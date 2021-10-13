Good Morning, Buffalo: Can Byron Brown count on Masten District's support?

Grilling season isn't over yet! Join Brad Rowell of The Grange Community Kitchen & West Rose Restaurant for the last Dig In, Buffalo episode of the season as he makes lamb meatballs with a fresh herb salad and grilled peppers from Root Down Farm. Get the full recipe for your fall feasting pleasure >>

Two phases, vax requirements planned for reopening of U.S. side of Canadian border

After more than 19 months, the U.S. side of the Canadian border will finally reopen to vaccinated travelers in early November, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer and Rep. Brian Higgins said Tuesday after conferring with Biden administration officials.

The Biden administration – the target of ire from cross-border families and angry ads aimed at forcing the reopening – spelled out the basics of the reopening on a conference call with reporters.