Good Morning, Buffalo: Buffalo's lone mental health ER overwhelmed as patients, families question conditions

Dec. 19, 2022

Buffalo's lone mental health ER overwhelmed as patients, families question conditions

Jeff Brown Jr. and his wife, Laura Shriver-Brown, run a Medicare and Medicaid consulting business that helps senior citizens live more comfortably and safely at home.

They appreciate that workers in Erie County Medical Center's mental health emergency department face challenges but the West Seneca couple shared their story about Jeff's stay in the unit last summer, in hopes health care leaders and policymakers from Buffalo to Albany to Washington, D.C., build a more compassionate mental health care system, focused in part on attention to those in crisis.

The Buffalo News interviewed five patients in recent weeks who painted a stark portrait of what they experienced in the ECMC Comprehensive Psychiatric Emergency Program, or CPEP, the lone “safety net” mental health emergency department in the Buffalo Niagara region, except for a much smaller unit at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.

Crowded conditions that can last for days while patients wait to get a thorough evaluation and treatment plan. Nowhere to sleep on busy days and nights, save a few hard-plastic recliners. Very limited contact with family members.

Busy staff members who, in many cases, seem stretched to near the breaking point.

“This is something the public doesn’t see,” Brown said. “It made me feel 10 times worse.”

– Scott Scanlon, Jon Harris and Jay Tokasz

Pre-Covid ridership slowly returning to Metro Bus and Rail: As Covid loosens its grip, ridership on Metro Bus and Rail is slowly bouncing back. The levels are nowhere near pre-Covid days, but officials of the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority are nevertheless thrilled about even the modest climb out of the pandemic depths. Daily ridership now stands at about 47,300 for bus, and 9,600 for rail, according to NFTA figures for October. Read more

A 'tough-as-nails' prosecutor takes on mob allegations – and criticism for the case: Joseph M. Tripi has successfully prosecuted more than 100 killers, kidnappers and drug dealers who terrorized neighborhoods in Buffalo’s West and East sides. Now, the 44-year-old assistant U.S. attorney faces criticism for an ongoing investigation he is leading into the Buffalo Mafia. Some local defense attorneys and Italian American organizations say they are outraged over Tripi’s repeated references to “Italian organized crime” in court and legal papers, including an indictment. Read more

How much blame should First Student get for Buffalo schools' transportation problems?: Members of the School Board and the teachers union have wondered why First Student, the district's private transportation partner that receives about $50 million annually to transport students safely on yellow buses, has not faced any consequences. First Student has emphasized the lengthy process required to become a bus driver in New York State. Read more

Seattle man sentenced after phoning threats to kill Blacks in Buffalo, elsewhere: A suburban Seattle man was sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court to two years in federal prison for threatening to kill Black customers at a grocery store in Buffalo after the May 14 shooting at a Tops Markets as well as other businesses. Read more

Weekend snowstorm leaves an imprint with winter on the way: Winter doesn't officially start until Wednesday, but there was plenty of snow to clean up from this weekend's storm. A winter storm warning remains in effect until 1 p.m. today for southern Erie, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Wyoming counties, and forecasters say another storm is brewing that could disrupt holiday travel in the Northeast by the weekend. Read more

Analysis: Strong finish rescues rough run-stopping night for Bills' defense: “I just feel like, at the end, we executed at a higher level,” Taron Johnson said. “I just feel like we’re resilient. It’s not always going to go your way, but at the end of the day, you’ve got to find those moments to make those plays. I feel like we were definitely up and down, but when it came down to it, we finished when we needed to.” Read more

Alex Tuch marvels at Josh Allen after pitching in on another Sabres victory: "He's one of the best players in the world, not only as a quarterback, but in football, in general," Tuch said of Allen. "To be able to, like, watch him and see how he sees a play, and next thing you know no one's open and he's throwing it perfectly in (Stefon) Diggs' hands. Wow. The confidence, coolness, calmness. You see him growing over the past few years. Everyone notices it. And I think the entire Bills Mafia nation has faith that he was going to develop into the player he is today." Read more

• A quartet of singing sisters from North Tonawanda got a taste of the bright lights, the big city and the Broadway life on Dec. 12, when they shared a bill with the Rockettes at the storied Radio City Music Hall in New York City. The Gabel sisters – 14-year-old Macy, 12-year-old twins Ashlyn and Grace and 10-year-old Piper – were part of the opening program for the Christmas Spectacular starring the Radio City Rockettes, a Radio City Music Hall and New York City tradition since 1933.

• There are several enticing live music events on offer in the clubs and concert halls this week, including performances by The Big Easy in Buffalo Jingle Jam, Great Bluesky Revival and Judy Collins. Jeff Miers breaks down this week in live music.

• "Everything about the Bills’ 32-29 fourth-quarter comeback victory over the Miami Dolphins Saturday night was special, except for the end of the NFL Network telecast," writes News TV Critic Alan Pergament. But the ending aside, Kevin Kugler and Mark Sanchez, who normally work second-tier Fox games, defied expectations, Pergament says.

• Check out our #EveryDayAPhoto series to see our favorite image of the day.

