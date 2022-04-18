Good Morning, Buffalo: Buffalo's new police commissioner takes aim at gun violence with new approaches

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

April 18, 2022

Gramaglia seeks to reduce violence: ‘The more we can prevent, the more we save lives’

Joseph Gramaglia comes to his new role as Buffalo police commissioner during a time of intense scrutiny of the criminal justice system in the U.S., following the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer and the protests and riots that followed. At the same time, Buffalo, like many other cities across the country, is grappling with a spate of gun violence that skyrocketed during the pandemic.

So far in 2022, the rate of gun violence has slowed, with shootings down 34% compared to the same period last year as of Wednesday. However, the number of people shot in Buffalo remains worse than average, according to data released by the Buffalo Police Department.

Gramaglia has begun rolling out several new strategies to reduce shootings in the city.

"We want to be very focused on those carrying guns and the trigger pullers," he said. "We don't want to have encounters with people who are just trying to live in neighborhoods that are plagued with gun violence. We want to be very, very focused on getting to the right people and also preventing violence from occurring."

– Maki Becker

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Canada still moving forward with tax that could hit vacation homes: While homes that aren't winterized would be exempt, Canada appears to be moving forward with a 1% tax on homes owned by foreigners – including Buffalo-area owners of beach properties. Read more

Easter Sunday gets back to in-person worship at many churches: "It gives hope to all of us," the Rev. Moses Ikuelogbon said during a break between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Masses at St. Gregory the Great in Amherst. "For the last two years, we weren't able to gather – even last year, only a few people were here – but today we have this crowd. And every Sunday is like a mini-Easter to all of us as we get rejuvenated in hope and spirit." Read more

Lockport business drops challenge to seizure of nearly $400,000 by feds: Officials of the Market Street Debt Partners admitted no wrongdoing when they recently signed a court document agreeing that they will no longer seek return of the money seized by federal agents investigating alleged fraud and money laundering. According to court papers filed by the U.S. Attorney’s office, Market Street was hired to process payments for debt collection companies run by Kenmore businessman Mark M. Miller. Read more

Not so fast: West Seneca councilwoman wants to reduce speed limits: Susan Kims says speeding cars have long been a problem in West Seneca. But now that she has been serving on the Town Board since January, she found out the town can't change the 35 mph speed limit on its residential streets, only the New York State Department of Transportation can. However, West Seneca would have the authority to do so if it designates itself a “suburban town.” Read more

WEATHER

Rain on the parade: After a partly cloudy start with a high around 50, WIVB says rain showers and cooler temperatures are expected this afternoon for the Dyngus Day parade. A mix of rain and snow is possible tonight. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

A new idea for some returning Buffalo Niagara office workers: reserve a desk: As the Covid-19 pandemic wanes, companies are rethinking their office space. Some companies, such as Independent Health and Freed Maxick, are embracing "hoteling," where remote employees reserve a workstation for the days when they come into the office to do their jobs, rather than having a dedicated desk of their own. Read more

The Como in Niagara Falls will remain open after unsuccessful online auction: The same Niagara Falls families that have run the Como Restaurant for the past 95 years will continue to own the Italian eatery after an online auction held last week failed to find an acceptable buyer. Bidding started at $475,000, with a minimum sale price of $725,000. Read more

BILLS

Draft profile: Tight end Isaiah Likely could bring downfield presence to Bills: The 6-foot-4½, 245-pound Likely is an exciting pass-catching weapon. He’s a big target. Buffalo used one of its 30 pre-draft visits on Likely. He might be good value for the Bills in the third round, with the 89th overall pick. Read more

SABRES

Rasmus Dahlin, Victor Olofsson reach milestones in Sabres' win: The 5-3 victory over the Flyers on Sunday in Wells Fargo Center was the latest example of how the Sabres, unlike most teams near the bottom of the NHL standings, are trending in the right direction. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• Live music fans have a few enticing options this week, according to The News’ Jeff Miers. Nicole Mitchell, Melvin Seals and Bouncing Souls highlight the week in music.

• If you've ever thought an alligator would make a good pet, think again. Two Western New Yorkers were charged with unlawfully possessing an alligator, WIVB reports.

• Six Flags Darien Lake lost a piece of its history last week with the dismantling of its Giant Wheel. The iconic ride was once the largest Ferris wheel in the U.S., standing at 165 feet. Darien Lake representatives said the Giant Wheel had "reached the end of its useful life," after 38 years at the Genesee County amusement park, the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle reports.

• Days after Bills coach Sean McDermott spent time with the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center, quarterback Josh Allen attended Saturday night's 4-3 victory against Philadelphia and congratulated Sabres players in the locker room. During the game, fans showed their appreciation for No. 17 with a standing ovation.

