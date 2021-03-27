Good Morning, Buffalo: Can we feel safe and protected in houses of worship?

COMPILED BY BEN TSUJIMOTO

March 27, 2021

Can we feel safe and protected in houses of worship?

In the season of Easter, Passover and Ramadan, people will be joining together for worship.

But while Covid-19 spread is far down from late fall and winter, the virus isn’t gone. What, then, are the most vulnerable activities inside a place of worship? We explore that question – and how to stay safe – in this week's "Pandemic Lessons."

Dr. Sharon Nachman, chief of pediatric infectious diseases at Stony Brook Children’s Hospital, is one of the medical professionals who provided insights for the story. Among her chief concerns? Singing, because it releases more aerosols – the microscopic particles that can carry coronavirus from an infected person.

"If I’m singing, arms raised, top of my lungs, obviously that air will pass further," Nachman said, adding that a choir packed shoulder to shoulder – even in a larger room – could be "an issue for them as much as for the audience."