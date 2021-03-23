Good Morning, Buffalo: Campaigns target Covid-19 vaccine hesitancy among Blacks, but access remains an issue

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
March 23, 2021
Campaigns target Covid-19 vaccine hesitancy among Blacks, but access remains an issue
Health experts say that reaching 75% to 80% herd immunity from the Covid-19 pandemic is vital to stopping the disease from spreading and saving lives.
But for minority communities that have been hit harder by the Covid-19 virus than whites, Black and brown people are getting vaccinated at a lower rate in Western New York and across the state.
Whether the reason is uncertainty about the vaccine’s side effects (long term and short term); ingrained fear based on a history of medical atrocities on Black, Hispanic and Native American peoples; vaccine availability or access to vaccination sites, the numbers show the groups are lagging in immunizations.
But initiatives are underway to coax people, remove the fear and bring the vaccines to where they live.
Vaccine pop-up sites are being held at community centers and places of worship. Physicians, academics and other community leaders are hosting virtual discussions to educate minorities and remove the fear of and myths about the vaccine. And national public health campaigns focused on the vaccine development process are underway to persuade Black Americans to get the vaccine.
New Yorkers 50 and over eligible for vaccine: The number of people eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine is increasing to include anyone 50 years old and older as of today. But even as Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo made more New Yorkers eligible, the state actually sent fewer doses of vaccines to Western New York this week than in either of the past two weeks. Read more
Niagara County will allow 3 feet social distancing in schools, if New York lets it: The Niagara County Health Department has come out in favor of new guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that allow school districts to sit students 3 feet apart in the classroom, rather than the pandemic standard 6 feet. Read more
Watch now: Buffalo police bodycam video shows officers shove protestor Martin Gugino: "Push him back," at least two officers yelled before Gugino was shoved backwards last June in front of City Hall. The new details were revealed as The Buffalo News obtained body-worn camera footage through a Freedom of Information Law request of the Buffalo Police Department. Read more
Brown calls for a more focused citizens’ rights commission to improve policing: Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown would count on a stronger citizens rights commission to foster better relations between the police and residents as one of the steps proposed to improve policing in a draft report released Monday. After public review, the document will be submitted to the state by April 1. Read more
Habitat plan at Outer Harbor designed to return fish where freighters once docked: A coastal area at the Outer Harbor that's long been a dead zone will undergo a 10-year project to restore Slip No. 3 into a nursery habitat for fish. There will also be foot paths and a bridge that connects to Wilkeson Pointe. Read more
Construction starts on first Canalside residences: The plan for Canalside to be a neighborhood with apartments has existed since 2004. But Steven Ranalli, president of Erie Canal Harbor Development Corp. said the redevelopment of Seneca One and other recent projects have made the time right to now do so. That future takes a big step forward today with the start of work on two six-story brick apartment buildings with first-floor retail. Read more
Don Paul: It’s no drought, but we’re too dry: Buffalo is experiencing its driest March on record. And Western New Yorkers will have several otherwise splendid days ahead of us this week, with some unseasonable warmth peaking on Thursday. Read more
At Café Godot, a luncheonette built on indigenous Buffalo cooking: Meat eaters and vegans alike can feast on a careful assortment of gently creative indigenous Buffalo cooking at this Porter Avenue luncheonette. Read more
Explore world-class prosciutto at The Black Sheep: The Spanish dry-cured ham that costs $20 an ounce, made from a certain breed of Spanish pig whose diet consisted mainly of acorns is deeply moving, resonant with flavor. The prosciutto Steven Gedra has crafted from pigs raised in Western New York is just as moving. Even better, if you factor in the fact that you can try it at 367 Connecticut St., as part of a board that includes more housemade charcuterie – spicy salami, spreadable garlic salami – plus two kinds of cheese, two kinds of toast, pickled onions and radishes, mustard, almonds and Ellen Gedra's apple ginger chutney, all for $20. Read more
Cuomo adviser: State has enough money to restore cuts in governor’s fiscal plan: The budget director for Gov. Cuomo said Monday that rising tax revenues and new federal bailout money push off the need for spending cuts proposed by the governor in January, without the need for any major tax increases. Read more
ACV Auctions set to go public on Wednesday: The initial public offering will be a big moment for this Buffalo-based startup star. It also provides a dose of prestige to the Buffalo Niagara business community, which has been striving to cultivate its long-undersized startup community. Read more
Analysis: Mitch Trubisky has talent to keep Bills ship from sinking (temporarily): What the Bills will need from their new backup QB is to keep the ship from sinking if called upon. Should Allen suffer a sprained ankle and miss five weeks, the Bills will need Trubisky to play well enough for the team to stay on track. Read more
Observations: Hutton injury exacerbates goaltending crisis as Sabres' streak hits 14: Starting goaltender Carter Hutton was knocked out of Monday's 5-3 loss to the New York Rangers with what looked like a serious left leg issue just 2:53 into the game after a goalmouth collision. Read more
• The need for home-delivered meals has dramatically increased in the region, FeedMore WNY officials tell Spectrum News Buffalo’s Breanna Fuss. Fuss reports that for many homebound residents, Meals on Wheels has been a lifesaver.
• “Allentown has been home to the City of Buffalo’s primary music venues for over 120 years,” writes Jonathan L. White for the Allentown Association newsletter. Buffalo Rising shares this look at a fascinating aspect of the neighborhood's history.
• You say you consider yourself a TV trivia guru? Quick: Name six television shows that were based in Buffalo. WYRK’s Chris Owen supplies the list (hint: Wasn’t talk show host Bill Bittinger obnoxious?)
• If all the stress this past winter has you yearning for a spring getaway, Step Out Buffalo’s Alexis Wagner suggests three towns not far from Buffalo that offer a mix of activities. One community is even home to an animal adventure park.
