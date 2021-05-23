Good Morning, Buffalo: Buffalo's higher proportion of Covid-19 deaths linked to low vaccination rates

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL
May 23, 2021
'City of Buffalo ZIP codes have some of the lowest vaccination rates'
Buffalo residents make up a disproportionate share of Erie County residents dying of Covid-19 this spring. It wasn't always this way.
In January, Buffalo residents accounted for 19% of county residents who died of Covid-19-related illnesses. But in April, city dwellers accounted for 43% of deaths. The percentage appears to be holding steady through mid-May.
The fact that 43% of Erie County residents who died in April were from Buffalo is concerning because city residents make up just 22% of the county's population.
In contrast, suburban and rural residents constitute 78% of the county population, but have accounted for 57% of deaths since April.
The city's share of Covid-19 deaths changed after Covid-19 vaccines became available in the region.
– Sandra Tan
How one Buffalo company is convincing workers to get vaccinated: $500: Brian Kimmins thought it would be great for workers at his company, Buffalo Transport, to get vaccinated against Covid-19. So the company president offered to pay them $500 each if they got the shot. It worked. Twenty-one out of 23 of them took him up on the offer. Read more
New guidelines in time for summer raise questions, concerns: The new state rules requiring children ages 2 to 11 to wear masks nearly all of the time when in day care, day camp or summer camp are getting a mixed reaction from parents and those who care for their children. Operators of camps and day care centers say the new rules are causing confusion. Read more
UB finds all Covid-19 variants present in Erie County, though the virus is still backing off: Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said the positivity rate statewide had fallen to just 0.8% on Friday, the lowest level since Sept. 4. The vaccines are providing protection against all of the “variants of concern” identified by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and all of those variants have been found in Erie County, according to University at Buffalo researchers. Read more
[More: Stay current with Covid-19 in WNY with The News' updated maps and statistics]
How have the Pegulas gotten things right with the Bills, but so, so wrong with the Sabres?
The Buffalo sports landscape is unique in that its two major league sports franchises are owned by the same people – Terry and Kim Pegula.
The Pegulas bought the Buffalo Sabres in February 2011 for $165 million and the organization is now valued at $385 million, according to the latest Forbes valuations. Pegula promised there would be no financial restrictions and that the franchise’s sole purpose for existence was to win a Stanley Cup. The team went 16-4-4 to end the 2011 season and lost in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. But that was the last time they qualified for the postseason.
The Sabres have missed the playoffs in 10 consecutive seasons, tying the longest drought in NHL history, and enter the offseason in search of yet another coach and with their top two players seemingly looking for a way out.
The Pegulas purchased the Bills from the estate of Ralph Wilson in 2014 for a then-record $1.4 billion and kept the team in Western New York. “We all just bought a team – our team – the Buffalo Bills,” Pegula said at an emotional news conference. The team is worth $2.05 billion, according to Forbes.
The Pegulas’ initial years as football owners were mired by the franchise’s playoff drought that reached 17 years before the Bills – with help from Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton – made the postseason. They are coming off their first playoff home game and playoff win in a generation and are on the precipice of being a Super Bowl contender after losing in the AFC championship game to the Kansas City Chiefs.
So how could the Pegulas have gotten things right with their football team and so wrong with their hockey team again and again? That is what we attempt to explore today and Monday and on BuffaloNews.com, looking at several factors, including management/coach structure and hiring, player acquisition and development and the role luck has played in both their good fortune and their misfortune.
Legal challenge to New York's census count a long shot: A shortfall of 89 people in 2020 census data, officials said, prompts the loss of one of New York's 27 seats in the House of Representatives. One of the nation's leading census experts concludes that any protests, legal threats and "woulda, coulda, shoulda" laments will most likely lead nowhere. Read more
New addition marks change in fortunes for 200-year-old Lockport cemetery: Two years ago, Glenwood Cemetery in Lockport was on the brink of collapse. The cemetery was down to its last $10,000. Today, after a financial rebound, a new columbarium – a facility to house cremated remains – was dedicated at the 200-year-old burial ground. Read more
Injured protester sues delivery driver over Niagara Square incident: A woman struck by a pickup truck during a protest in front of City Hall in September filed a lawsuit Friday against the delivery driver who struck her and the pizzeria owner who hired the driver. Karen Huffman accused Joanna A. Gollnau of "carelessness, recklessness and negligence." Read more
Planned Lockport solar moratorium reacts to unknowns in state tax plan: Worried by what Albany might do regarding assessed valuations for solar energy projects, Town of Lockport Supervisor Mark C. Crocker said Thursday that the town intends to impose a six-month solar moratorium. The issue of property taxes on solar projects is front and center in Niagara County, where three projects covering 900 acres or more are on the drawing board. Read more
Some rain possible: WGRZ says there is a chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms today, with a high in the mid to upper 70s forecast. Read more
Donut Kraze moving 3 miles from (Town of) Tonawanda to (City of) Tonawanda: Fans of "krazy" doughnut flavors like maple bacon and s'mores will have to find their way from the Donut Kraze in the Town of Tonawanda to a new address 3 miles away. That's because Donut Kraze is closing its Somerville Avenue shop on Friday, saying business has lagged there, and is opening a new shop at a more prominent location on Main Street in the City of Tonawanda. Read more
Bills Mailbag: What impact will full stadiums have on Josh Allen's performance?: Jay Skurski answers questions about the tight end situation, the Bills’ depth at linebacker, Ed Oliver's future with the team and more. Read more
• To have powerful images such as the one above of Amtrak's Buffalo Exchange Street Station, illuminated by the rising sun, sent to your inbox each Saturday morning, sign up for the [BN] Photography newsletter. Go here and scroll down to check the box next to "Photography."
• The Taste of Buffalo is set for July 10 and 11, and this year’s participants have been announced. WIVB has the full list of restaurants, food trucks and wineries that will be at the event, which will return after a one-year pandemic hiatus.
• Speaking of food, sixth graders in Taylor Chwalinski's class at Brocton Central School were treated to a pizza party Friday thanks to none other than Josh Allen. Fittingly, it was National Pizza Party Day, plus the Bills’ star quarterback’s 25th birthday, WKBW’s Adam Unger reports.
• Browse real estate transactions, listed by municipality, from Erie County for the week ending April 2.
