Good Morning, Buffalo: Buffalo's higher proportion of Covid-19 deaths linked to low vaccination rates

UB finds all Covid-19 variants present in Erie County, though the virus is still backing off: Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said the positivity rate statewide had fallen to just 0.8% on Friday, the lowest level since Sept. 4. The vaccines are providing protection against all of the “variants of concern” identified by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and all of those variants have been found in Erie County, according to University at Buffalo researchers. Read more

[More: Stay current with Covid-19 in WNY with The News' updated maps and statistics]

How have the Pegulas gotten things right with the Bills, but so, so wrong with the Sabres?

The Buffalo sports landscape is unique in that its two major league sports franchises are owned by the same people – Terry and Kim Pegula.