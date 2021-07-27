Good Morning, Buffalo: Builders defend tax law that gives condo owners a break

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
July 27, 2021
Builders defend tax law that gives condo owners a break; critics look to close 'unfair' loophole
A state tax law originally meant to help people who live in apartments in New York City has been used statewide for decades, saving owners of single-family homes in Buffalo Niagara and elsewhere thousands of dollars a year in property taxes.
This condominium tax break has come under fire for decades with little changing. Critics say applying condo status to a free-standing home goes against the law's original intent, but efforts to make substantial changes to the law largely have failed.
Now, Assemblywoman Monica Wallace has introduced legislation seeking to close this loophole, as critics put it, and she believes the timing is right to reach a deal on the issue.
But builders argue that condos typically are constructed on smaller lots, along private roads, and require fewer town services. Further, condo owners pay homeowners’ association fees that cover the cost of work such as plowing snow or picking up garbage.
In an attempt to gain more support for her bill, Wallace agreed to apply the changes only to new construction and only to homes outside New York City. She said her focus is on free-standing, single-family homes on typical suburban-sized lots – not patio homes in dense developments. She has met with builders and other interested parties and believes there is room to find common ground.
COVID-19 COVERAGE
With clock ticking, WNY schools await state guidance on reopening: Questions abound for the second consecutive summer about what school will look like in the fall. Read more
Buffalo's 14215 ZIP code among those Cuomo targets for vaccine push: Residents of the 14215 ZIP code are among 117 ZIP codes statewide being targeted in a new effort to boost Covid-19 vaccinations, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday. The state's latest push comes as nearly one in four New Yorkers remain unvaccinated. Read more
[More: Stay current with Covid-19 in WNY with The News' updated maps and statistics]
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Salvation Army plans Allentown housing project, but neighbors say devil’s in the details: The agency wants to demolish and rebuild most of its multistructure complex between Allen and North streets to enhance and update its offerings. Read more
Tesla’s solar rebound stalls out: Tesla's solar energy business stagnated during the spring, stalling after hitting a two-year high during the winter. Read more
City to pay more than $2 million to family of boy killed in Delaware Park accident: The City of Buffalo has reached a settlement in a 2015 car accident that killed a 3-year-old boy who was walking with his family in Delaware Park. His sister, then 5, was critically injured. Read more
Chick-fil-A restaurant clears hurdle on Delaware, but gets fried in the process: After months of struggle and a return to the drawing board, Chick-fil-A finally got its approval to open at Delaware Consumer Square as neighbors along Hinman Avenue turned up the heat over concerns about heavy traffic, trash, noise and air pollution caused by the fast-food chain's popularity. Read more
Biden nominates Trini Ross to be U.S. attorney: Four months after Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer recommended the veteran prosecutor to be U.S. attorney for the Western District of New York, President Biden nominated her for the position on Monday. If confirmed by the Senate, Ross would be the first African American woman to ever serve as the region's top federal prosecutor. Read more
Buffalo police officer, child injured in Allentown crash: A civilian vehicle and a patrol car collided at Elmwood Avenue and Summer Street Monday afternoon. Read more
WEATHER
Warm start to the week; cooler pattern on the way: Don Paul predicts an increase in cloud cover should help keep Tuesday's temperatures down to the upper 70s-80 ahead of a front that could trigger scattered showers and thunderstorms. Read more
FOOD & DRINK
Sweet corn ice cream on tap for Eden Corn Festival: A fifth-generation farmer came up with a recipe for a tasty homemade sweet corn ice cream, a large batch of which is being produced for sale at the Eden Corn Festival, running Aug. 5 through 8. Read more
BILLS
A lot riding on defensive line growth as Bills enter training camp. Here is the to-do list: The statistics simply support what fans saw with their eyes. In the AFC championship game, Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes could have played in a tuxedo. Read more
Stacking up all the reasons Chandler Jones would make little sense for Bills: The Bills have invested huge resources this offseason in improving their defensive line by drafting Greg Rousseau in the first round and Carlos Basham in the second, on top of drafting A.J. Epenesa in the second round last year. Read more
SABRES
Sabres' plan for free agency centers around keeping Linus Ullmark, Jake McCabe: Here’s a look at the Sabres’ unrestricted free agents. Read more
Report: Jack Eichel's agents expect trade from Sabres to happen 'in the near future': Eichel's disagreement with Sabres' doctors over treatment for a herniated disk led him to question his future in Buffalo and appears to have permanently fractured his relationship with the Sabres. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• Text scams are on the rise, reports WKBW’s Ali Touhey. Experts share tips for recognizing text scams and minimizing the chances that you’ll become the next victim.
• The fascinating history of Buffalo’s theater scene is showcased in a local podcast series. Peter Palmisano’s Off Road segments trace notable events stretching back to the 1800s and explore the origins of numerous local theater companies that continue to thrive.
• A new mural is being added to the region’s ever-expanding landscape of public art projects. WIVB reports the colorful creation is the first public art mural in Kenmore.
• Given that Patti Schenk and her daughter Sarah Brown come from a family of farmers, it’s not surprising that they have a passion for a roadside business they recently opened in Arcade. Spectrum News Buffalo profiles the mother-daughter duo behind the Scratch Pantry that sources produce from local farmers and sells the owners’ lines of salsa, tomato sauce, jams and jellies.