Good Morning, Buffalo: Campus clinics race to vaccinate students before they head home for summer

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Stimulus money for schools is a gusher in Buffalo. Not so much in the suburbs: Orchard Park, for example, will receive $282 per student. Williamsville will get $327 per student. Lackawanna and Buffalo will each get more than $7,500 per student. That’s because the federal government is distributing the American Rescue Plan money using the same formula it uses to distribute anti-poverty Title I aid for schools every year. Read more

Judge's dangerous encounter with train astonishes those who know him: Known outside the courtroom for his lively and outrageous sense of humor, his pranks at social gatherings, an infectious, high-pitched laugh and his devotion to his wife and four children, John L. Michalski was the last person his friends expected to lie down in front of a slow-moving freight train, they told The Buffalo News. Read more