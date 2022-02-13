Good Morning, Buffalo: Buffalo startup wants to solve a $2 billion medical problem (and maybe a lot more)

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL
Feb. 13, 2022
Buffalo company may be on the edge of curing devastating joint replacement infections
A University at Buffalo biomedical engineering professor has worked nearly 15 years on an invention that uses low-voltage electricity to kill infections that fester inside the body around artificial joint implants.
It may not sound sexy, but Mark Ehrensberger’s work could extend the quality – and quantity – of life for tens of thousands of people around the world each year who undergo treatment that often requires two painful surgeries and several weeks of IV antibiotics to address the damage.
It doesn’t always work – and takes a toll regardless.
One in three patients who undergo the treatment die within five years.
“In terms of joint replacements, this is huge,” said Dr. Scott Nodzo, an orthopedic surgeon who will launch human clinical trials of BioPrax medical device therapy next year in Buffalo.
BioPrax received “medical breakthrough device status” two years ago from the federal Food and Drug Administration, which provides extra support to experimental treatments the agency believes are likely to dramatically improve health care.
Garwood Medical Devices, based on the East Side, has made BioPrax its core project. Co-founders Wayne Bacon and Brian Peterson have worked for years to bring the device to market. If they do, the company could become one of the next hot regional startups.
“Seeing the prospects of starting up a company sounded almost too good to be true,” said Peterson, a New England native and electrical engineer who left a job at Greatbatch Medical outside Boston to join Garwood. “Part of me almost didn't believe this would happen. The technology was great. Working with Wayne, I've learned a ton. But then as I moved out here, and we're now in a startup space in our own building, I pinch myself every morning before I get in.”
Hundreds express solidarity with Canadian truckers in Peace Bridge protest: The gathering of protesters wearing patriotic colors and carrying signs extolling "freedom" and denouncing "government overreach" mirrored many local events of recent months against mandates ordering New Yorkers to wear masks or obtain Covid vaccinations. But the Saturday event gained widespread attention because of its border venue, as did more disruptive protests at the Ambassador Bridge at Detroit-Windsor. Read more
The latest statistics: Covid-19 numbers from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from the New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more
VA Cemetery planners' warnings went unheeded before crash killed two vets: In email after email to public officials, James R. Metcalfe II called the intersection of State Route 77 and Indian Falls Road an imminent danger that needed to be fixed. A Sept. 22 crash – and the VA's abrupt decision to quash attempts to find a fix for the intersection – have prompted accusations of workforce wrongdoing from Metcalfe and a fellow cemetery planner. Read more
Is Western New York still affordable for homebuyers? Unlike much more costly places, like Silicon Valley or Los Angeles, housing prices here – with the median sale price just topping $200,000 – aren't high enough to push buyers out of the market entirely, but they are getting high enough to force buyers to compromise. Read more
AG's Office investigating Thruway chase that ended in trooper fatally shooting man: A man died Saturday after being shot by a New York State trooper following a high-speed Thruway chase from the Town of Brant in southwest Erie County into downtown Buffalo, said State Police Major Carla A. DiRienzo. DiRienzo said the trooper fired his gun after reaching into the man's car and the man put the car into reverse. Read more
A $12M theft from Cheektowaga eye doctor raises question: Is cryptocurrency legal tender? Dr. Ephraim Atwal sued cybersecurity software company NortonLifeLock Inc., saying his identity-theft protection policy should provide him up to $1 million for stolen funds reimbursement, personal expense compensation, and coverage for lawyers and experts. The case could turn on whether the policy's definition of "account" includes the kind of cryptocurrency account the doctor maintained. Read more
Lawsuit over Amherst crash pits mother against son and her brother: Catherine Dunstan's lawsuit argues her son recklessly operated the vehicle, injuring his younger brother, and her brother, the car's owner, shouldn't have trusted his nephew to drive it. The complaint also blames the Town of Amherst and Erie County for creating unsafe road conditions. Read more
Super chilly: Today’s high temperatures will only reach the teens, with wind chills at or below zero, WIVB forecasts. It will be mostly cloudy, and light snow showers are possible. Read more
Q&A: Bills' Josh Allen opens up on the 'pain' he's feeling – and why he's optimistic about the future: Although it's been just three weeks since the divisional round loss to the Chiefs, a lot has happened in that time, including some significant developments on the Bills' coaching staff that directly impact the team's star quarterback. The Buffalo News sat down with Allen on Saturday for a one-on-one conversation that briefly looked back, but largely looked forward. Read more
Steelers owner Art Rooney II on Bills stadium deal: 'Urgency is the right word': “I think Buffalo can do this,” said Rooney, a former chairman of the NFL’s stadium committee. “I think it can be successful.” Rooney spoke to The News last week about the urgency of a deal, the NFL’s potential role in helping finance an agreement and what it will take to keep Buffalo viable as a small market. Read more
Inside the NHL: Vegas could need Stone-cold cap gymnastics to get Jack Eichel on roster: Ever since the trade with the Sabres went down in November, this was a brewing issue, Mike Harrington says. Read more
Sabres Notebook: Even without goals, Tage Thompson keeps producing points: Pleased with his connection with linemates Alex Tuch and Jeff Skinner, Thompson knows his goals will come soon. Read more
• Super Bowl Sunday is here. Get ready for today’s game with Jay Skurski’s scouting report. In addition, The News' sports reporters offer some predictions for the Bengals-Rams matchup.
• Did you know Western New York has speakeasies? Step Out Buffalo's Andrea Diedrich shares where you can find two Prohibition-era drinking spots.
• Browse real estate transactions, listed by municipality, from Erie County for the week ending Dec. 24.
