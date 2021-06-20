Good Morning, Buffalo: Byron Brown is not taking the campaign bait

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

Brown low key and confident in bid for fifth mayoral term in Buffalo

For Mayor Byron W. Brown, the campaign trail in these last days before Tuesday's Democratic primary varies little from his regular travels through Buffalo.

On Thursday, for example, the four-term incumbent seeking an unprecedented fifth term stood before a phalanx of television cameras at Lafayette High School to launch the "Earn While You Learn" program assisting 200 students most affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. The idea, he explained, is for Buffalo Public Schools and the City of Buffalo to financially subsidize students who need both summer school and income to support themselves or their families.

"We need to make sure we get our children back on track and that some of our older children graduate on time," he said in one of his constant references to post-pandemic Buffalo. "We're not going to pinch pennies on the future of our young people."

This is how Brown is conducting his fifth campaign for mayor of New York's second largest city – low key and confidently. If there is a "rose garden" equivalent for this mayoral effort, Brown has mastered it.