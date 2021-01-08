Good Morning, Buffalo: Calls for Trump's removal highlight wild day in DC

Jemal asks city to cut Hyatt Regency assessment by 80%: Washington developer Douglas Jemal is still negotiating with Snyder Corp. to take control of the closed Hyatt Regency Buffalo hotel. But as the new owner of the foreclosed mortgage on the 396-room hotel in downtown Buffalo, he's also not wasting any time waiting. Jemal is challenging the city's tax assessment, asking for an 80% cut from $18 million to $3.72 million, since there's no cash flow coming in. Read more

Economist takes optimistic view of turnaround: James Glassman of JPMorgan Chase thinks it's possible things could get back to where they were pre-pandemic by year's end. Glassman said he sees signs of economic resilience, despite the trying times the pandemic has caused. Read more

HEALTH & WELLNESS