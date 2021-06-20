Good Morning, Buffalo: Byron Brown is not taking the campaign bait

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL
June 20, 2021
Brown low key and confident in bid for fifth mayoral term in Buffalo
For Mayor Byron W. Brown, the campaign trail in these last days before Tuesday's Democratic primary varies little from his regular travels through Buffalo.
On Thursday, for example, the four-term incumbent seeking an unprecedented fifth term stood before a phalanx of television cameras at Lafayette High School to launch the "Earn While You Learn" program assisting 200 students most affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. The idea, he explained, is for Buffalo Public Schools and the City of Buffalo to financially subsidize students who need both summer school and income to support themselves or their families.
"We need to make sure we get our children back on track and that some of our older children graduate on time," he said in one of his constant references to post-pandemic Buffalo. "We're not going to pinch pennies on the future of our young people."
This is how Brown is conducting his fifth campaign for mayor of New York's second largest city – low key and confidently. If there is a "rose garden" equivalent for this mayoral effort, Brown has mastered it.
– Robert J. McCarthy
COVID-19 COVERAGE
Pioneer Central state aid threatened over decision to make masks optional: Pioneer Central School District was threatened with fines, withholding of state aid and even closure if it did not follow state guidance requiring students to wear masks in school, according to the superintendent. Read more
Schumer presses Canadian ambassador on border closure: Schumer said he was "really angry" when he saw that Canada on Friday announced another monthlong extension of the border closure, which began at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020. Schumer called Kirsten Hillman, the Canadian ambassador, to register his complaints. Read more
Delta variant of Covid-19 found in Erie County, UB scientists say: The sample in question was taken last month. “I would predict we will see more of it in more recent samples,” said Jennifer Surtees, co-director of the Genome, Environment and Microbiome Community of Excellence and an associate professor of biochemistry at UB’s Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences. Read more
[More: Stay current with Covid-19 in WNY with The News' updated maps and statistics]
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Congress tries grappling with a vexing digital divide: The White House last week introduced an interactive map of the nation's broadband dead zones, and it is enough to make a lot of Western New Yorkers see red. Because the lack of universal broadband access is a national problem laid bare by the Covid-19 pandemic, potential solutions – some bipartisan, even – abound in the nation's capital like never before. Read more
Saturday ticket holders invited back for today’s Blue Angels event: The Buffalo waterfront management group staging the Thunder on the Buffalo Waterfront aerial show said Saturday ticket holders are invited back for today’s performance. Fog delayed the start of the noon air show for 90 minutes Saturday, followed by a low cloud deck that made it unsafe for the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, the show's headliner, to safely fly. Read more
Sean Kirst: For Father's Day, a grandfather takes flight: It had been two years since Bill Geary, 86, flew a plane himself. This weekend, he traveled from Buffalo to Texas by jet to be with a few of his grown kids and a slew of grandchildren for Father’s Day. In the process, he's making his son Michael’s presence felt as well. Read more
Marking Juneteenth, 900-mile trek to raise awareness of human trafficking ends in Buffalo: For a city that has celebrated Juneteenth for more than 40 years, Buffalo's first celebration of the day as a national holiday found advocates against human trafficking following some of the same steps along the Underground Railroad that some slaves took to escape to freedom. Read more
Lawyer seeks immediate end to school speeding cameras in Buffalo: Attorney Corey J. Hogan seeks the immediate deactivation of safety cameras from school zones in Buffalo and the city's return of more than $1.3 million in collected fines following the recent Common Council vote to end the program. Read more
WEATHER
A splendid Father’s Day forecast: WGRZ says mostly sunny skies will accompany a high in the low 80s today. Read more
POLITICS
Amherst judicial race centers on job qualifications, ethics complaints: Amherst Town Justice Kara Buscaglia, the endorsed Democrat, and Republican challenger Kathy Weppner are sparring over everything from whether Weppner, who is not a lawyer, is qualified to serve as a town judge to which candidate has violated rules governing campaign signs. Read more
Lancaster Democrat-GOP cross endorsement spurs backlash: Democrats and Republicans in Lancaster are backing the same set of candidates for town office this year, an unusual arrangement that passed over a sitting town justice and prompted a former Lancaster GOP chairman to push his own slate. Read more
BILLS
Bills running back Antonio Williams forms special bond with NASCAR driver Joe Graf Jr.: Williams, a lifelong auto racing fan, has partnered with Graf Jr. and his race team SS Green Light Racing. The partnership has generated buzz in auto-racing circles. In April, nascar.com published a story on its website about the partnership, and Williams said Netflix has reached out about potentially producing a docuseries. Read more
SABRES
One year later, inside Jason Botterill's final days as Sabres' general manager: In the first story in a two-part series looking at the firings of Sabres GM Jason Botterill and 21 members of the hockey operations department last June, sports reporter Lance Lysowski examines what led to Botterill's firing. Read more
BLUE JAYS IN BUFFALO
Inside Baseball: Blue Jays are pushing the limits of WNY fans on ticket prices: "This corner has a simple message to the Toronto Blue Jays as we look ahead to the rest of the summer in Sahlen Field: Price point, price point, price point," writes Mike Harrington. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• Although the U.S. Navy Blue Angels were unable to fly Saturday on the first day of the Thunder on the Buffalo Waterfront aerial show, they provided some breathtaking imagery, captured by The News' Derek Gee and Mark Mulville, while practicing Friday. View a photo gallery of the rehearsal.
• A Cheektowaga police officer performed a different kind of rescue Saturday, saving eight ducklings from a sewer. WGRZ has the details.
• Browse real estate transactions, listed by municipality, from Erie County for the week ending April 30.
Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.