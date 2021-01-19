Good Morning, Buffalo: Buffalonians share their Biden memories

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
Jan. 19, 2021
Buffalonians share their Biden memories
Former Vice President Joe Biden will become president on Wednesday, and it's enough to prompt fond memories from more Buffalonians than you might think.
While Biden has not been a regular visitor to Buffalo, a number of people from Western New York have worked for him or come to know him in other ways over his long career.
There's the retired judge in Orchard Park who blew Biden in for plagiarism in law school – and ended up voting for him for president. There's Biden's cousin who lives in Olean.
There's his longtime campaign ad maker in East Aurora, and a number of former aides who all say the same thing: President Biden will be the nice-guy-next-door president, and nothing like outgoing President Trump.
– Jerry Zremski
COVID-19 COVERAGE
As vaccine rollout stalls, questions and frustration begin to mount: The shortage of Covid-19 vaccine, which has led to the cancellation of vaccination clinics in Erie County and elsewhere, also has raised the question of whether people who obtained shots will be able to get the needed second shot. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday he's trying to buy vaccine directly from Pfizer instead of waiting for federal supplies, while a local expert said it's probably safe to wait longer than planned for second doses. Read more
Covid-19 case closed Niagara Falls DMV office: The Department of Motor Vehicles office in Niagara Falls will be closed this week because one of the eight staff members tested positive for Covid-19, forcing the staff into quarantine. Read more
[More: Stay current with The News' frequently updated Covid-19 statistics and maps]
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Fiscal numbers improve, but are still sour, as Cuomo releases budget plan: Gov. Andrew Cuomo today will release a new state spending and taxation plan for the upcoming fiscal year as Covid-19 is still spreading in the state and tax revenues are down from a battered, if improving, economy. Read more
Mom, children – ages 4, 6 – found dead after Hamburg fire: The mother and two young children were found dead Monday after an early morning blaze on Newton Road. Two others were taken to Erie County Medical Center. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Read more
Area charter schools unite under one app to ease enrollment: A new, common, online application launched in December will make it easier for parents searching for an alternative education for their kids – charter schools. Read more
Despite the mess left behind, Transit Drive-In will again host a Bills watch party: It took eight hours to clean up the beer cans, plastic cups and other garbage left behind at the Transit Drive-In by fans who watched Saturday's Bills-Ravens game there. But the owner is letting fans return for Sunday's AFC championship game in an effort to raise money for a charity tied to the late Ezra Castro, the Bills superfan known as Pancho Billa. Read more
From John Cusack to the Iron Sheik, Bills’ success is drawing wide notice: The Buffalo Bills have their share of well-known fans who root for the team because they, or their loved ones, are from this area. The late NBC newsman Tim Russert is the classic example. But the team's surprising recent run through the playoffs to the AFC championship game is grabbing attention from celebrities who have no connection at all to Buffalo, including actor John Cusack, pro wrestling icon Iron Sheik and retired CBS News anchor Dan Rather. Read more
WEATHER
Don Paul: Lake-effect snow on the prowl for a few days: The low-level wind alignment for lake-effect snow favors heaviest amounts focusing on hilly terrain to the south over the next couple of days, but there will be some oscillation of this flow, steering some of the snow across the Niagara Frontier as well, writes Don Paul. Read more
HEALTH & WELLNESS
Advocates call nursing homes a ‘failed’ business model: A petition signed by more than 70 advocacy groups and individuals urges state officials to “reimagine” long-term care that would allow the elderly and disabled to swiftly receive an array of public resources so that they can remain in the community in other settings. Read more
NEW BUFFALO
Schneider completes conversion of Historic Warehouse Condominium project: The addition of six new for-sale residential units to the existing mix means the entire seven-story building on Ellicott Street is now residential. Schneider Development Services has completed the first conversion of apartments into condos in a historic adaptive-reuse project. Read more
BILLS
How NFL Network's Kyle Brandt became an honorary member of Bills Mafia: Kyle Brandt isn’t just on board the Buffalo Bills’ hype train – he might be conducting it, writes Jay Skurski. Read more
Circumstances are different, but Bills will have to stop Chiefs' run better this time: The Buffalo Bills need to improve their run defense and their overall execution the second time around when they travel to Kansas City for a rematch with the Chiefs in the AFC championship game Sunday, writes Mark Gaughan. Read more
SABRES
Sam Reinhart, Curtis Lazar score twice to send Sabres to impressive road win: Sam Reinhart and Curtis Lazar each scored two goals to help the Sabres secure their first win of the season, a 6-1 victory over the previously undefeated Philadelphia Flyers. Read more
Truncated schedule will cause Sabres to occasionally rest 'evolving' forwards: Coach Ralph Krueger plans to manage the workload of his young forwards during this 56-game season. Krueger will lean on his support staff, particularly those with a background in sports science, to determine if a player needs a night off. Read more
