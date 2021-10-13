Good Morning, Buffalo: Can Byron Brown count on Masten District's support?

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
Oct. 13, 2021
Masten still a Byron Brown stronghold, but voters' desire for change cuts into his support
Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown was dealt a stunning defeat in the June primary, but it was no surprise the four-term incumbent carried the Masten District.
Brown can count on Masten. It’s where he lives with his family and once served as a Common Council member.
But his margin of victory there – 55% to 41% – over challenger India Walton was notable because he has had much larger victories in the past.
A recent late-morning stroll on Fillmore Avenue, an afternoon drive on Deerfield Avenue and conversations with clergy and others provided a glimpse of what’s on the minds of Masten voters.
Here’s a hint: Brown still can count on Masten’s support in the Nov. 2 election, but will it be enough?
– Deidre Williams
Two phases, vax requirements planned for reopening of U.S. side of Canadian border
After more than 19 months, the U.S. side of the Canadian border will finally reopen to vaccinated travelers in early November, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer and Rep. Brian Higgins said Tuesday after conferring with Biden administration officials.
The Biden administration – the target of ire from cross-border families and angry ads aimed at forcing the reopening – spelled out the basics of the reopening on a conference call with reporters.
They said the first phase of the reopening will begin in early November, when fully vaccinated Canadians and Mexicans with proper travel documentation will be allowed to cross U.S. land borders for nonessential reasons, such as family visits and tourism. There will be no testing requirement for Canadians entering the U.S., even though Canada requires vaccinated Americans to show proof of a negative Covid-19 test taken within 72 hours of their arrival in Canada.
The second phase of the reopening will begin in January 2022, when all travelers across U.S. land borders – even those who are traveling for essential reasons – will be required to be vaccinated. Currently, business travelers such as truck drivers can drive into the U.S. even if they are not vaccinated because they are considered essential travelers.
"This phased approach will provide ample time for essential travelers such as truckers and others to get vaccinated, enabling a smooth transition to this new system," a senior White House official said.
– Jerry Zremski
The Buffalo Bills will be playing a lot of Cover Three defense on Monday night, a typical look to slow down the Tennessee Titans and star running back Derrick Henry. The Bills play a lot of Cover Three anyway, Mark Gaughan says, so at least they are accustomed to the ways an opponent tries to beat that defensive scheme.
Judge keeps religious exemption option open to New York health workers refusing vaccine: A federal judge issued a preliminary injunction Tuesday to keep intact his previous ruling that health care workers must be given a pass on the state's Covid-19 vaccine mandate if they claim a religious objection to the drug. The closely watched ruling, with potential impacts on other states depending on the final outcome, is destined to be appealed in higher courts in a battle over religious beliefs versus public health needs. Read more
[More: Stay current with Covid-19 in WNY with The News' updated maps and statistics]
Erie County shelves new convention center in favor of facelift
If the convention center business isn't going to be back to pre-pandemic levels for at least three more years, does it make sense to still push for a new Buffalo convention center?
Nope, says Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz.
Instead, he has plans to make the existing convention center as good-looking as possible, putting a modern face on old convention center bones.
"Those who come from outside the area, I think they'll look at this facility and be, 'Wow! This is the new Buffalo. Buffalo is back.' "
– Sandra Tan
Funds approved for music pavilion on Outer Harbor: Barring any legal setbacks, construction and landscape work could soon start on a plan to convert 8 acres into an events and concert space. Read more
Buffalo man pleads guilty to federal rioting charge for setting City Hall fire: Courtland Renford had initially been charged with an uncommon federal arson charge in connection with a May 2020 protest. His plea is part of an agreement that will allow his attorney to argue for a sentence that's shorter than what's recommended in federal sentencing guidelines. Read more
USA Niagara hires Destination Niagara to manage Falls convention center, Old Falls Street: The Conference & Event Center Niagara Falls will now be operated by the county’s lead tourism marketing agency, following the lead of similar facilities in Buffalo and Rochester. Read more
Erik Brady: Jessica Winter’s new book joins the great novels set in Western New York: Winter’s new novel, "The Fourth Child," is first-rate and should be placed “on the top shelf of Buff Lit,” Brady writes. He adds that the characters in this dark tale have thoughts about Buffalo. Lots of them. Read more
Healy-Case ends Erie County sheriff campaign, backs Beaty
Karen Healy-Case, a retired Buffalo Police Department lieutenant, occupied a unique position in this year's race for Erie County sheriff after first winning the GOP endorsement and then losing the primary to John Garcia, another BPD retiree.
Healy-Case continued on the Conservative line, introducing the potential for diffusing the Republican/Conservative vote against two other candidates – Democrat Kim Beaty and independent Ted DiNoto. Republican and Conservative leaders were less than pleased, especially after Healy-Case said she would participate in a League of Women Voters debate on Wednesday night.
Now, Healy-Case says she will forgo the debate and end all campaigning. But she is not endorsing Garcia, a fellow Republican. Instead she backs Democrat Beaty as the "most qualified."
– Robert J. McCarthy
Position grades: Bills offense rolling up record numbers through 5 games: The Bills’ 172 points is the most in team history after five games. Buffalo has scored 35 or more points in four consecutive games and in seven of the last eight games. Read more
Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame: Kyle Williams' leadership helped lay foundation for Bills' current success: According to the Bills, Williams ranked fifth in team history when he retired in 2018 with 610 tackles. He also still holds a team record with 48.5 sacks by a defensive tackle. A six-time Pro Bowl participant, Williams was also named a second-team Associated Press All-Pro for the 2010 season. Read more
Sabres preview: Don Granato's drive to build a winner; No, they're not tanking: The Buffalo Sabres open the 2021-22 NHL season on Thursday against Montreal at KeyBank Center. Little is expected of the Sabres, who have not made the playoffs in a decade, but they remain undaunted. Read more about the team in our annual season preview special section.
• If you’ve filled your tank in recent days, you know gas prices continue to increase. WGRZ shares data from AAA showing that the average price in the Buffalo area jumped by eight cents since last week to $3.31 per gallon. Last year at this time, the statewide average was $2.26.
• Exercise is an effective way to help young people recover from concussions, according to a new study by local researchers. WBFO’s Mike Desmond says the new findings suggest that monitored exercise such as running or swimming can be more effective than traditional treatments that had concussion victims rest in darkened rooms for days.
• You might say it’s a college club that’s creating a literal buzz at the University at Buffalo. The UB Bees is an organization that promotes sustainability and science through beekeeping activities. The club tends to six thriving beehives on the North Campus. Jack Porcari talks with the group’s director in this feature for the Spectrum, UB’s student-run newspaper.
• A woman who was born 60 years ago in a Lackawanna orphanage has been on a research mission to find her biological father. Spectrum News’ Viktoria Hallikaar reports that AnneMarie Duggan has spent hours searching old records at the Buffalo and Erie County Public Library in hopes of unlocking one key to her past.