Good Morning, Buffalo: Buffalo startup wants to solve a $2 billion medical problem (and maybe a lot more)

Garwood Medical Devices, based on the East Side, has made BioPrax its core project. Co-founders Wayne Bacon and Brian Peterson have worked for years to bring the device to market. If they do, the company could become one of the next hot regional startups.

“Seeing the prospects of starting up a company sounded almost too good to be true,” said Peterson, a New England native and electrical engineer who left a job at Greatbatch Medical outside Boston to join Garwood. “Part of me almost didn't believe this would happen. The technology was great. Working with Wayne, I've learned a ton. But then as I moved out here, and we're now in a startup space in our own building, I pinch myself every morning before I get in.”