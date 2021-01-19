Good Morning, Buffalo: Buffalonians share their Biden memories

Area charter schools unite under one app to ease enrollment: A new, common, online application launched in December will make it easier for parents searching for an alternative education for their kids – charter schools. Read more

Despite the mess left behind, Transit Drive-In will again host a Bills watch party: It took eight hours to clean up the beer cans, plastic cups and other garbage left behind at the Transit Drive-In by fans who watched Saturday's Bills-Ravens game there. But the owner is letting fans return for Sunday's AFC championship game in an effort to raise money for a charity tied to the late Ezra Castro, the Bills superfan known as Pancho Billa. Read more