Good Morning, Buffalo: Buffalo's population grows for first time since 1950 census

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

Aug. 13, 2021

Census data shows Buffalo growing for first time in 70 years

Buffalo’s population grew to 278,349 people in 2020, up from 261,275 in 2010, its first such gain since the 1950 census.

The increase defies both the predictions of local demographers and the longtime cultural and economic narrative of the Western New York region, writes The News’ Caitlin Dewey.

Buffalo’s growth surprised some geographers and population researchers, who had expected the city to continue shrinking at the expense of Erie County’s outer suburbs. Instead, both the suburbs and the city grew, with losses concentrated in rural towns, such as Alden and Evans, as well as in the neighboring counties of Niagara, Allegany, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua.

Population gains were most pronounced in the region’s communities of color, which expanded in all five counties and reversed white population decline in places such as Cheektowaga and Buffalo.