Good Morning, Buffalo: Calls for Trump's removal highlight wild day in DC

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
Jan. 8, 2021
Calls for Trump's removal highlight wild day in DC
A day after supporters of President Trump vandalized the Capitol in hopes of somehow ensuring him of the second term he lost in November's election, Democrats reacted by calling for his immediate ouster.
Meanwhile, prosecutors said they would investigate the Capitol rioters and, after Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao and several White House aides resigned in disgust over the riot, Trump released a video rejecting rioting as a solution to his electoral loss.
Most notably, though, Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer led calls for Vice President Mike Pence and a majority of the Trump cabinet to invoke the 25th amendment. Doing so would declare Trump unfit for office and make Pence acting president.
If Pence doesn't act, Schumer, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats said Trump should be impeached and removed from office before his term ends on Jan. 20.
– Jerry Zremski
When Covid-19 hit, these business leaders embraced innovation
Find out how Towne Auto Group, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, Independent Health and more embraced abrupt and immense challenges at the onset of the pandemic, and how those adjustments might better in the long run. Read more >>
Prospectus 2021 Roundtable | Sponsored
COVID-19 COVERAGE
New year off to a rough start when it comes to Covid-19: Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced high death numbers for Covid-19 over the past month and the highest number of new, daily confirmed cases this week. That doesn't bode well for the county, even though hospitalization capacity levels remain stable – for now. Read more
Spike in overdose deaths blamed on social isolation amid Covid-19: It seems like forever ago, but before Covid-19 became the biggest public health crisis in generations, health officials were focused on reducing deaths due to the opioid epidemic. And they were succeeding. But last year changed everything, nearly wiping out progress made in recent years to contain overdose fatalities. Read more
Erie County will watch for restaurant violations during Bills playoff game: Health inspectors will enforce the state’s Covid-19 restrictions at restaurants during Saturday’s Buffalo Bills game, county officials said Thursday. Officials also expect to see an increase in the county's Covid-19 cases identified through the mass testing of fans planning to attend the game. Read more
[More: Stay current with The News' frequently updated Covid-19 statistics and maps]
COMMENTARY
Rod Watson: Bills fever? Let’s avoid community spread: Apparently, a series of first-round playoff losses were not enough to prevent the spread of Bills fever. With this affliction rampant again, let's hope those infected will take safeguards to protect the rest of us, Watson says. Read more
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Worker suit alleges wage theft, exploitation at Hotel Henry: Five current or former employees are suing the hotel, events and restaurant company, alleging it kept more than $800,000 in wages, tips and commissions that should have gone to workers. Read more
Rancor reigns in Gowanda as three resign from school board in a month: The school year was upended by the pandemic, and the Gowanda School Board had a topsy-turvy year, too. Three of the board's members, including the president, resigned by the end of the year. Read more
Jemal asks city to cut Hyatt Regency assessment by 80%: Washington developer Douglas Jemal is still negotiating with Snyder Corp. to take control of the closed Hyatt Regency Buffalo hotel. But as the new owner of the foreclosed mortgage on the 396-room hotel in downtown Buffalo, he's also not wasting any time waiting. Jemal is challenging the city's tax assessment, asking for an 80% cut from $18 million to $3.72 million, since there's no cash flow coming in. Read more
Economist takes optimistic view of turnaround: James Glassman of JPMorgan Chase thinks it's possible things could get back to where they were pre-pandemic by year's end. Glassman said he sees signs of economic resilience, despite the trying times the pandemic has caused. Read more
HEALTH & WELLNESS
Cancer survivor’s artwork lands on national calendar cover: Kathleen Maxian took painting lessons after she was diagnosed 11 years ago with ovarian cancer. Along the way, she became intrigued by a series of photos of a breast cancer survivor taken during a key stage in her cancer journey. A watercolor likeness of one photo of the woman, poised, bare shouldered, and wearing a spray of flowers on her head, adorns the cover of a 2021 calendar featuring artwork from cancer survivors. Read more
NEW BUFFALO
Zemskys near completion of new Larkinville buildings, including Paula’s Donuts: Work will wrap up soon on a pair of new retail-and-residential buildings on Seneca Street. The small mixed-use buildings will feature ground-floor storefront space with market-rate apartments on the second floor. Read more
BILLS
Inside the Bills: How the deal for Stefon Diggs ranks among top trades in team history: Stefon Diggs doesn’t come across as someone who gets nervous easily. The wide receiver, however, recently admitted to a situation that made him feel those butterflies in his stomach. Read more
X's and O's: Bills must keep DeForest Buckner from ruining pocket: Buckner is one of the top five defensive tackles in the NFL, behind the Rams’ Aaron Donald and up there with Kansas City’s Chris Jones and Pittsburgh’s Casey Hayward. Read more
SABRES
Sabres notebook: Riley Sheahan looking to convert tryout into contract: After seven full seasons with four NHL teams, forward Riley Sheahan couldn't get a contract during the short 2020 offseason. He took a player tryout offer with the Buffalo Sabres and it's starting to look like a good match. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• What has the personal chef to some members of the Buffalo Bills been cooking these days? WGRZ’s Lauren Hall chats with chef Darian Bryan, the personal chef to Stefon Diggs and several other players. One culinary disclosure: Diggs loves breakfast-for-dinner meals.
• If you’re planning a clutter-cleaning mission, Forever Young urges you to think twice before lugging some items to the curb. “Don’t be so quick to dispose of ‘dust-collectors’ in your attic or basement,” writes Liberty Darr. “You may be surprised just how much some items can be worth.” She interviews several merchants and appraisers who sell vintage furniture, clothing, jewelry and other items.
• Some of Buffalo’s most stately edifices are the houses of worship that grace many neighborhoods. Buffalo Rising’s Phillip Szal writes that he’s visited many churches, "not because I am religious, but rather because they are some of the finest pieces of architecture.” His recent trek to the long-vacant Sacred Heart Church on Emslie Street saddened him as he viewed its dilapidated state even as some of its architectural beauty survives.
• Looking for a new daytrip destination that promises outdoor adventure this winter? The Alabama swamps in Genesee County might be an ideal venue, writes outdoorsman and nature photographer Doug Domedion in the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal. He notes that a growing number of residents have been rediscovering the nature area or experiencing it for the first time.
Have a fun and safe weekend!
Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.