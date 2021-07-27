Good Morning, Buffalo: Builders defend tax law that gives condo owners a break

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

July 27, 2021

Builders defend tax law that gives condo owners a break; critics look to close 'unfair' loophole

A state tax law originally meant to help people who live in apartments in New York City has been used statewide for decades, saving owners of single-family homes in Buffalo Niagara and elsewhere thousands of dollars a year in property taxes.

This condominium tax break has come under fire for decades with little changing. Critics say applying condo status to a free-standing home goes against the law's original intent, but efforts to make substantial changes to the law largely have failed.

Now, Assemblywoman Monica Wallace has introduced legislation seeking to close this loophole, as critics put it, and she believes the timing is right to reach a deal on the issue.

But builders argue that condos typically are constructed on smaller lots, along private roads, and require fewer town services. Further, condo owners pay homeowners’ association fees that cover the cost of work such as plowing snow or picking up garbage.