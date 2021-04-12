Good Morning, Buffalo: Campus clinics race to vaccinate students before they head home for summer

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL
April 12, 2021
Colleges working to vaccinate students before semester ends
Now that the Covid-19 vaccine is open to people ages 16 and older, colleges are working hard to get students vaccinated before the semester comes to a close. And instead of leaving students to hunt down their own doses at sites scattered across the state, schools are bringing the shots to them with vaccine clinics on campus.
Schools have been preparing for months, working with state and local agencies and getting systems, staff and technology in place to make vaccines available on campus as soon as the state allowed.
They are hoping that the vaccination blitzes will allow students to resume full in-person instruction by the fall, while also protecting communities as students head back home for the summer. In addition to the convenience factor, bringing vaccines to where students are removes such barriers as lack of transportation and keeps students from having to compete with the community at large for their shots, school officials said.
– Samantha Christmann
Citing surges among youth, Erie County urges caution in returning to in-person learning: The state Education Department on Friday gave clearance for many schools to return more students to in-person classes by reducing the social distancing between them to 3 feet in areas with lower transmission rates. But over the weekend, Erie County raised a red flag for local school districts, citing the significantly higher rate of transmission, particularly among school-age children and young adults. Read more
People separated by U.S.-Canada border say 'Families are Essential': A small crowd turned out Sunday near the foot of the Peace Bridge to protest border rules that have prevented them from seeing family and friends on the Canadian side. Despite a new emergency stay-at-home order issued Thursday by the Ontario government, an organizer said a much larger group protested on the other side of the bridge. Read more
Stimulus money for schools is a gusher in Buffalo. Not so much in the suburbs: Orchard Park, for example, will receive $282 per student. Williamsville will get $327 per student. Lackawanna and Buffalo will each get more than $7,500 per student. That’s because the federal government is distributing the American Rescue Plan money using the same formula it uses to distribute anti-poverty Title I aid for schools every year. Read more
Judge's dangerous encounter with train astonishes those who know him: Known outside the courtroom for his lively and outrageous sense of humor, his pranks at social gatherings, an infectious, high-pitched laugh and his devotion to his wife and four children, John L. Michalski was the last person his friends expected to lie down in front of a slow-moving freight train, they told The Buffalo News. Read more
Shootings are up in Buffalo. But unsolved cases are leading some to arm themselves: Through the end of March of this year, only five of the 63 shootings in the city that took place in the first three months were solved, according to Buffalo Police Department data released earlier this month. Unsolved shootings, according to experts who study the subject, harm communities on multiple levels. Read more
Common Council wants its own attorney, not just one appointed by administration: Lawmakers say an independent attorney would alleviate confidentiality concerns that Buffalo members have about relying on attorneys who are formally part of the administration, particularly on issues in which the Council and administration may be at odds. Read more
Niagara Falls hopes to erect Harriet Tubman statue – 6 years after getting funds: State parks officials sent the city more than $200,000 to erect the statue of Tubman. But the statue has never been built, or even designed, and at the end of last year, the grant expired. Mayor Robert M. Restaino persuaded Albany to extend the funding for another year, and the City Council is to vote Wednesday on spending $67,000 to cover the local match. Read more
More rain: Intermittent showers are expected again, with a high around 60 today, according to WGRZ’s forecast. Read more
NFL draft preview: Offensive tackle depth could benefit Bills: The demand for a tackle late in the first round might benefit the Bills, by presenting them with a trade-down opportunity. The glut of tackles who will go in the second and third rounds will push other prospects down, also helping Buffalo. Read more
Taylor Hall to Boston: In a late -night move on the eve of the NHL trade deadline, the Sabres moved Taylor Hall and Curtis Lazar to the Boston Bruins for Anders Bjork and a second-round pick, giving them 10 picks in the 2021 draft. The next question is who else might get dealt before the 3 p.m. deadline. Read more
Mike Harrington: Kevyn Adams gets underwhelming return in late-night Taylor Hall deal: "That's the best Adams could do with hours remaining before the deadline? That feels like a panic move," writes Mike Harrington. Read more
Observations: Sabres' belief, confidence growing after tumultuous stretch: All that transpired in the final 3:03 of a 5-3 comeback win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday was the latest significant sign that confidence and belief have returned for the Sabres, writes Lance Lysowski. Read more
• You could say Barry Gluckstein is Buffalo’s own pinball wizard. The owner of Pocketeer Billiards and Sports Bar in Cheektowaga is talented at not only playing but also repairing the dozens of pinball machines in his collection, WKBW’s Mike Randall reports.
• “If you’re even mildly aware of craft beer, you can probably rattle off the various go-to spots to get it around Western New York,” writes Step Out Buffalo’s Brett Llenos Smith. However, there are some lesser-known places for craft beer that deserve your patronage, he notes.
• The Pierce-Arrow Museum reopened to the public Saturday. While that is exciting news in itself, the museum dedicated to the area’s transportation history is also planning to expand, its founder and executive director, James T. Sandoro, told WIVB.
• You know the saying – April showers bring May flowers. In that spirit, we share WGRZ’s “2 the Garden” segment, where Jackie Albarella explains how to properly trim back ornamental grasses in preparation for new growth.
