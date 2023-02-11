COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

Feb. 11, 2023

Buffalo supermarket mass murderer expected to apologize to victims' families next week

Sources familiar with his court case say Payton Gendron, 19, is preparing to apologize to his victims.

If he does apologize, they will be the first words uttered by Gendron showing any sympathy for the 10 Black men and women whom he murdered at a Tops market last May.

Gendron is expected to speak his apology during his sentencing on state murder charges on Wednesday.

Two family members of his victims spoke to The Buffalo News on Friday, and were not impressed.

– Dan Herbeck and Lou Michel

Judge is asked to keep Capitol breach offender from videotaping in government buildings: Daniel Warmus' Jan. 17 encounter inside Erie County's Rath Building prompted the U.S. Probation Office to ask a federal judge on Friday to add to his probation conditions: that he be prohibited from recording videos in or around county, state or federal buildings and that he not record or post videos of public employees to social media accounts. Read more

Those who perished in crash of Continental Flight 3407 remembered: Mourners brought flowers and laid a wreath on what 14 years ago was fire-charred ground in Clarence Center, where 50 people perished in the crash of Continental Flight 3407. They also recommitted to protecting the hard-fought pilot safety rules they pushed Congress to pass in 2010. Read more

One teen sentenced, one pleads guilty in 2022 McKinley High attacks: Kushal Tamang, 18, was sentenced Friday to one to three years in a state facility for attempted murder in a knife attack that severely wounded a student outside McKinley High School a year ago. Rismay Tee, 18, pleaded guilty to two felonies for shooting a McKinley High security guard in the leg as the guard tried to break up the melee caused by the stabbing. Read more

Son indicted in 2022 stabbing and beating death of his mother: An Amherst man was indicted on a second-degree murder charge for allegedly stabbing and beating his mother to death in December. It was one of three homicides in the Town of Amherst in 2022. Read more

With an assist from the Sabres, Buffalo literacy hub closes in on goal of reading mastery for students: Six Buffalo Sabres visited Stanley Makowski Early Childhood Center on Friday to trumpet a new academic initiative: a special area in the library, called a literacy hub, that houses about 750 "decodable" books for young students and instruction guides for teachers. The materials are united by their fidelity to the science of reading, or a body of research that demonstrates how students learn to read. Read more

WEATHER

Don Paul: The chill will soon be gone ... again: “Saturday will still have a chill in the air, owing to a stiff southwest breeze by afternoon and high temperatures reaching the mid 30s. However, sunshine will become more abundant as the afternoon arrives, helping to add some warmth and improved morale,” Paul writes. Read more

FOOD & DRINK

The Great Chicken Wing Shortage has ended. The Great Chicken Wing Price Spike has not: The Great Chicken Wing Shortage is over and prices in the supermarket have started to drop. That's the good news. The bad news is that the price of other things used to prepare your chicken wing order at your neighborhood restaurant have gone up – sometimes way up – and that means wing prices when you dine out haven't come down. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

Mechatronics, the new, in-demand tech field fueled by ECC and Northland Training Center: “Mechatronics” is an emerging field that combines mechanical, electrical and computer engineering skills to produce workers who can slide right into advanced manufacturing jobs at companies like Tesla, Moog, General Motors and Buffalo Manufacturing Works. The skill set also includes hydraulics, pneumatics, robotics and experience with other state-of-the-art tools that support advanced manufacturing. Read more

Gillibrand touts $1.4 million Niagara University investment: U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand announced $1.4 million in federal funding to turn the 168-year-old First Congregational United Church of Christ into Niagara University’s new Academic Innovation Hub. The plan to save the historic building would create an academic and community services center and, leaders hope, improve a blighted neighborhood in Niagara Falls’ Bridge District. Read more

Local UAW official reprimanded over election-related letter: A letter sent by a local UAW official to over 100 retirees from a Buffalo-area local, telling them who to vote for in a runoff election, has brought a rebuke from the monitor overseeing the UAW International. UAW members are voting for offices including UAW International president and regional director of Region 9, which is based in Amherst. Read more

Erie County seeks developer for historic Wendt Mansion: Erie County is seeking a developer to convert the historic Wendt mansion and stables on Lake Erie into a lakefront destination that will make it a "regional recreation and tourism asset," after County Executive Mark Poloncarz directed more than $6 million of federal stimulus funds be used to restore and rehab the late-1800s estate. Read more

Developers seek tax breaks for apartment projects in North Tonawanda, Lockport: Developers are seeking a total of nearly $4 million in tax breaks for two separate apartment projects in Niagara County that would redevelop a former school property and an assisted-living facility to create 90 market-rate units in North Tonawanda and Lockport. Read more

BILLS

Bills Mailbag: Where does safety rank on the list of draft needs?: What the team decides to with Jordan Poyer will go a long way toward determining this answer, Jay Skurski says. Skurski answers that question and more in this week's mailbag. Read more

SABRES

Impact of Tage Thompson, top line among Sabres storylines to watch in second half: Thompson’s ascent into superstar status, combined with the exceptional performances of linemates Jeff Skinner and Alex Tuch, is a key reason why the Sabres are ahead of schedule in General Manager Kevyn Adams’ plan to build a winner in Buffalo. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• From the collegiest town in America to birds escaping jail time, catch up on “the lighter side of The News” in this week’s Off Main Street column.

• The Super Bowl won’t be what Bills fans hoped this weekend, so there is no good reason to gain weight during the game. A registered dietitian nutritionist offered a few tips for those attending a viewing party who look to avoid the trap of chasing away the blues with overconsumption of food and beverages.

• The Buffalo News is your place to follow the careers of Western New York’s business community. See who's moving up in the Buffalo Niagara workforce in the Business People column.

