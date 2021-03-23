Good Morning, Buffalo: Campaigns target Covid-19 vaccine hesitancy among Blacks, but access remains an issue

WEATHER

Don Paul: It’s no drought, but we’re too dry: Buffalo is experiencing its driest March on record. And Western New Yorkers will have several otherwise splendid days ahead of us this week, with some unseasonable warmth peaking on Thursday. Read more

FOOD & DRINK

Explore world-class prosciutto at The Black Sheep: The Spanish dry-cured ham that costs $20 an ounce, made from a certain breed of Spanish pig whose diet consisted mainly of acorns is deeply moving, resonant with flavor. The prosciutto Steven Gedra has crafted from pigs raised in Western New York is just as moving. Even better, if you factor in the fact that you can try it at 367 Connecticut St., as part of a board that includes more housemade charcuterie – spicy salami, spreadable garlic salami – plus two kinds of cheese, two kinds of toast, pickled onions and radishes, mustard, almonds and Ellen Gedra's apple ginger chutney, all for $20. Read more