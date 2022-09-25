Good Morning, Buffalo: Buffalo's May 14 victims face uphill battle in lawsuits against online platforms

COMPILED BY NEWS STAFF

Sept. 25, 2022

Buffalo's May 14 victims face uphill battle in lawsuits against online platforms

Attorneys for victims of the May 14 massacre at Buffalo’s Jefferson Avenue Tops are weighing lawsuits against six internet platforms that, if successful, would fundamentally alter the nature of U.S. internet law.

Attorneys believe those platforms – which include the messaging site Discord, the anonymous message board 4chan and the livestreaming site Twitch – may have played a role in “radicalizing” the accused gunman, Payton Gendron, and spreading his racist message. Ten people died and three were wounded in the attack, which targeted Black residents.

Two local law firms are laying the groundwork for such suits, though none has been filed.

But four internet law experts told The Buffalo News that plaintiffs will face a steep uphill battle if they seek to hold internet platforms accountable for the May 14 attack.

At the same time, the lawsuits could fuel further calls to reform or abolish an increasingly controversial, 26-year-old statute that shields internet platforms from liability for what their users’ post. At a recent White House summit, attended by Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown and victims of the May 14 attack, President Biden said he would push Congress to “get rid of special immunity” for internet services.

“The liability shield of Section 230 is not unlimited and we are exploring those limits," said Terrence Connors, an attorney for families of the May 14 victims.

– Caitlin Dewey

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

BUFFALO NEXT

POLITICS

COLUMNS

BILLS

SABRES

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

