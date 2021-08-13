Good Morning, Buffalo: Buffalo's population grows for first time since 1950 census

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
Aug. 13, 2021
Census data shows Buffalo growing for first time in 70 years
Buffalo’s population grew to 278,349 people in 2020, up from 261,275 in 2010, its first such gain since the 1950 census.
The increase defies both the predictions of local demographers and the longtime cultural and economic narrative of the Western New York region, writes The News’ Caitlin Dewey.
Buffalo’s growth surprised some geographers and population researchers, who had expected the city to continue shrinking at the expense of Erie County’s outer suburbs. Instead, both the suburbs and the city grew, with losses concentrated in rural towns, such as Alden and Evans, as well as in the neighboring counties of Niagara, Allegany, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua.
Population gains were most pronounced in the region’s communities of color, which expanded in all five counties and reversed white population decline in places such as Cheektowaga and Buffalo.
“This is tremendously exciting news for our community,” said Eva Hassett, executive director of Buffalo’s International Institute. “The population growth reported by the 2020 census clearly demonstrates the value that our foreign-born neighbors bring to Buffalo.”
COVID-19 COVERAGE
Mask mandate likely for schools, Hochul says: School leaders have been waiting for weeks for guidance about masks in school this fall. They got a glimpse that the answer is probably yes after incoming Gov. Kathy Hochul weighed in on the issue. Read more
[More: Stay current with Covid-19 in WNY with The News' updated maps and statistics]
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
In ‘Today’ interview, Kathy Hochul vows to run for re-election, confront Covid-19: Hochul – soon to become New York’s first female governor – vowed to seek re-election in 2022 while also indicating she will tackle the politically perilous issue of masks in the state’s schools. Read more
Counties face surge in foster care sex abuse lawsuits as Child Victims Act window closes: A Buffalo man alleged that Child & Family Services was negligent in not preventing him from being abused by at least six employees, on 50 to 70 occasions, from 1978 to 1980 inside a group home for children in foster care. The allegations were made in a lawsuit shortly before a two-year window allowing Child Victims Act lawsuits to proceed closes on Saturday. Read more
ACV Auctions says growth plans remain on track: The Buffalo-based startup projects it will grow to 160 U.S. territories by year's end. It also talked about how vehicle supply trends are affecting its business. Read more
Developer plans conversion of vacant North Tonawanda school to senior housing: A Rochester developer plans to buy the former Lowry Middle School in North Tonawanda and convert it into 87 apartments for low-income senior citizens. Read more
Supreme Court candidates again guaranteed election this year following bipartisan deals
Erie County's Democratic and Republican leaders have bestowed judicial "cross-endorsements" that will guarantee no opposition on the November ballot and guaranteed election for four State Supreme Court candidates this year.
Meeting in judicial nominating conventions Wednesday, both major parties – along with Conservatives – named Democrats Grace M. Hanlon of Chautauqua County and John B. Licata as their candidates, along with incumbent Republican Justice Frank Caruso and Raymond W. Walter, a former assemblyman and vice chairman of the Erie County GOP.
More than half of the 55 Supreme Court candidates since 1995 have now been chosen through cross-endorsements and not competitive elections. Party leaders defend the lack of choice by pointing to the candidates' "impeccable" credentials and selection by elected judicial nominating delegates.
– Robert J. McCarthy
WEATHER
Friday brings the last of the humidity: WGRZ predicts a cold front will be coming through during Friday evening, which increases the chance for scattered thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon. Read more
FOOD & DRINK
Guide to some great brewery patios in WNY: “Sipping an ice cold beer on a brewery patio immersed in the outdoors is the definition of how we want to spend the summer and fall months in Buffalo,” writes Sean Bermingham for Step Out Buffalo. Read more
HEALTH & WELLNESS
Mental health counselor turns loss into a caregiver resilience lifeline: Caregiving can become exhausting. There is a feeling of helplessness watching someone decline and deteriorate. Loved ones can disagree with the best approach in such disorienting circumstances. That is why Darcy Thiel of West Seneca became a caregiving coach and recently started the Resilient Caregiver's Lifeline, a self-paced online support program that bubbled out of her telehealth practice during the pandemic. Read now
BUFFALO BROADCASTING
Alan Pergament: Erica Brecher joins long list of reporters exiting TV for better work-life balance: The former weekend anchor and reporter at WIVB joined the list of former reporters who left the broadcasting industry to go into public relations. She is now a marketing specialist at Excelsior Orthopaedics in Amherst, a job that has better hours and better pay. Read more
Alan Pergament: Ex-WYRK personality Val Townsend lands on her feet: Several months after being fired from her job in radio, Townsend will teach communications courses full time at Medaille College. “Her story is a cautionary tale about being too honest with people you think are your friends and in human resource surveys,” Alan Pergament writes. Read more
BILLS
Bills set to turn new-look defensive line loose in exhibition opener: The Bills’ rookie defensive ends have generally impressed throughout the spring and early portion of training camp. Read more
Five things to watch in Buffalo Bills' preseason opener against Detroit Lions: The Bills will play their first exhibition game since the 2019 season Friday night when they visit the Detroit Lions. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. inside Ford Field. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• Now that the Canadian border has reopened to fully vaccinated American citizens, Conde Nast Traveler is showcasing nine scenic Canadian road trips within a couple hours of the U.S. border. The article begins with a journey through the Niagara region, including visits to Niagara Falls and Niagara-on-the-Lake.
• One hundred years ago this month, Father Nelson Baker embarked on his most ambitious project, a religious shrine to rival the greatest churches of Europe. "As We See It," a series by The Buffalo News photography staff, takes a fresh look at local landmarks with each of our photographers offering his or her unique perspective.
• There are biking trails, hiking trails and footpaths in our region that highlight an array of diverse landscapes. But there’s also a calorie-laden route that thrusts a spotlight on fabulous food. The Upstate Eats Trail is a 225-mile journey that spans Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse and Binghamton. Taryn Pire spent six days on the trail and enjoyed “nonstop munchies.” She shares her culinary pilgrimage in this post on the PureWow website.
• On this day in 1843, abolitionist Frederick Douglass spoke at Front Park in Buffalo, two days in advance of a national conference that focused on the fight for civil rights. This post by John Fagant on the Buffalo Architecture and History website examines the significance of the visit.
Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.