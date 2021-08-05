Good Morning, Buffalo: Calls for Cuomo to resign mount as new legal troubles emerge

COMPILED BY BEN TSUJIMOTO
Aug. 5, 2021
Calls for Cuomo to resign mount as new legal troubles emerge
Huddling with a rapidly diminishing number of political allies, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Wednesday heard more and more demands that he leave office from a who's who of former supporters and saw the emergence of new, potentially criminal land mines confronting him.
A day after state Attorney General Letitia James issued a report accusing him of sexually harassing multiple young women, Cuomo was hunkered down in private as news broke that four district attorneys in the state had opened criminal probes of the alleged federal and state civil laws he violated.
The governor saw key union support slip away, and even his hand-picked Democratic Party chairman said he had lost the ability to govern "practically and morally."
– Tom Precious
COVID-19 COVERAGE
So you want to go to Canada? Here's what you need to know: Thinking of going to Canada when the border reopens on Aug. 9? You probably have questions – and we have answers. Read more
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Poloncarz: No 'blank check' from taxpayers for Buffalo Bills stadium: Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz on Wednesday said county and state negotiators haven't offered a "blank check" to the Bills as the sides discuss how much public money to devote to stadium construction or renovations for the team. He also insisted Bills executives haven't threatened to move the team unless their financial demands are met, but he declined to go into detail on the state of the talks. Read more
Rod Watson: Desperation is not a good negotiating stance with Bills: How much – or how little – Western New Yorkers reek of a desperation to keep the football team here will be a major factor in the negotiations. It will determine how much – or how little – latitude government negotiators have to press a deal that doesn’t play taxpayers for suckers, Watson writes. Read more
Infrastructure compromise could limit lead pipe replacement in Buffalo: The $45 billion removal of every lead water pipe in the nation – including more than 100 miles of them in Buffalo – was a centerpiece of President Biden's American Jobs plan. But the bipartisan Senate infrastructure deal devotes only $15 billion to the task, prompting fears that some lead pipes in Buffalo and elsewhere will remain. Read more
Federal funds bring broadband service to Niagara, Orleans counties: If it weren't for the federal stimulus money obtained from Congress by the Biden administration, Niagara and Orleans counties wouldn't have been able to hire a company to provide broadband service to everyone who wants it within their borders. The counties have approved contracts totaling $7.9 million with RTO Wireless of Massachusetts to start work as soon as November. Read more
WEATHER
Don Paul: 'Fire-breathing smoke storms' are multiplying: The speed and ferocity of the increase in pyroCb clouds has tracking scientists worried. Some of this year’s explosive growth has been tied to the unprecedented heat dome that formed over the Pacific Northwest in late June, with its effects lingering through July even as the dome waned, Paul writes. Read more
[More: Stable weather means better fishing in WNY]
GUSTO
Erie County Fair guide: Admission, parking and what's new in fun and food: It's time for the star of the summer season: the Erie County Fair. The 181st edition will be at the Hamburg Fairgrounds from Aug. 11 to 22 with a full menu of fair food, attractions, adorable animals and entertainment. We've got a roundup that tells you how to get tickets, plus a look at what's new and returning. Read more
Stones will roll by Buffalo, leaving some unsatisfied fans in their wake: The same day Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood and Charlie Watts announced that the Stones' tour would not stop in Buffalo as originally planned, Ticketmaster sent an email to ticket holders that, for many, likely felt a bit like a "Dear John" letter, Jeff Miers writes. Read more
Exploring the state of the WNY beer scene: While there was some good to come from the last year – like curbside pickup, enhanced online preordering and ordering, home delivery and expanded canned offerings – the pandemic also fostered a genuine sense of community, sympathy and understanding. In other words, Buffalo showed its true self over this past year, News contributor Brian Campbell writes. Read more
BILLS
Gabriel Davis speaks softly, carries big stature in Bills WR corps: Gabe Davis, the quiet man of the Bills’ wideout corps, lets his production on the field speak for him. Read more
SABRES
Sabres Mailbag: Predicting Dylan Cozens' role, breakout player and more: Some quality questions in this week's mailbag touch on the battle for top-line center between Cozens and Casey Mittelstadt, plus discerning the strategy of Jack Eichel's agents in releasing their recent statement. Read more
Ex-Sabre Michael Peca, former GM Jason Botterill sell million-dollar-plus mansions: Peca and Botterill in recent days sold their mansions in Clarence's Spaulding Lake subdivision and Buffalo's Delaware District, respectively. Both homes sold for more than $1.4 million, with Peca's Clarence home going for a $1.95 million price tag exceeded by only one other home sale in Erie County in 2021, records show. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• Mayer Bros. Cider Mill is a late-summer favorite for many Buffalonians, thanks to the warm apple cider doughnuts, the refreshing apple cider slushies and an array of pastries found in the quaint West Seneca shop. See who visited on opening morning in our Smiles gallery.
• The News' staff photographers compile the #EveryDayAPhoto photo series diligently, and you never know what aspect of Western New York you'll see from day to day. Bright sunflowers from Holland, the nighttime beauty of Kleinhans Music Hall and a bold duck navigating the waves at Gallagher Beach are among this week's shots.
• Guinness World Records' longest basketball game ran for just over 120 hours. Can a collection of high school and college-age basketball players trump that feat in the new gym at Nardin Academy?
• The Eden Corn Festival, Rocks on Rocks concert and Play/Ground, a wide-reaching art festival, are some of the marquee events for this weekend. Browse what else is on the agenda.
