from Western New York companies: Moog Inc. and Cobham Mission Systems watched intently as the Perseverance rover landed on Mars last month. Both local companies provided parts and technology for the mission, continuing a long tradition of Western New York serving the nation's space program. Read more
Five fatal overdoses in 24 hours linked to fentanyl-laced cocaine: The Erie County Health Department noted that of the 15 confirmed opioid-related overdose deaths so far in 2021, seven deaths involved cocaine. An additional 70 cases are pending toxicology results, health officials said. Read more
Buffalo's police recommendations 'barely move the needle,' critics say: A panel appointed by Mayor Byron Brown gave more weight to what the Buffalo Police Department told them than concerns raised by the public, critics of new police reform recommendations said Friday. "The people of Buffalo deserve better," a member of the Buffalo Police Advisory Board said. Read more
Ellicott opens new downtown Tim Hortons and apartments: The two-story building at 474 Michigan, at William Street, sits in the middle of the African American Heritage Corridor, in the shadow of the commemorative arch over the street. The new doughnut and coffee shop takes up the first floor, with three large market-rate apartments occupying the upstairs. Read more
New community center at City Mission offers array of services in one place: An on-site medical clinic. Mental health care resources. A place to find gently used clothing. The City Mission has just opened the Alfiero Family Center of Hope and Promise, a 75,000-square-foot facility at 100 E. Tupper St., which offers an array of services to people experiencing homelessness or in danger of experiencing homelessness. Read more
Move-in week for Canalside carousel: A 1924 carousel's refurbished steel frame with decorative rounding boards and jeweled panels is now set up inside the new roundhouse on Canalside's Central Wharf. A grandson of the man who bought the carousel from Spillman Engineering in North Tonawanda 97 years ago was on hand to see it. He recalled how the amusement machine once sat in storage under his family's house in Houghs Neck, Mass. Read more
Don Paul: High winds exit, 50-50 weekend follows: Saturday will be the nicer day of the weekend, with a mix of clouds and sun, light winds and temperatures recovering to the low to mid-50s, which is a little above average, Paul writes. Read more
What it's like to make an in-person visit to 5 Buffalo art galleries: Art doesn't stop resonating in a pandemic. Nancy Parisi's in-person trips to the Burchfield Penney, Albright-Knox Northland, Buffalo Arts Studio, CEPA Gallery and UB's Anderson Gallery all felt safe, and The News contributor has several tips for gallerygoers, plus the basics on what's featured at each. Read more
Analysis: Delay in final New York pot deal opens door to flurry of last-minute lobbying: "My understanding is, especially given all the drama in Albanyland … it wouldn’t surprise me that dynamics outside of cannabis are coming into play a little," said Melissa Moore, New York State director of the Drug Policy Alliance. Read more
Party strategies surface in petition filings; sheriff and mayor races feature crowded fields: Friday was the last day to file designating petitions for all of the 2021 local races in Erie County, and some offices have no dearth of candidates. The petitions reveal crowded fields in two top-tier contests: mayor of Buffalo and Erie County sheriff. Read more
Maziarz won't run for Newfane supervisor, but backs man who will: Former State Sen. George D. Maziarz, once the king of GOP politics in Niagara County, did not follow through on his previously stated intention to run for supervisor. He didn't file a nominating petition this week, but he is backing Troy D. Barnes, a town councilman, for the supervisor post against the endorsed GOP candidate, John Syracuse. Read more
Bills Mailbag: Evaluating who might be available late in the first round: Are there any edge rushers that could be under the radar? Jay Skurski answers that question at the top of this week's mailbag, which also includes questions on Christian Wade's status, if the Bills should draft a running back in the first round or not, the latest on Isaiah Hodgins and more. Read more
Bills bring in a returner: The Bills added a depth wide receiver and kick returner Friday in signing Brandon Powell, a free agent from the Atlanta Falcons. Read more
In dealing Eric Staal to Habs, Kevyn Adams makes first big pre-deadline move: Eric Staal was traded Friday, the day after the Sabres' losing streak reached 16 games. Read more
Notebook: Don Granato and Matt Ellis will be back behind the Sabres' bench in Boston Saturday afternoon, a sigh of relief after the two were cleared out of Covid protocol Friday and made their way to Boston from Pittsburgh. While the coaches are returning, Okposo said he was "alarmed" about his neck injury. Saturday's notebook has more. Read more
• The two highest-rated NCAA Tournament games in Western New York last week had one team in common: Syracuse. Buddy Boeheim and the Orange return to the court to take on Houston tonight at 9:55 – actually a desirable time in TV, Alan Pergament writes – on TBS.
• Lusaka, a Buffalo Zoo lion, gave birth to two cubs on March 7, coincidentally also the birthday of their father, Tiberius, Maki Becker reports. While the cubs are not yet ready for public viewing, the zoo recommends following on social media to learn when they'll debut.
• Sidewalk Labs, an urban innovation company, examined the fallout of a 2017 measure in Buffalo that allowed developers to reduce parking requirements on projects. See how both mixed-use and single-use developers responded in Eric Jaffe's thorough piece.
• Buffalo's bulk trash collection is back to its biannual schedule in 2021, with the spring dates announced for the city's nine Common Council districts. Deidre Williams shares the info.
